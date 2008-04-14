Interfacial and Confined Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527189, 9780080558172

Interfacial and Confined Water

1st Edition

Authors: Ivan Brovchenko Alla Oleinikova
eBook ISBN: 9780080558172
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527189
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th April 2008
Page Count: 320
Description

Water in the proximity of a surface (interfacial water) is abundant on the earth. It is involved in various physical and chemical processes and crucial for biological function. Despite numerous studies of interfacial water, systematic analysis of its properties is missing in scientific literature. This book is a first comprehensive review of experimental and simulation studies of water in various confining environments, such as hydrophilic and hydrophobic surfaces, surfaces of biomolecules, porous media, etc. Systematic analysis of interfacial and confined water is based on the firm physical ground, which accounts for variety of the thermodynamic states of water near the surface, surface phase transitions, surface critical behaviour, effect of confinement on the bulk and surface phase transitions of water, clustering and formation of a spanning hydrogen-bonded water network via percolation transition. This allows distinguishing between universal features, common for all fluids, and some specific water properties, related to intermolecular hydrogen bonds. Special attention is paid to the properties of hydration water, which covers biomolecules and enables their biological activity. This book provides readers with basic information on interfacial and confined water, which will be useful for scientists and engineers working in the fields of bioscienses, nanociences and nanotechnologies.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive review and analysis of interfacial and confined water
  • Updates and informs practitioners and students on all the latest developments in the field
  • Written by leading scholars and industry experts

Readership

This book is suitable for researchers in the field of physics, chemistry, bio-sciences, geo-sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, nanosciences and astro-sciences. It is also suitable for students and engineers.

Table of Contents

Phase diagram of bulk water; Surface transitions of water; Surface critical behavior of water; Phase diagram of confined water; Water layers at hydrophilic surfaces; Role of interfacial water in biological function; Water in low-hydrated biosystems; States of interfacial water in fully-hydrated biosystems; Summary and outlook; References.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080558172
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444527189

About the Author

Ivan Brovchenko

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dortmund, Physical Chemistry, Germany

Alla Oleinikova

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dortmund, Physical Chemistry, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

