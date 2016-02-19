International Comparative Research
1st Edition
Social Structures and Public Institutions in Eastern and Western Europe
Description
International Comparative Research: Social Structures and Public Institutions in Eastern and Western Europe is a seven-chapter book prepared for the Second International Seminar on Cross-National Comparative Research. Chapters 1 and 2 describe developments in comparative research on social structure and comparisons of social mobility in different socio-economic systems. Subsequent chapters explore structural changes and mobility in a capitalist and a socialist society; comparative research on public institutions; a comparative perspective on social problems and the law; and comparison of public institutions, their organization, and procedures. The last chapter considers high level public officials in Eastern and Western European countries.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Editors' Note
Acknowledgments
Some Introductory Notes on the Second Vienna Center Training Seminar
Part One Social Structure
Recent Developments in Comparative Research on Social Structure and Stratification
Comparisons of Social Mobility in Different Socio-economic Systems
Structural Changes and Mobility in a Capitalist and a Socialist Society; Comparison of Men in Austria and Poland
Part Two Public Institutions
Comparative Research on Public Institutions: Re-defining the Status of Law in Social Science Research on Law and Institutions
Social Problems and the Law: A Comparative Perspective
Comparing Public Institutions, Their Organization and Procedures: East-West Cooperation in East-West Comparisons
High Level Public Officials in Eastern and Western European Countries: Problems Encountered in Comparative Research
Appendix
List of Publications of the Vienna Center
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158891