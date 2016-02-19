International Relations and Legal Cooperation in General Diplomacy and Consular Relations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444862402, 9781483256993

International Relations and Legal Cooperation in General Diplomacy and Consular Relations

1st Edition

Published under the Auspices of the Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law under the Direction of Rudolf Bernhardt

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483256993
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 9: International Relations and Legal Cooperation in General, Diplomacy, and Consular Relations focuses on international relations and legal cooperation in general, including diplomacy and consular relations. The publication first offers information on the international aspects of administrative law, the Asian-African Legal Consultative Committee, Atlantic Charter (1941), Bandung Conference (1955), and the international regulation on broadcasting. The text also examines the international protection of children, coded communications, international conferences and congresses, consular jurisdiction, treaties, and relations, and international criminal law. Discussions focus on bilateral consular agreements, establishment of consular relations, privileges and immunities, legal situation, historical evolution of legal rules, and protection for children in special situations. The manuscript ponders on wildlife protection, international regulation on the use of water, waste disposal, unjust enrichment, transfrontier pollution, tourism, terrorism, and international regulation on telecommunications. Topics include principles governing international telecommunication, space telecommunications, special legal problem on terrorism, touristic relations between states, historical evolution of transfrontier pollution, international consequences of water use, and global, regional, and bilateral treatises on wildlife protection. The publication is a vital source of data for researchers interested in international relations and legal cooperation in general, as well as diplomacy and consular relations.

Table of Contents


List of Entries for this Instalment (With Names of Authors)

List of Abbreviations

Articles in Alphabetical Order

List of Articles for the Entire Encyclopedia

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483256993

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.