International Electronics Directory '90, Third Edition: The Guide to European Manufacturers, Agents and Applications, Part 1 comprises a directory of various manufacturers in Europe and a directory of agents in Europe. This book contains a classified directory of electronic products and services where both manufacturers and agents are listed.

This edition is organized into two sections. Section 1 provides details of manufacturers, including number of employees, production program, names of managers, as well as links with other companies. The entries are listed alphabetically on a country-by-country basis. Section 2 provides information concerning agents or representatives, including names of manufacturers represented, names of managers, number of employees, and range of products handled. A number of these companies are also active in manufacturing and so appear in both Section 1 and Section 2.

This book is a valuable resource for private consumers.