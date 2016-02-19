International Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability
1st Edition
Smithsonian Institution Museum of History and Technology, Constitution Avenue, Washington, D.C., April 9, 10 and 11, 1969
Description
International Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability documents the proceedings of a conference of the same name, which focuses mainly on the integration of all aspects of structural design (load-analysis, stability and strength analysis, and stress and deformation analysis) by the safety and reliability analysis of the structure of necessity. This text is divided into five sessions, reflecting the manner each topic is presented in the symposium. The general aspects of structural reliability are first presented, and then the methods of safety and reliability analysis and the Bayesian statistical decision theory and reliability-based design are examined. This book then considers the problems regarding the extreme values of stochastic processes, as well as other statistical theories of extremes. A part in this text is devoted to the random excitation of structures. The last two parts examine the development of modern aircraft design and structure as well as special reliability problems to evaluate and apply the theories examined. This book will be valuable to engineering students and engineers interested in structural safety and reliability.
Table of Contents
Session I: General Aspects of Structural Reliability
Keynote Address
Introductory Remarks
Methods of Safety and Reliability Analysis
Bayesian Statistical Decision Theory and Reliability-Based Design
Session II: The Statistical Theory of Extremes
Extreme Value Theory and Stochastic Processes
Statistics for Gumbel and FrÃ©chet Distributions
Best Linear Invariant Estimation of Weibull Parameters: Samples Censored by Time and Truncated Distributions
Session III: Random Excitation of Structures
Response of Linear and Nonlinear Continuous Structures Subject to Random Excitation and the Problem of High-Level Excursors
Structural Safety and Reliability under Wind Action
Earthquake Effects in the Safety and Reliability Analysis of Engineering Structures
Session IV: Aircraft Structures
Reliability Analysis in the Estimation of Transport-type Aircraft Fatigue Performance
Life Estimation and Prediction of Fighter Aircraft
Safety, Reliability and Airworthiness
Session V: Special Reliability Problems
Safety and Reliability of Suspension Bridges
Testing Procedures for the Design and Life Estimation of Fatigue-Sensitive Structures
Safety and Reliability Analysis of Nuclear Reactors
The Engineering Climatology of Structural Accidents
Appendix to "Life Estimation and Prediction of Fighter Aircraft"
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186801