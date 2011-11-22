International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 292
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: New Insights into the Mechanisms of Cytomotive Actin and Tubulin Filaments
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanisms of Directed Movement
- 3. The Tubulin/FtsZ Family
- 4. The Actin Family
- 5. Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
- Chapter Two: New Insights into the Role of Mitochondria-Associated Endoplasmic Reticulum Membrane
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structural and Functional Heterogeneity of the ER
- 3. The Structure of the MAM
- 4. Components of the MAM
- 5. Function of the MAM
- 6. Significance of the MAM in Cell Physiology and Disease
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three: Strategies for Silencing and Escape
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basic Description of Types of TEs
- 3. Overview of TE Distributions
- 4. Mechanisms of TE Silencing
- 5. Strategies of Evasion
- 6. Conclusion: The Semiautonomous Genome
- Chapter Four: Current Progress and Potential Practical Application for Human Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biology of Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 4. Biomedical Potential of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Five: Protein Quality Control, Retention, and Degradation at the Endoplasmic Reticulum
- 1. Introduction
- 2. ER Retention
- 3. Chaperones
- 4. CNX Cycle
- 5. Mannosidases and Lectins
- 6. Compartmentalization
- 7. Retrotranslocation
- 8. ERAD
- 9. ER Stress
- 10. Concluding Remarks
- Index
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2009: 6.088.
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 22nd November 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123860347
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123860330
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA