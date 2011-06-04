Interface Science and Composites, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Interface Science and Composites
- Preface
- Intermolecular Force
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Long-Range Force
- 1.3 Acid-Base Interactions
- 1.4 DLVO (Derjaguin, Landau, Verwey, and Overbeek) Theory
- 1.5 Summary
- Solid-Gas Interaction
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Structure and Chemical Composition of Solid Surfaces
- 2.3 Adsorption Isotherms
- 2.4 Measurement of Adsorption Isotherms
- 2.5 Infinite and Finite Concentration
- 2.6 Summary
- Solid-Liquid Interface
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Surface Energetics
- 3.3 Contact Angle and Surface Tension
- 3.4 Associated Phenomena and Applications
- 3.5 Summary
- Solid-Solid Interfaces
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Adhesion at Solid-Solid Interfaces
- 4.3 London Dispersion and Acid–Base Interaction
- 4.4 Mechanisms of Adhesion
- 4.5 Adhesive Control
- 4.6 Adhesive Behaviors at Interfaces
- 4.7 Summary
- Interface Applications in Nanomaterials
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Energy Storage and Conversion Devices
- 5.3 Environmental Technologies
- 5.4 Gas Storage
- 5.5 Bio Technologies
- 5.6 Carbon Nanotubes-based Composite Materials
- 5.7 The Versatile Properties of Graphene
- 5.8 Summary
- Element and Processing
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Reinforcements
- 6.3 Matrices
- 6.4 Fabrication Process of Composites
- 6.5 Applications of Composites
- 6.6 Summary
- Types of Composites
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Polymer Matrix Composites
- 7.3 Carbon Matrix Composites
- 7.4 Metal Matrix Composites
- 7.5 Ceramic Matrix Composites
- 7.6 Summary
- Composite Characterization
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Evaluation of Reinforcement Fibers
- 8.3 Evaluation of Matrix Resins
- 8.4 Evaluation of Reinforcement–Matrix Interface
- 8.5 Evaluation of Composites
- 8.6 Relationship between Surface and Mechanical Interfacial Properties in Composites
- 8.7 Evaluation of Laminated Composites
- 8.8 Nondestructive Testing of Composites
- 8.9 Summary
- Modeling of Fiber–Matrix Interface in Composite Materials
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Evaluation of Fiber–Matrix Interfacial Shear Strength and Fracture Toughness
- 9.3 Interpretation of Single Fiber Pull-out Test
- 9.4 Interpretation of Single-Fiber Push-out Test
- 9.5 Interpretation of Single-Fiber Fragmentation Test
- 9.6 Fiber–Matrix Adhesion from Single-Fiber Composite Test
- 9.7 Micromechanical Modeling of Microbond Test
- 9.8 Interphase Effect on Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites
- 9.9 Summary
- Comprehension of Nanocomposites
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Types of Nanocomposites
- 10.3 Processing of Nanocomposites
- 10.4 Characterization of Nanocomposites
- 10.5 Summary
- Index
Description
The goal of Interface Science and Composites is to facilitate the manufacture of technological materials with optimized properties on the basis of a comprehensive understanding of the molecular structure of interfaces and their resulting influence on composite materials processes. From the early development of composites of various natures, the optimization of the interface has been of major importance. While there are many reference books available on composites, few deal specifically with the science and mechanics of the interface of materials and composites. Further, many recent advances in composite interfaces are scattered across the literature and are here assembled in a readily accessible form, bringing together recent developments in the field, both from the materials science and mechanics perspective, in a single convenient volume. The central theme of the book is tailoring the interface science of composites to optimize the basic physical principles rather than on the use of materials and the mechanical performance and structural integrity of composites with enhanced strength/stiffness and fracture toughness (or specific fracture resistance). It also deals mainly with interfaces in advanced composites made from high-performance fibers, such as glass, carbon, aramid, and some inorganic fibers, and matrix materials encompassing polymers, carbon, metals/alloys, and ceramics.
Key Features
- Includes chapter on the development of a nanolevel dispersion of graphene particles in a polymer matrix
- Focus on tailoring the interface science of composites to optimize the basic physical principles
- Covers mainly interfaces in advanced composites made from high performance fibers
Readership
Surface scientists, materials scientists, membrane scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 852
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 4th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080963488
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750495
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080976051
About the Authors
Soo-Jin Park Author
Min-Kang Seo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Inha University, Korea