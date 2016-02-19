International Economics Policies and Their Theoretical Foundations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124442801, 9781483271286

International Economics Policies and Their Theoretical Foundations

1st Edition

A Source Book

Editors: John M. Letiche
eBook ISBN: 9781483271286
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 686
Description

International Economics Policies and Their Theoretical Foundations: A Source Book provides information pertinent to the increasing differentiation of international economic policies among the developed and developing market economies. This book presents an analysis of fundamental principles of international economics.

Organized into nine parts encompassing 33 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the certain elements of the relationship between the developing and the developed countries that the developing countries find particularly irksome. This text then analyzes the determinants of secular changes in the terms of trade and attempt to assess the influence of these changes on the development of a poor country. Other chapters consider the different concepts of the terms of trade, including the gross barter, income, net barter or commodity, and utility terms of trade. The final chapter deals with the economic scenarios for the 1980s.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and government officials.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

I. Evolution and Revision of the International Economic Order

The Evolution of the International Economic Order

Introduction

II. Terms of Trade and Gains from Trade

Terms of Trade

The Development of Gains from Trade Theory: Classical to Modern Literature

III. World Food, International Trade, and Agriculture

The Allocative Efficiency of Traditional Agriculture

The Economics of the Value of Human Time

The World Food Situation: Developments during the 1970s and Prospects for the 1980s

IV. Common Markets

Developed Countries

The Economics of Customs Unions

The Theory of Customs Unions: A General Survey

Conclusions

Developing Countries

The Theory of Common Markets as Applied to Regional Arrangements Among Developing Countries

V. International Cartels, Commodity Agreements, and the Oil Problem

International Cartels and Monopolies in International Trade

Simple Theoretical Analysis of International Commodity Agreements

What Factors Affect Oil Prices?

VI. Multinationals and International Investment

Foreign Direct Investment and Market Performance

International Investment and International Trade in the Product Cycle

The Multinational Corporation and the Law of Uneven Development

VII. Commercial Policies

Developing Market Economies

The Choice of a Development Strategy: Lessons and Prospects

The Classical Theory of International Trade and the Underdeveloped Countries

The Latin American Periphery in the Global System of Capitalism

Effects of the World Economic Crisis on the East European Economies

Developed Market Economies and Gatt and Foreign Aid

The Tokyo Round of Multilateral Trade Negotiations, 1973-79

International Assistance Policies

VIII. International Payments

The Meaning of "Internal Balance"

Money, Balance of Payments Theory, and the International Monetary Problem

Currency Devaluation in Developing Countries

Some Questions and Brief Answers About the Eurodollar Market

Operating Principles and Procedures of the European Monetary System

Exchange Rate Economics: Where do we stand?

Floating Exchange Rates and the Need for Surveillance

How Members Use Fund's Resources To Meet Balance of Payments Needs

IX. Perspectives and Implications

Some Economic Scenarios for the 1980's

John M. Letiche

