Interfaces in Biomaterials Sciences, Volume 13

A review: Secondary ion mass spectrometry (SIMS) of Polymeric Biomaterials (M.C. Davies, R.A.P. Lynn). Characterisation and conversion study into natural living bone of calcium phosphate bioceramics by solid state NMR spectroscopy (J.L. Miquel et al.). Characterization of bioacceptable carbon materials (R. Magri et al.). Fluorine microanalysis in teeth (L. Torrisi et al.). The characterization of plasma-modified polydimethylsiloxane interfaces with media of different surface energy (M. Morra et al.). The quantification of the muscular tissue reaction to implanted biomaterials (M. Therin). Aluminium release as a new factor in the estimation of alumina bioceramic implants (M. Lewandowska-Szumiel, J. Komender). Microstructure of interface regions and mechanical properties of Ti/Al203 and Ti-Alloy/Al203 joints for dental implants (B. Gibbesch et al.). A multidisciplinary approach to the problem of tissue and microbial adhesion to metallic implant material (X. Clivaz et al.). Is osseointegration a requirement for success in implant dentistry? (S. Szmukler-Moncler, J.H. Dubruille). Calcium phosphate and polymer interfaces in orthopaedic cement (V. Delpech, A. Lebugle). Mechanical and chemical bonding of artificial joints (H. Oonishi). Artificial dental root made of natural calcium carbonate (Bioracine) (S. Camprasse et al.). Biological behaviour of cellulosic materials after bone implantation: Preliminary results (C. Barbié et al.). Experimental glueing of injured spleen by collagen glue (G. Giebel et al.). Intra-oral air mercury vapor released from dental amalgam before and after restorative procedures: A preliminary study (Y. Haïkel et al.). Opto-thermal in-vivo monitoring of structural breakdown of an emulsion sunscreen on skin (R.E. Imhof et al.). Toxicological aspects of synthetic tissue adhesives (J. Leuschner et al.). Dynamic processes at the liquid/solid interface in the albumin/apatite system (M.J. Mura et al.). Corrosion protection of metal implants by hard biocompatible ceramic coatings deposited by radio-frequency sputtering (C. Sella et al.) Corrosion of surgical implants (M. Traisnel et al.) From a marketing perspective: Where are the future market opportunities in Biomaterials? (K. Mattox).