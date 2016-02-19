International Electronics Directory '90 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780948577390, 9781483102597

International Electronics Directory '90

3rd Edition

The Guide to European Manufacturers, Agents and Applications

Editors: C. G. Wedgwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483102597
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 942
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Electronics Directory '90, Third Edition: The Guide to European Manufacturers, Agents and Applications, Part 1 comprises a directory of various manufacturers in Europe and a directory of agents in Europe. This book contains a classified directory of electronic products and services where both manufacturers and agents are listed.

This edition is organized into two sections. Section 1 provides details of manufacturers, including number of employees, production program, names of managers, as well as links with other companies. The entries are listed alphabetically on a country-by-country basis. Section 2 provides information concerning agents or representatives, including names of manufacturers represented, names of managers, number of employees, and range of products handled. A number of these companies are also active in manufacturing and so appear in both Section 1 and Section 2.

This book is a valuable resource for private consumers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Abbreviations

Section 1 — Directory of Manufacturers, Country by Country

Section 2 — Directory of Representatives, Country by Country

Section 3 — Alphabetical List of All Companies

Section 4 — Classified List of Products and Services

Information Technology

—Computers

—Communications

Industrial & Laboratory Instruments & Control

—Industrial Electronics

—Laboratory Electronics & Instruments

Application Specific Electronics

—Aerospace Electronics

—Alarm & Security Electronics

—Automobile Electronics

—Banking Electronics

—Education Electronics

—Consumer Electronics

—Environmental Control Electronics

—Graphics Arts Electronics

—Marine Electronics

—Medical Electronics & Instruments

—Metalworking Electronics

—Military Electronics

—Oceanography Electronics

—Office Administration

—Packaging Machinery

—Supermarket & Shop Electronics Shop

—Textiles Industry Electronics

—Transport Systems Electronics

—Miscellaneous Dedicated Electronics

Electronics Manufacturing

—Cables & Wires

—Components

—Production Equipment & Machinery

—General Purpose Equipment & Test Instruments

—Materials Material

Section 5 — Alphabetical Product Index

Details

No. of pages:
942
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483102597

About the Editor

C. G. Wedgwood

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.