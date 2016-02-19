International and National Library and Information Services
1st Edition
A Review of Some Recent Developments 1970-80
Description
International and National Library and Information Services: A Review of Some Recent Developments 1970-80 is the second in a series that surveys developments in specific types of library and information services and subject fields over a period of 5 to 15 years, according to the nature of the topic. The survey is from the point of view of the role of national libraries in national and international library and information systems. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with a description of intergovernmental organizations; international library and information associations; and conference of directors of national libraries. Subsequent chapters discuss developments in this field of interest in the Americas, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North Africa, Asia, and Oceania. This book will be useful to public, school, and university libraries, and to schools of librarianship and information science.
Table of Contents
Introduction
List of Illustrations
Some Recent International Developments
1 Intergovernmental Organizations
2 International Library and Information Associations
3 Conference of Directors of National Libraries
Some Recent National Library Developments
4 The Americas
5 Western Europe
6 Eastern Europe
7 North Africa: the Arab World
8 Asia
9 Oceania
The Future
10 Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I. International Conference of Directors of National Libraries on Resource-Sharing in Asia and Oceania, Canberra, 1979: Resolutions
Appendix II. International Conference of Directors of National Libraries on Resource-Sharing in Asia and Oceania, Canberra, 1979: Role of National Libraries in National and International Systems: 1978 Questionnaire
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152738
About the Author
George Chandler
About the Editor
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia