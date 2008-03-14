International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 266
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Transgenic Mouse Models in Angiogenesis and Lymphangiogenesis
Morphogenesis in Giant-Celled Algae
Plasmodium in the Post-Genomic Era: New Insight into the Molecular Cell Biology of Malaria Parasites
Role of Nuclar Lamins in Nuclear Organization, Cellular Signalling and Inherited Diseases
New Insights into the Mechanisms of Macroautophagy in Mammalian Cells
Description
International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume include Transgenic Mouse Models in Angiogenesis and Lymphangiogenesis, Morphogenesis in Giant-celled Algae, Plasmodium in the Post-Genomic Era: New Insight into the Molecular Cell Biology of Malaria Parasites, Role of Nuclear Lamins in Nuclear Organization, Cellular Signalling and Inherited Diseases, New Insights into the Mechanisms of Macroautophagy in Mammalian Cells.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 14th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569468
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743725
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA