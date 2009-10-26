International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 278
1st Edition
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS (Tentative)
- Centromere-associated nuclear bodies in vertebrate oocytes and their roles in the maintenance of nuclear architecture
- Antigenic diversion of tumor cells as a sign of impaired cytodifferentiation in carcinogenesis
- Multiple Roles of adherents in cellular processes
Elena Gaginskaya; Alla Krasikova
V. A. Ivanov; N.P. Teriukova; I.I. Tiuriaeva
Ulrich Tepass
Description
International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 26th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951102
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748096
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA