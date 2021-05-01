International Encyclopedia of Transportation emphasizes the interaction between the different aspects of research and aims to offer new solutions to understanding these problems. Through 9 volumes, the series takes a familiar dimension of work on transportation, bringing together the views of experts from different disciplinary perspectives. Each volume highlights aspects of work in many disciplinary fields, including engineering, operations research, economics, geography, and sociology to understand the changes taking place. Constraints on public budgets have led to increasing pressure on the private sector to fund improvements requiring new and innovative financial solutions.

While there are clear differences in the nature of the pressures felt in developed and less developed economies, there is an increasing recognition that in all societies there are accessibility problems where certain groups become disadvantaged. While the problems are clearly multidimensional, research on transportation is often constrained by single disciplinary approaches, hence this book tries to overcome boundaries.