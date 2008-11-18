International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747280, 9780080884967

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 271

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747280
eBook ISBN: 9780080884967
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th November 2008
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Genetic Models of Cancer in Zebrafish James F. Amatruda & E. Elizabeth Patton

Chapter 2 Cellular and Molecular Biological Aspects of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Fjodor Kisseljov, Olga Sakharova and Tatjana Kondratjeva

Chapter 3 Vesicle, Mitochondrial and Plastid Division Machineries with Emphasis on Dynamin and Electron-dense Rings T. Kuroiwa, O. Misumi, K. Nishida, F. Yagisawa, Y. Yoshida, T. Fujiwara, and H. Kuroiwa

Chapter 4 Retromer: Multipurpose Sorting and Specialization in Polarized Transport Marcel Vergés

Chapter 5 Translational Control of Gene Expression: From Transcripts to Transcriptomes Daniel H. Lackner and Jürg Bähler

Chapter 6 Phagocytosis and host-pathogen interactions in Dictyostelium with a look at macrophages Salvatore Bozzaro, Cecilia Bucci and Michael Steinert

Chapter 7 Mechanobiology of Adult and Stem Cells James H-C. Wang and Bhavani P. Thampatty

Description

International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology—both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747280
eBook ISBN:
9780080884967

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

