International Encyclopedia of Transportation
1st Edition
Description
International Encyclopedia of Transportation emphasizes the interaction between the different aspects of research and aims to offer new solutions to understanding these problems. Through 9 volumes, the series takes a familiar dimension of work on transportation, bringing together the views of experts from different disciplinary perspectives. Each volume highlights aspects of work in many disciplinary fields, including engineering, operations research, economics, geography, and sociology to understand the changes taking place. Constraints on public budgets have led to increasing pressure on the private sector to fund improvements requiring new and innovative financial solutions.
While there are clear differences in the nature of the pressures felt in developed and less developed economies, there is an increasing recognition that in all societies there are accessibility problems where certain groups become disadvantaged. While the problems are clearly multidimensional, research on transportation is often constrained by single disciplinary approaches, hence this book tries to overcome boundaries.
Key Features
- Provides a forward looking and integrated approach to transportation
- Updated with future technological impacts, such as self-driving vehicles, cyber-physical systems and big data analytics
- Includes comprehensive coverage
- Presents a worldwide approach, including sets of comparative studies and applications
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, teachers, and students of transportation
Table of Contents
Section 1: Transport Modes
Section 2: Freight Transport and Logistics
Section 3: Transport Safety and Security
Section 4: Transport Economics
Section 5: Traffic Management
Section 6: Transport Modelling and Data Management
Section 7: Transport Policy and Planning
Section 8: Transport Psychology
Section 9: Sustainability and Health Issues in Transportation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780081026717
About the Editor in Chief
Roger Vickerman
Professor Roger Vickerman FAcSS FRSA FCILT FeRSA, Emeritus Professor, School of Economics, University of Kent, Canterbury, Kent, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Economics, University of Kent, Canterbury, Kent,UK
