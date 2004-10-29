International Funds
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Principles of fund management- The concept of collective investment schemes; Different fund structures; The regulatory environment; Practical aspects of fund management- Overview of the operation of a fund; Valuations and pricing; Documentation;The dealing desk; Investment restrictions on regulated funds and tax matters; Income distributions; Distribution of funds; Developments- The UK market; A comparison of some international funds centres, their advantages and disadvantages; Developments in international market
Description
International Funds will provide readers with:
A greater understanding of the benefits and limitations of funds to both retail and institutional investors
An easy-to-read, yet technically comprehensive, insight into fund structures
An overview of the variety of legal structures, regulatory categories and investment profiles available
A detailed understanding of the practical aspects of fund valuation and administration, and the role of the various practitioners
*A view of the future of the international funds industry in the light of changing markets, regulation and investor appetite
Key Features
- An easy-to-read, yet technically comprehensive, insight into fund structures
- Provides an overview of the variety of legal structures, regulatory categories and investment profiles available
- Presents a view of the future of the international funds industry in the light of changing markets, regulation and investor appetite'
Readership
Practitioners, including, in particular, supervisors and compliance officers; Non-executive directors of fund management companies or fund companies wishing to understand the regulatory and business risks involved; Regulatory staff; Industry consultants - fund lawyers, accountants and training specialists. MSc Finance Students, with about two/three years practitioner experience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 29th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491585
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750658997
Reviews
"This book skilfully examines fund management from the perspective of what actually happens on the 'floor'. It has a wide appeal for both practitioners on the job and academics interested in teaching students how the real world in fund management actually is." --Nicolas Biekpe, Head Of African Centre For Investment Analysis, University Of Stellenbosch
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Catherine Turner Author
Catherine is Group Compliance Officer for Maitland (www.maitlandgroup.com) and also
an Associate Lecturer in Financial Services at the Isle of Man College of Further Education.
Prior to her current position she was Head of Legal, Compliance and Risk - Global Fund Services, Bank of Bermuda (Isle of Man) Ltd. She has been in the financial services industry for 20 years. She has also held positions as Manager, Marketing and Product Development for an international financial services provider, and was a Policy Adviser to the Isle of Man Government Financial Supervision Commission specialising in the development of the regulatory framework for collective investment schemes. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, a Member of the Securities Institute, a Member of the Society of Financial Advisers and an Associate of the Life Insurance Association by Diploma.She lectures internationally on subjects including fund management, regulation and compliance, insider dealing, investor protection regimes, and mortgage lending, and is Associate Lecturer, Financial Services at the Isle of Man College of Further Education. She has been engaged by the Africa Centre for Investment Analysis to deliver a 3-day course in November 2003 covering Insider Dealing Regimes, Investor Protection Regimes and International Funds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Compliance Officer, Maitland, UK