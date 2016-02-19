International Conference on Differential Equations
1st Edition
Description
International Conference on Differential Equations contains the proceedings of an International Conference on Differential Equations held at the University of Southern California, on September 3-7, 1974. The papers review advances in the qualitative-analytic theory of differential equations and highlight three broad areas: analytic theory (singular perturbations), qualitative theory (boundary value problems), and mathematical control theory (variational methods).
Comprised of 82 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on continuous extensions, their construction, and their application in the theory of differential equations. The reader is then introduced to an approach to boundary control of partial differential equations based on the theory of semigroups of operators; lower closure and existence theorems in optimal control; and a nonlinear oscillation theorem. Subsequent chapters focus on matrices of rational functions; asymptotic integration of linear differential systems; solutions near bifurcated steady states; and geometric views in existence theory.
This monograph will be of interest to students and instructors of mathematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Continuous Extensions: Their Construction and Their Application in the Theory of Differential Equations
Boundary Control of the Diffusion Equation: A Semigroup Theoretical Approach
An Abstract Framework for Approximate Solutions to Optimal Control Problems Governed by Hereditary Systems
Lower Closure and Existence Theorems in Optimal Control
A Singular Cauchy Problem and Generalized Translations
Some Models for Population Growth with Harvesting
The Problem of Hill for Systems
Alternative Methods in Nonlinear Analysis
Minimum Principles and Positive Solutions for a Class of Nonlinear Diffusion Problems
Diagonalization Method in Singular Perturbations
Eigenfunction Expansions for Selfadjoint Subspaces Generated by Symmetric Ordinary Differential Operators
A Nonlinear Oscillation Theorem
On Global Controllability
Matrices of Rational Functions
Suppression of Oscillations in Nonlinear Systems
Duality of Various Notions of Controllability and Observability
A Case History in Singular Perturbations
On the Strong Limit-Point Condition of Second Order Differential Expressions
A Nonlinear Parabolic Partial Differential Equation in Population Genetics
Fixed Points and Uniqueness
Periodic Solutions of Perturbed Lotka-Volterra Systems
Continuous Dependence on a Parameter for Ordinary and Functional Differential Equations
The Solution Operator with Infinite Delays
Brouwer Fixed Point Theorem versus Contraction Mapping Theorem in Optimal Control Theory
Recent Results in the Asymptotic Integration of Linear Differential Systems
Integration of Linear Differential Equations by Laplace-Stieltjes Transforms
Solutions Near Bifurcated Steady States
Recent Advances in the Analytic Theory of Nonlinear Differential Equations with an Irregular Type Singularity
Nagumo Conditions for Ordinary Differential Equations
Periodic Solutions of Ordinary Differential Equations as Fixed Points of the Translation Mapping Near Certain Critical Cases
Toward a Unification of Ordinary Differential Equations with Nonlinear Semi-Group Theory
Degeneracy of Functional Differential Equations
A Liapunov Inequality for Nonlinear Systems
Existence and Comparison Results of Differential Equations in a Banach Space
Adiabatic Invariants for Linear Hamiltonian Systems
Limits of Solutions of Integrodifferential Equations
On the Summation of Formal Solutions at an Irregular Singular Point by Factorial Series
Invariant Sets for Evolution Systems
Recent Results on Periodic Solutions of Differential Equations
Factorization of Fredholm Operators on Analytic Functions
Some Fundamental Theory of Volterra Integral Equations
On the Global Behavior of a Nonlinear Volterra Equation
The Singular Perturbation Approach to Singular Arcs
Existence Theory in Optimal Control Problems: The Underlying Ideas
Recent Error Analysis of Asymptotic Solutions of Linear Differential Equations
Accessible Sets in Control Theory
A Class of Optimal Control Problems Involving Higher Order Isotonic Approximation
A Singular Point Problem Arising in Control Theory
A Spectral Theory for Linear Almost Periodic Differential Equations
Subdominant Solutions Admitting a Prescribed Stokes Phenomenon
Necessary Conditions without Differentiability in Unilateral and Minimum Control Problems
Some Recent Results in the Theory of Adiabatic Invariants
The Role of Positive Definite Functions in the Study of Volterra Integral Equations
Favard's Conditions in Linear Almost Periodic Systems
Contributed Papers
Stability of Non-Compact Sets
A Generalized Fuchsian Theory and Some Applications
Differential Equations without Linear Terms
A Note on the Existence of Periodic Solutions of x"(t)+f(t,x(t)) = 0
Geometric Views in Existence Theory
Point wise Degeneracy of Linear Time-Invariant Delay Differential Systems with Distributed Lag
Asymptotic Equivalence of an Ordinary and a Functional Differential Equation
Starting in Maximum Polynomial Degree Nordsieck Gear Methods
A Criterion for the Uniform Asymptotic Stability of a Class of Differential-Difference Equations
Nonoscillation and Integral Inequalities
Equivalence Classes of Functionals and Solvability of Optimal Control Problems
From "Multiple Balayage" to Fuzzy Sets
Contrast Enhancement, Short Term Memory and Attention in Reverberating Neural Networks
Asymptotic Stability in Systems with Several Parameters Multiplying the Derivatives
Applications of an Alternative Theorem for Singular Differential Systems
On Approximate and True Solutions of a Nonlinear Singular Perturbation Problem
On the Variation of the Solutions of a Nonlinear Integral Equation
Oscillation Criteria for a Fourth Order Self-Adjoint Linear Differential Equation
Complex Functional Equations Whose Solutions Have Natural Boundaries
Unbounded Invariant Curves for Flows in Three Dimensional Space
Limit Solutions of (E)x" + g(x) = kf(x, x')x' = εp(t), k, ε Small
Stability of Underdetermined Systems
On Controlling Shocks in Solutions of Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations
Asymptotic Solutions and Stokes Phenomenon for a Certain Ordinary Differential Equation
Theory of Partial Stability and Partial Boundedness of Functional Differential Equations
The Singularly Perturbed Initial-Value Problem When the Reduced Path Encounters a Point of Bifurcation
Natural Caratheodory Conditions for Linear Retarded Equations
Differential Equations of Advanced Type
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259130