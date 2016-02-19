International Economics Policies and Their Theoretical Foundations
1st Edition
A Source Book
International Economics Policies and Their Theoretical Foundations: A Source Book provides information pertinent to the increasing differentiation of international economic policies among the developed and developing market economies. This book presents an analysis of fundamental principles of international economics.
Organized into nine parts encompassing 33 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the certain elements of the relationship between the developing and the developed countries that the developing countries find particularly irksome. This text then analyzes the determinants of secular changes in the terms of trade and attempt to assess the influence of these changes on the development of a poor country. Other chapters consider the different concepts of the terms of trade, including the gross barter, income, net barter or commodity, and utility terms of trade. The final chapter deals with the economic scenarios for the 1980s.
This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and government officials.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
I. Evolution and Revision of the International Economic Order
The Evolution of the International Economic Order
Introduction
II. Terms of Trade and Gains from Trade
Terms of Trade
The Development of Gains from Trade Theory: Classical to Modern Literature
III. World Food, International Trade, and Agriculture
The Allocative Efficiency of Traditional Agriculture
The Economics of the Value of Human Time
The World Food Situation: Developments during the 1970s and Prospects for the 1980s
IV. Common Markets
Developed Countries
The Economics of Customs Unions
The Theory of Customs Unions: A General Survey
Conclusions
Developing Countries
The Theory of Common Markets as Applied to Regional Arrangements Among Developing Countries
V. International Cartels, Commodity Agreements, and the Oil Problem
International Cartels and Monopolies in International Trade
Simple Theoretical Analysis of International Commodity Agreements
What Factors Affect Oil Prices?
VI. Multinationals and International Investment
Foreign Direct Investment and Market Performance
International Investment and International Trade in the Product Cycle
The Multinational Corporation and the Law of Uneven Development
VII. Commercial Policies
Developing Market Economies
The Choice of a Development Strategy: Lessons and Prospects
The Classical Theory of International Trade and the Underdeveloped Countries
The Latin American Periphery in the Global System of Capitalism
Effects of the World Economic Crisis on the East European Economies
Developed Market Economies and Gatt and Foreign Aid
The Tokyo Round of Multilateral Trade Negotiations, 1973-79
International Assistance Policies
VIII. International Payments
The Meaning of "Internal Balance"
Money, Balance of Payments Theory, and the International Monetary Problem
Currency Devaluation in Developing Countries
Some Questions and Brief Answers About the Eurodollar Market
Operating Principles and Procedures of the European Monetary System
Exchange Rate Economics: Where do we stand?
Floating Exchange Rates and the Need for Surveillance
How Members Use Fund's Resources To Meet Balance of Payments Needs
IX. Perspectives and Implications
Some Economic Scenarios for the 1980's
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271286