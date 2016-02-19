International Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability documents the proceedings of a conference of the same name, which focuses mainly on the integration of all aspects of structural design (load-analysis, stability and strength analysis, and stress and deformation analysis) by the safety and reliability analysis of the structure of necessity. This text is divided into five sessions, reflecting the manner each topic is presented in the symposium. The general aspects of structural reliability are first presented, and then the methods of safety and reliability analysis and the Bayesian statistical decision theory and reliability-based design are examined. This book then considers the problems regarding the extreme values of stochastic processes, as well as other statistical theories of extremes. A part in this text is devoted to the random excitation of structures. The last two parts examine the development of modern aircraft design and structure as well as special reliability problems to evaluate and apply the theories examined. This book will be valuable to engineering students and engineers interested in structural safety and reliability.