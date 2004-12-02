Intermediate Filament Cytoskeleton, Volume 78
1st Edition
Description
Intermediate filaments are a large family of proteins that are the cytoskeletal elements involved in a number of skin, liver, neuromuscular, cardiac, eye and hair diseases. Intermediate filament genes are regulated in a tissue-and cell type-specific manner and their polymerized protein products protects the cells and tissue they are part of against a variety of mechanical and nonmechanical stresses. This book provides a comprehensive resource of methodology essentials, describing a variety of essential tools and assays for studying intermediate filaments. The book provides user-friendly advice and protocols covering all aspects of intermediate filaments including protein isolation and structure, protein and gene regulation, relationship to disease and apoptosis, and associated proteins. Both mammalian and non-mammalian systems and animal models are covered, making this book a must-have for any investigator wishing to study IF genes or their protein products.
Key Features
- Covers intermediate filaments from crystallography, protein chemistry, cell and molecular biology, microrheology, gene regulation, to animal models and human disease
- Practical and user-friendly with detailed "how-to-protocols and "tricks of the trade"
- Includes detailed tables of useful reagents, vendors and web links
Readership
Cell biologists, pharmacologists, and researchers in biological, biophysical or biomedical sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 855
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 2nd December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125641739
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
M. Bishr Omary Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Palo Alto VA Medical Center, Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.
Pierre Coulombe Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.