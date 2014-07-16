Interleukins in Cancer Biology
1st Edition
Their Heterogeneous Role
Description
Interleukins in Cancer Biology responds to the growing need for credible and up-to-date information about the impact of interleukins on occurrence, development and progression of cancer. It provides reliable information about all known interleukins (38), describes recent discoveries in the field, and moreover, suggests further directions of research on the most promising aspects of this topic. The structure and presentation of the work is very understandable and clear with attention to detail maintained throughout. There are multiple illustrations throughout to help in comprehending and remembering the most important facts. .
Key Features
- Summarizes and discusses existing facts on the impact of all known interleukins in occurrence, development, and progression of cancer
- Categorizes and clarifies all interleukins based on their role in cancer
- Contains comprehensive and exhaustive information on each molecule
Readership
useful for the wide audience, particularly immunologists, cancer researchers, pathologists, PhD, graduate and undergraduate students of biomedical faculties and their lecturers. The book may also be recommended as additional literature for students studying the Master and PhD courses in Cancer Biology or Immunology.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Basic Concepts
- 1.1. A Brief Overview of Cancer Phenomenon
- 1.2. Interleukins and Their Significance
- Chapter 2. Interleukin-1 Superfamily and Cancer
- 2.1. Interleukin-1
- 2.2. Interleukin-18
- 2.3. Interleukin-33
- 2.4. Next Aims and Further Directions
- Chapter 3. Interleukin-2 Superfamily and Cancer
- 3.1. Interleukin-2 and Cancer
- 3.2. IL-4 and Cancer
- 3.3. Il-7 and Cancer
- 3.4. Il-9 and Cancer
- 3.5. Il-13 and Cancer
- 3.6. Il-15 and Cancer
- 3.7. IL-21 and Cancer
- 3.8. Summary
- Chapter 4. Interleukin-3, Interleukin-5, and Cancer
- 4.1. Introduction into the Hematopoietic Family of Cytokines
- 4.2. Interleukin-3
- 4.3. Interleukin-5
- Chapter 5. IL-6 Family and Cancer
- 5.1. Interleukin-6
- 5.2. Interleukin-11
- 5.3. Interleukin-31
- Chapter 6. Interleukin-10 Superfamily and Cancer
- 6.1. Interleukin-10
- 6.2. Interleukin-19
- 6.3. Interleukin-20
- 6.4. Interleukin-22
- 6.5. Interleukin-24
- 6.6. Interleukin-26
- 6.7. Type III IFNs: IL-28A, IL-28B, and IL-29
- Chapter 7. Interleukin-12 Superfamily and Cancer
- 7.1. Mighty Interleukin-12. Attractive Candidate for Cancer Treatment?
- 7.2. Interleukin-23
- 7.3. Interleukin-27
- 7.4. Interleukin-30
- 7.5. Interleukin-35
- Chapter 8. Interleukin-17 Superfamily and Cancer
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. IL-17 Superfamily in Brief
- 8.3. Findings Demonstrating Protumorigenic Activities of IL-17
- 8.4. Findings Demonstrating Anticancer Activities of IL-17
- 8.5. IL-17 levels in Cancer Patients
- 8.6. Inherited Variations within the Genes of IL-17 Family Members and Cancer
- 8.7. Summary
- Chapter 9. The Rest of Interleukins
- 9.1. Interleukin-8 and Cancer
- 9.2. IL-14 and Cancer
- 9.3. IL-16 and Cancer
- 9.4. IL-32 and Cancer
- 9.5. IL-34 and Cancer
- 9.6. Summary
- Chapter 10. Concluding Remarks
- Appendix 1. Further Reading
- Appendix 2. List of Human Interleukins
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013335
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128011218
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103258
About the Author
Arseniy Yuzhalin
Arseniy E. Yuzhalin obtained his bachelor`s degree from the Department of Genetics, Kemerovo State University. Even at that time he began to study interleukins and their impact on cancer development. After the graduation he continued investigating the role of interleukins in cancer biology in Kemerovo State Medical Academy as a research scientist. Arseniy is currently a Ph. D. student under the supervision of Prof. Ruth Muschel at the Department of Oncology, University of Oxford. He is an author and co-author of over 30 publications including 3 monographs. In addition, he is a Guest Associate Editor in Frontiers in Microbiology and Frontiers in Immunology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oncology, Gray Institute for Radiation Oncology and Biology, University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Anton Kutikhin
Anton Kutikhin earned his medical degree in Kemerovo State Medical Academy, Kemerovo, Russian Federation. Currently, he is a researcher in the Department of Epidemiology, Kemerovo State Medical Academy and in the Research Institute for Complex Issues of Cardiovascular Diseases under the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences. His research interests include: (1) The role of pattern recognition receptors in cancer; (2) Colorectal cancer risk factors; and (3) The clinical significance of calcifying nanoparticles (nanobacteria), giant viruses, and virophages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Epidemiology and Central Research Laboratory, Kemerovo State Medical Academy, Kemerovo, Russia
Reviews
"...excellently organizes the vast amount of information available about the puzzling role of interleukins in cancer...useful to both newcomers as well as advanced researchers in the field." --ChemMedChem