Intermediate Filament Cytoskeleton - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641739, 9780080925288

Intermediate Filament Cytoskeleton, Volume 78

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: M. Bishr Omary Pierre Coulombe
eBook ISBN: 9780080925288
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125641739
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2004
Page Count: 855
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
177.23
150.65
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intermediate filaments are a large family of proteins that are the cytoskeletal elements involved in a number of skin, liver, neuromuscular, cardiac, eye and hair diseases. Intermediate filament genes are regulated in a tissue-and cell type-specific manner and their polymerized protein products protects the cells and tissue they are part of against a variety of mechanical and nonmechanical stresses. This book provides a comprehensive resource of methodology essentials, describing a variety of essential tools and assays for studying intermediate filaments. The book provides user-friendly advice and protocols covering all aspects of intermediate filaments including protein isolation and structure, protein and gene regulation, relationship to disease and apoptosis, and associated proteins. Both mammalian and non-mammalian systems and animal models are covered, making this book a must-have for any investigator wishing to study IF genes or their protein products.

Key Features

  • Covers intermediate filaments from crystallography, protein chemistry, cell and molecular biology, microrheology, gene regulation, to animal models and human disease
  • Practical and user-friendly with detailed "how-to-protocols and "tricks of the trade"
  • Includes detailed tables of useful reagents, vendors and web links

Readership

Cell biologists, pharmacologists, and researchers in biological, biophysical or biomedical sciences.

Details

No. of pages:
855
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925288
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125641739

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

M. Bishr Omary Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Palo Alto VA Medical Center, Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Pierre Coulombe Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.