International Economics Policies and Their Theoretical Foundations: A Source Book provides information pertinent to the increasing differentiation of international economic policies among the developed and developing market economies. This book presents an analysis of fundamental principles of international economics.

Organized into nine parts encompassing 33 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the certain elements of the relationship between the developing and the developed countries that the developing countries find particularly irksome. This text then analyzes the determinants of secular changes in the terms of trade and attempt to assess the influence of these changes on the development of a poor country. Other chapters consider the different concepts of the terms of trade, including the gross barter, income, net barter or commodity, and utility terms of trade. The final chapter deals with the economic scenarios for the 1980s.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and government officials.