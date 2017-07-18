Intermittent Rivers and Ephemeral Streams
1st Edition
Ecology and Management
Description
Intermittent Rivers and Ephemeral Streams: Ecology and Management takes an internationally broad approach, seeking to compare and contrast findings across multiple continents, climates, flow regimes, and land uses to provide a complete and integrated perspective on the ecology of these ecosystems. Coupled with this, users will find a discussion of management approaches applicable in different regions that are illustrated with relevant case studies.
In a readable and technically accurate style, the book utilizes logically framed chapters authored by experts in the field, allowing managers and policymakers to readily grasp ecological concepts and their application to specific situations.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date reviews of research findings and management strategies using international examples
- Explores themes and parallels across diverse sub-disciplines in ecology and water resource management utilizing a multidisciplinary and integrative approach
- Reveals the relevance of this scientific understanding to managers and policymakers
Readership
Aquatic ecologists and researchers; water resource managers and policy makers
Table of Contents
Preface - Thibault Datry, Núria Bonada and Andrew Boulton
Chapter 1: General Introduction - Thibault Datry, Núria Bonada and Andrew Boulton
Chapter 2: Physical Features and Processes
2.1 Geomorphology and sediment regimes in IRES
Kristin L. Jaeger, Nicholas A Sutfin, Stephen Tooth, Katerina Michaelides and Michael Singer
2.2 Flow regimes in IRES
Katie Costigan, Catherine Leigh, Eric Sauquet, Mark Kennard, Thibault Datry and Andrew Boulton
2.3 Hydrological connectivity
Andrew Boulton, Robert Rolls, Kristin L Jaeger and Thibault Datry
Chapter 3: Chemical Features and Processes
3.1 Water physicochemistry
Rosa Gomez, Isabel Arce Sánchez, Darren S. Baldwin and Clifford N. Dahm
3.2 Nutrient and organic matter dynamics
Daniel von Schiller, Susana Bernal, Clifford N. Dahm and Eugenia M. Marti
Chapter 4: Ecological Features and Processes
4.1 The biota of intermittent rivers:prokaryotes, fungi and protozoans
Anna Maria Romaní, Eric Chauvet, Catherine Febria, Juanita Mora-Gómez, Ute Risse-Buhl, Xisca Timoner, Markus Weitere and Lydia Zeglin
4.2 The biota of intermittent rivers: algae and vascular plants
Sergi Sabater, Gudrun Bornette, Mélissa De Wilde, Xisca Timoner, Juliet Stromberg and John C. Stella
4.3 The biota of intermittent rivers: Aquatic invertebrates
Rachel Stubbington, Michael T. Bogan, Núria Bonada, Thibault Datry, Catherine Leigh and Ross Vander Vorste
4.4 The biota of intermittent rivers: Terrestrial and semi-aquatic invertebrates
Alisha Steward, Roland Corti, Thibault Datry and Simone Langhans
4.5 The biota of intermittent rivers: Fishes
Adam Kerezsy, Keith Gido, Maria Magalhaes and Paul Skelton
4.6 The biota of intermittent rivers: Amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals
María Mar Sánchez-Montoya, Marcos Moleón, José Antonio Sánchez-Zapata and Daniel Escoriza
4.7 Food webs and trophic interactions in intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Angus McIntosh, Catherine Leigh, Kate Boersma, Peter A. McHugh, Catherine Febria and Emili García-Berthou
4.8 Resistance, resilience and community recovery in intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Michael T. Bogan, Thibault Datry, Edwin T. Chester, Ashley L. Murphy, Albert Ruhi, Rachel Stubbington, James E. Whitney and Belinda Robson
4.9 Habitat fragmentation and metapopulation, metacommunity and metaecosystem dynamics in intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Thibault Datry, Roland Corti, Jani Heino, Bernard Hugueny, Robert Rolls and Albert Ruhi
4.10 Genetic, evolutionary and biogeographical processes in intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Núria Bonada, Stephane Carlon, Thibault Datry, Debra S. Finn, Catherine Leigh, Dave A. Lytle, Michael T. Monaghan and Pablo Tedesco
Chapter 5: Threats and Management
5.1 Anthropogenic threats to intermittent rivers
Ming-Chih Chiu, Catherine Leigh, Raphael Mazor, Núria Cid and Vincent Resh
5.2 Ecosystem services, values and societal perceptions of intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Phoebe Koundouri, Andrew Boulton, Thibault Datry and Ioannis Souliotis
5.3 Governance, legislation and protection of intermittent rivers
Ken M. Fritz, Núria Cid and Bradley C. Autrey
5.4 Restoration ecology of intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Philip Lake, Nick Bond and Paul Reich
5.5 Strategic adaptive management (SAM) of intermittent rivers and ephemeral streams
Richard Kingsford, Dirk J. Roux, Craig M. McLoughlin, John Conallin and Vol Norris
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 18th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039045
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038352
About the Editor
Thibault Datry
Dr Thibault Datry is a senior scientist at IRSTEA (National Research Institute of Science and Technology for Environment and Agriculture) in Lyon, France. His research focuses on the ecology of rivers and hyporheic zones, with particular emphasis on intermittent rivers. In the past 15 years, he has published over 70 peer-reviewed papers and several book chapters on stream and groundwater ecology. He serves on editorial boards of two international journals, has organised two Special Issues and eight Special Sessions on intermittent river ecology management at international conferences. He is leading IRBAS (Intermittent River Biodiversity Analysis and Synthesis, http://irbas.cesab.org/), an international research program exploring biodiversity patterns in intermittent rivers at the global scale, and is Chair of SMIRES (Science and Management of Intermittent Rivers and Ephemeral Streams, http://www.smires.eu/), a pluri-disciplinary European research effort bringing together more than 200 scientists from 29 European countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
IRSTEA, Lyon, France
Núria Bonada
Dr Núria Bonada is Associate Professor at the University of Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). Her research focuses on the biodiversity, ecology and conservation of river ecosystems, especially of those in Mediterranean climates, where intermittent rivers are part of the daily landscape. Over the last 15 years, she has published 80+ peer-reviewed papers and several book chapters, and has served on editorial boards of three international journals. She has participated in 20+ funded projects and has supervised several PhD, master and bachelor students. Regarding teaching merits, she has taught 1500+ hours of lectures in Ecology and Zoology at several Spanish universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Andrew Boulton
Dr Andrew Boulton is Adjunct Professor in Ecosystem Management at the University of New England, New South Wales, Australia. Over the last 25 years, his research has focussed on river and groundwater ecology, especially on intermittent rivers in dryland areas of Australia and the United States. He has co-written three textbooks (including ‘Australian Freshwater Ecology’ published in 2014) and over 140 peer-reviewed papers on stream ecology, river-groundwater interactions and aquatic ecosystem management and conservation. He has served on editorial boards of five international journals and worked with government agencies on riparian zone policies, environmental flows and management of intermittent rivers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New England, New South Wales, Australia