International Encyclopedia of Social & Behavioral Sciences
1st Edition
Description
This Encyclopedia is the first attempt in a generation to map the social and behavioral sciences on a grand scale. Not since the publication in 1968 of the International Encyclopedia of the Social Sciences, edited by David L. Sills, has there been such an ambitious project to describe the state of the art in all the fields encompassed within the social and behavioral sciences.
Available in both print (26 volumes) and online editions, it comprises 4,000 articles, commissioned by 52 Section Editors, and includes 90,000 bibliographic references as well as comprehensive name and subject indexes.
Table of Contents
Overarching Topics.
Institutions and infrastructure (D.L. Featherman). History of the social and behavioral sciences (P. Wagner). Ethics of research and applications (R. McC. Adams, J. Mittelstrass). Biographies (K.U. Mayer). Integrative concepts and issues (R.M. Lerner, R.A. Scott).
Methodology.
Statistics (S.E. Fienberg, J.B. Kadane). Mathematics and computer sciences (A.A.J. Marley). Logic of inquiry and research design (T.D. Cook, C. Ragin).
Disciplines.
Anthropology (U. Hannerz). Archaeology (M.W. Conkey, P. Kirch). Demography (J. Hoem). Economics (O. Ashenfelter). Education (F.E. Weinert). Geography (S. Hanson). History (J. Kocka). Law (M. Galanter, L.B. Edelman). Linguistics (B. Comrie). Philosophy (P. Pettit, A. Honneth). Political science (N. Polsby). Clinical and applied psychology (T. Wilson). Cognitive psychology and cognitive science (W. Kintsch). Developmental, social, personality and motivational psychology (N. Eisenberg). Sociology (R. Boudon).
Intersecting Fields.
Evolutionary sciences (W. Durham, M.W. Feldman). Genetics, behavior and society (M.W. Feldman, R. Wehner). Behavioral and cognitive neuroscience (R.F. Thompson, J.L. McClelland). Psychiatry (M. Sabshin, F. Holsboer). Health (R. Schwarzer, J.S. House). Gender studies (P. England). Religious studies (D. Martin). Expressive forms (W. Griswold). Environmental/ecological sciences (B.L. Turner). Science and technology studies (S. Jasanoff). Area and international studies (M. Byrne McDonnell, C. Culhoun).
Applications.
Organizational and management studies (A. Martinelli). Media studies and commercial applications (M. Schudson). Urban studies and planning (E. Birch). Public policy (K. Prewitt, I. Katznelson). Modern cultural concerns (R.A. Shweder).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 17500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2001
- Published:
- 22nd November 2001
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080430768
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548050
About the Editor-in-Chief
N. J. Smelser
P. B. Baltes
Reviews
"Like the pyramids, the work is monumental in scope, will prove to be enduring in its contribution, and is surely one of the great wonders of the scientific world." - Contemporary Psychology, APA Review of Books, 2004, Vol. 49, No. 6. "IESBS, a major social science reference work with a user-friendly interface.. Well worth the expense, even to libraries holding the print version..." CHOICE, November 2003