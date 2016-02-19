International Electronics Directory '90
3rd Edition
The Guide to European Manufacturers, Agents and Applications
Description
International Electronics Directory '90, Third Edition: The Guide to European Manufacturers, Agents and Applications, Part 1 comprises a directory of various manufacturers in Europe and a directory of agents in Europe. This book contains a classified directory of electronic products and services where both manufacturers and agents are listed.
This edition is organized into two sections. Section 1 provides details of manufacturers, including number of employees, production program, names of managers, as well as links with other companies. The entries are listed alphabetically on a country-by-country basis. Section 2 provides information concerning agents or representatives, including names of manufacturers represented, names of managers, number of employees, and range of products handled. A number of these companies are also active in manufacturing and so appear in both Section 1 and Section 2.
This book is a valuable resource for private consumers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
Section 1 — Directory of Manufacturers, Country by Country
Section 2 — Directory of Representatives, Country by Country
Section 3 — Alphabetical List of All Companies
Section 4 — Classified List of Products and Services
Information Technology
—Computers
—Communications
Industrial & Laboratory Instruments & Control
—Industrial Electronics
—Laboratory Electronics & Instruments
Application Specific Electronics
—Aerospace Electronics
—Alarm & Security Electronics
—Automobile Electronics
—Banking Electronics
—Education Electronics
—Consumer Electronics
—Environmental Control Electronics
—Graphics Arts Electronics
—Marine Electronics
—Medical Electronics & Instruments
—Metalworking Electronics
—Military Electronics
—Oceanography Electronics
—Office Administration
—Packaging Machinery
—Supermarket & Shop Electronics Shop
—Textiles Industry Electronics
—Transport Systems Electronics
—Miscellaneous Dedicated Electronics
Electronics Manufacturing
—Cables & Wires
—Components
—Production Equipment & Machinery
—General Purpose Equipment & Test Instruments
—Materials Material
Section 5 — Alphabetical Product Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 942
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102597