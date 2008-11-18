International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 271
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Genetic Models of Cancer in Zebrafish James F. Amatruda & E. Elizabeth Patton
Chapter 2 Cellular and Molecular Biological Aspects of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Fjodor Kisseljov, Olga Sakharova and Tatjana Kondratjeva
Chapter 3 Vesicle, Mitochondrial and Plastid Division Machineries with Emphasis on Dynamin and Electron-dense Rings T. Kuroiwa, O. Misumi, K. Nishida, F. Yagisawa, Y. Yoshida, T. Fujiwara, and H. Kuroiwa
Chapter 4 Retromer: Multipurpose Sorting and Specialization in Polarized Transport Marcel Vergés
Chapter 5 Translational Control of Gene Expression: From Transcripts to Transcriptomes Daniel H. Lackner and Jürg Bähler
Chapter 6 Phagocytosis and host-pathogen interactions in Dictyostelium with a look at macrophages Salvatore Bozzaro, Cecilia Bucci and Michael Steinert
Chapter 7 Mechanobiology of Adult and Stem Cells James H-C. Wang and Bhavani P. Thampatty
Description
International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology—both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
