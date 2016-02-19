Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 9: International Relations and Legal Cooperation in General, Diplomacy, and Consular Relations focuses on international relations and legal cooperation in general, including diplomacy and consular relations. The publication first offers information on the international aspects of administrative law, the Asian-African Legal Consultative Committee, Atlantic Charter (1941), Bandung Conference (1955), and the international regulation on broadcasting. The text also examines the international protection of children, coded communications, international conferences and congresses, consular jurisdiction, treaties, and relations, and international criminal law. Discussions focus on bilateral consular agreements, establishment of consular relations, privileges and immunities, legal situation, historical evolution of legal rules, and protection for children in special situations. The manuscript ponders on wildlife protection, international regulation on the use of water, waste disposal, unjust enrichment, transfrontier pollution, tourism, terrorism, and international regulation on telecommunications. Topics include principles governing international telecommunication, space telecommunications, special legal problem on terrorism, touristic relations between states, historical evolution of transfrontier pollution, international consequences of water use, and global, regional, and bilateral treatises on wildlife protection. The publication is a vital source of data for researchers interested in international relations and legal cooperation in general, as well as diplomacy and consular relations.