International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743725, 9780080569468

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 266

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080569468
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th March 2008
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Transgenic Mouse Models in Angiogenesis and Lymphangiogenesis

Morphogenesis in Giant-Celled Algae

Plasmodium in the Post-Genomic Era: New Insight into the Molecular Cell Biology of Malaria Parasites

Role of Nuclar Lamins in Nuclear Organization, Cellular Signalling and Inherited Diseases

New Insights into the Mechanisms of Macroautophagy in Mammalian Cells

Description

International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume include Transgenic Mouse Models in Angiogenesis and Lymphangiogenesis, Morphogenesis in Giant-celled Algae, Plasmodium in the Post-Genomic Era: New Insight into the Molecular Cell Biology of Malaria Parasites, Role of Nuclear Lamins in Nuclear Organization, Cellular Signalling and Inherited Diseases, New Insights into the Mechanisms of Macroautophagy in Mammalian Cells.

Key Features

*Covers the latest on transgenic mouse models in angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis.

*Includes information on morphogenesis in giant-celled algae.

*Provides new insights into the mechanisms of macroautophagy in mammalian cells.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080569468
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743725

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

