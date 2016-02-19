International and National Library and Information Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080257938, 9781483152738

International and National Library and Information Services

1st Edition

A Review of Some Recent Developments 1970-80

Authors: George Chandler
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483152738
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 288
Description

International and National Library and Information Services: A Review of Some Recent Developments 1970-80 is the second in a series that surveys developments in specific types of library and information services and subject fields over a period of 5 to 15 years, according to the nature of the topic. The survey is from the point of view of the role of national libraries in national and international library and information systems. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with a description of intergovernmental organizations; international library and information associations; and conference of directors of national libraries. Subsequent chapters discuss developments in this field of interest in the Americas, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North Africa, Asia, and Oceania. This book will be useful to public, school, and university libraries, and to schools of librarianship and information science.

Table of Contents


Introduction

List of Illustrations

Some Recent International Developments

1 Intergovernmental Organizations

2 International Library and Information Associations

3 Conference of Directors of National Libraries

Some Recent National Library Developments

4 The Americas

5 Western Europe

6 Eastern Europe

7 North Africa: the Arab World

8 Asia

9 Oceania

The Future

10 Summary and Conclusions

Appendix I. International Conference of Directors of National Libraries on Resource-Sharing in Asia and Oceania, Canberra, 1979: Resolutions

Appendix II. International Conference of Directors of National Libraries on Resource-Sharing in Asia and Oceania, Canberra, 1979: Role of National Libraries in National and International Systems: 1978 Questionnaire

Index




