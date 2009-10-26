International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748096, 9780080951102

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 278

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080951102
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748096
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2009
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS (Tentative)

  1. Centromere-associated nuclear bodies in vertebrate oocytes and their roles in the maintenance of nuclear architecture

    2. Elena Gaginskaya; Alla Krasikova

  2. Antigenic diversion of tumor cells as a sign of impaired cytodifferentiation in carcinogenesis

    3. V. A. Ivanov; N.P. Teriukova; I.I. Tiuriaeva

  3. Multiple Roles of adherents in cellular processes

Ulrich Tepass

Description

International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.

Key Features

Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
* Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

