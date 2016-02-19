International Economics and Development
1st Edition
Essays in Honor of Raúl Prebisch
Description
International Economics and Development: Essays in Honor of Raúl Prebisch provides information pertinent to the developments in the field of international economies as it relates to the problems of the underdeveloped countries. This book provides a brief biography of Professor Raúl Prebisch and his many contributions to international economics.
Organized into eight parts encompassing 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the influence of Prebisch on Latin American international development policy. This text then examines the problem that has always been of real concern to the U.N. since the creation of the organization, namely, the social and economic development of underdeveloped countries. Other chapters consider the problem of economic development of the countries newly involved in the process of growth. This book discusses as well the relationship between stability conditions of real and monetary models of international trade. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of underdevelopment.
This book is a valuable resource for economists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Biographical Notes on Dr. Prebisch
I. Introduction
The Evolution of Prebisch 's Economic Thought
References
The Impact of Prebisch's Ideas on Modern Economic Analysis
I. Introduction
II. The Latin American Economic School
III. Consequences of Prebisch's Propositions for Economic Policy in Underdeveloped Countries
IV. The Response of the Economists and Governments in Advanced Areas
References
II. On Institutions and Ideas
Twisted Terminology and Biased Theories
References
III. Theoretical Approaches
Stability Conditions in the Real and Monetary Models of International Trade
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Model
III. Stability Conditions under the Variable Exchange-Rate System
IV. Output Expansion and the Terms of Trade under the Variable Exchange-Rate System
V. Stability Conditions and the Effect of Devaluation under the Fixed Exchange-Rate System
VI. Output Expansion, the Trade Balance, and the Terms of Trade under the Fixed Exchange-Rate System
VII. A Stability Condition of Underemployment Equilibrium
References
Towards a Reformulation of the Short-Run Theory of the Short-Run Theory of Foreign Exchange
I. Introduction
II. Assumptions and Notation
III. The Simplest Case: A One-Day Planning Horizon
IV. A Two-Day Planning Horizon
V. Next Steps
References
Reflections on Unlimited Labor
I. Some Misconceptions
II. The Model's Turning Points
References
The Center-Periphery System 20 Years Later
I. Introduction: An Idea of the System
II. Principal Changes in the World Economic System
III. Principal Changes in the Working of the Center-Periphery System
IV. Some Conclusions about the New Center-Periphery Relationship Scheme
References
Consequences of the Existence of "Immobile" Industries
I. Some Definitions
II. How to Cure Balance of Payments Difficulties
III. Macroplanning of Development
IV. Choosing the Sectors to Develop
V. Concluding Remarks
References
A Long-Run Economic Growth Model for Developing Countries
I. The Model of Economic Growth
II. Estimation of the International Sector with Colombian and Prewar Japanese Data: A Cursory Investigation
III. Comparisons of the Model with Other Development Models
References
IV. Economic Policy, Foreign Trade, and Development
Industrial Policies in Taiwan and Korea
I. "Inward-Looking" and "Outward-Looking" Development Strategies
II. Industrial Policies during the Fifties
III. Reasons for Adopting an "Outward-Looking" Strategy
IV. The System of Incentives
V. Export Performance and Economic Growth
VI. Manufacturing Output and Exports
VII. Export Composition and Industrial Structure
VIII. Some Adverse Effects of the Incentive System
IX. Future Prospects
X. Conclusions
References
LDC Exports: A Cross-Sectional Analysis
I. LDC Country Size and Share of Exports in GDP
II. The Share of Manufacturing Exports in Total Exports of LDCs
References
Protection and Growth
I. How Protection Affects Savings: The Real Income Effect
II. How Protection Affects Savings: Income Distribution Effect
III. How Protection Affects Savings: Other Effects
IV. The Effects of Protection on Savings: Policy Implications
V. Protection and the Inducement to Invest
VI. Backward Linkage
VII. Learning and the Rate of Growth
References
The Theory of Exploitative Trade and Investment Policies: A Reformulation and Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. A Production Function for Foreign Exchange
III. The Offer Function When Capital Is Mobile
IV. The Problem Formulated
V. Exploitative Tax and Tariff Policies
References
A Stochastic Model of the Functional Distribution of Income
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Income Distribution
III. Economic Surplus and Theory of Games
IV. Structure and Dynamics of Income Distribution
V. Specification of Model I
VI. Characteristics of the Unbiased Predictor
VII. Parameter Estimation
VIII. Asymptotic Covariance Matrix of the Estimators
IX. Asymptotic Distribution of the Estimators
X. Specification of an Alternative: Model II
XI. Applications
XII. Conclusion
References
Industrializing Industries and the Economic Integration of Less-Developed Countries
I. The Content of an Industrialization Policy
II. The Conditions for an Effective Industrialization Policy
References
The Contribution of Foreign Trade to National Income
References
Origins and Consequences of Import Substitution in Brazil
Appendix I
Appendix II
References
V. Foreign Investment and Economic Development
Notes on Foreign Capital and Latin America
I. Introduction
II. Foreign Capital Role in the Process of Development
III. Some Problems of Foreign Capital
IV. Conclusions
Appendix
References
Direct Investment in Less-Developed Countries: Historical Wrongs and Present Values
I. Introduction
II. The Variables
III. Three Identities
IV. Marketing
V. Labor Costs
VI. Capital Costs
VII. Technology and Management
VIII. Government Expenditure
IX. Taxes
X. External Economies and Diseconomies
XI. Amortization
XII. Risk
XIII. Nationalism
XIV. Discount Rates
XV. Conclusion
References
VI. Problems of Regional Development
Conditions and Objectives of African Economic Development
I. Introduction
II. National Construction
III. Development Conditions and Opportunity Costs
IV. Population Growth, Migration, and Unemployment
V. Economic Relations with Metropolitan Powers
VI. African Development Planning
VII. Potential Role of Monetary Institutions
References
The International Politics of Latin American Economics
I. Introduction
II. The Policy of Weakness: 50s and Early 60s
III. The United States Foreign Policy Machine
IV. Some Suggestions for Latin American Strategy
References
VII. International Cooperation
The "Crisis of Aid" and the Pearson Report
VIII. The Socio-Economic Approach
The Social Doctrine in Prebisch's Thought
References
Appendix: The Work of Dr. Raúl Prebisch
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271330