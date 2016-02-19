International Comparative Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080313344, 9781483158891

International Comparative Research

1st Edition

Social Structures and Public Institutions in Eastern and Western Europe

Editors: Manfred Niessen Jules Peschar Chantal Kourilsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483158891
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 182
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Comparative Research: Social Structures and Public Institutions in Eastern and Western Europe is a seven-chapter book prepared for the Second International Seminar on Cross-National Comparative Research. Chapters 1 and 2 describe developments in comparative research on social structure and comparisons of social mobility in different socio-economic systems. Subsequent chapters explore structural changes and mobility in a capitalist and a socialist society; comparative research on public institutions; a comparative perspective on social problems and the law; and comparison of public institutions, their organization, and procedures. The last chapter considers high level public officials in Eastern and Western European countries.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Editors' Note

Acknowledgments

Some Introductory Notes on the Second Vienna Center Training Seminar

Part One Social Structure

Recent Developments in Comparative Research on Social Structure and Stratification

Comparisons of Social Mobility in Different Socio-economic Systems

Structural Changes and Mobility in a Capitalist and a Socialist Society; Comparison of Men in Austria and Poland

Part Two Public Institutions

Comparative Research on Public Institutions: Re-defining the Status of Law in Social Science Research on Law and Institutions

Social Problems and the Law: A Comparative Perspective

Comparing Public Institutions, Their Organization and Procedures: East-West Cooperation in East-West Comparisons

High Level Public Officials in Eastern and Western European Countries: Problems Encountered in Comparative Research

Appendix

List of Publications of the Vienna Center




Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158891

About the Editor

Manfred Niessen

Jules Peschar

Chantal Kourilsky

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.