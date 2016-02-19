International Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080165660, 9781483186801

International Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability

1st Edition

Smithsonian Institution Museum of History and Technology, Constitution Avenue, Washington, D.C., April 9, 10 and 11, 1969

Editors: Alfred M. Freudenthal
eBook ISBN: 9781483186801
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 364
Description

International Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability documents the proceedings of a conference of the same name, which focuses mainly on the integration of all aspects of structural design (load-analysis, stability and strength analysis, and stress and deformation analysis) by the safety and reliability analysis of the structure of necessity. This text is divided into five sessions, reflecting the manner each topic is presented in the symposium. The general aspects of structural reliability are first presented, and then the methods of safety and reliability analysis and the Bayesian statistical decision theory and reliability-based design are examined. This book then considers the problems regarding the extreme values of stochastic processes, as well as other statistical theories of extremes. A part in this text is devoted to the random excitation of structures. The last two parts examine the development of modern aircraft design and structure as well as special reliability problems to evaluate and apply the theories examined. This book will be valuable to engineering students and engineers interested in structural safety and reliability.

Table of Contents


Session I: General Aspects of Structural Reliability

Keynote Address

Introductory Remarks

Methods of Safety and Reliability Analysis

Bayesian Statistical Decision Theory and Reliability-Based Design

Session II: The Statistical Theory of Extremes

Extreme Value Theory and Stochastic Processes

Statistics for Gumbel and FrÃ©chet Distributions

Best Linear Invariant Estimation of Weibull Parameters: Samples Censored by Time and Truncated Distributions

Session III: Random Excitation of Structures

Response of Linear and Nonlinear Continuous Structures Subject to Random Excitation and the Problem of High-Level Excursors

Structural Safety and Reliability under Wind Action

Earthquake Effects in the Safety and Reliability Analysis of Engineering Structures

Session IV: Aircraft Structures

Reliability Analysis in the Estimation of Transport-type Aircraft Fatigue Performance

Life Estimation and Prediction of Fighter Aircraft

Safety, Reliability and Airworthiness

Session V: Special Reliability Problems

Safety and Reliability of Suspension Bridges

Testing Procedures for the Design and Life Estimation of Fatigue-Sensitive Structures

Safety and Reliability Analysis of Nuclear Reactors

The Engineering Climatology of Structural Accidents

Appendix to "Life Estimation and Prediction of Fighter Aircraft"

Author Index

Subject Index


