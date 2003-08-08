Interactive QuickTime - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607460, 9780080495460

Interactive QuickTime

1st Edition

Authoring Wired Media

Authors: Matthew Peterson
eBook ISBN: 9780080495460
Paperback ISBN: 9781558607460
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 8th August 2003
Page Count: 597
Table of Contents

Foreword by Steven Gulie Preface What This Book Is and Is Not How to Read This Book Explorations Acknowledgements

Part I Background Information

Chapter 1 What Is Interactive QuickTime? Explorations

Chapter 2 How Do You Play an Interactive Movie? Explorations

Chapter 3 The Stuff QuickTime Is Made Of What Are Atoms Tracks Samples Sprite Track Samples Sprites Scripts How to Make Interactive Sprite Tracks Explorations

Part II Wiring Existing Movies

Chapter 4 Getting Familiar with the Tools Explorations

Chapter 5 Customizing the Presentation of an Existing Movie Explorations

Chapter 6 Digital Rights Management Explorations

Chapter 7 Adding DVD Features Explorations

Part III Sprite Worlds

Chapter 8 A Simple World Explorations

Chapter 9 Talking with Sprites Targets Properties Actions Custom Actions Custom Properties Rotation Behavior Explorations

Chapter 10 Collision Detection Bounds Overlap Radius Overlap Point Testing Explorations

Chapter 11 Cel-Based Animation Picasso Interactive Door Looping Images Inchworm Technique Onionskinning Coordinated Animation Cel-Based Pushing Cel-Based Dragging Explorations

Chapter 12 User Interaction Pop Quiz Mouse Event Definitions Checkbox Mouse Hit Testing Mouse Enter and Mouse Exit Mouse Moved Drag Manager Double Clicks Focus Key Events Keyboard Managers Click Anywhere Keyboard Manager Key Polling Manager Explorations Answers to Quiz

Chapter 13 Scripted Motion Linear Interpolation Easing In and Out Motion along a Mathematical Function Circular Motion Paths Spline Interpolation Explorations

Chapter 14 Scripted Stretching Bar Graphs Drawing Lines Perspective Explorations

Chapter 15 Cloning Sprites Making New Sprites Cloning Sprites with Behavior Disposing of Sprites Explorations

Chapter 16 Modeling Physics Forces Friction Collisions Explorations

Part IV User Interfaces

Chapter 17 Buttons Simple Buttons Checkboxes Components Radio Buttons Explorations

Chapter 18 Sliders Explorations

Chapter 19 Text Input Filtering the Input Text Field Component with Border Recursive Connections Multilined Text Areas Password Fields Explorations

Chapter 20 Menus Explorations

Part V Multimedia

Chapter 21 Audio and Video Audio Video Loading Linear Media Explorations

Chapter 22 Effects Codec Effects Explorations

Chapter 23 Image Overrides Explorations

Chapter 24 MIDI Instruments SoundFonts Sampled Instruments Explorations

Chapter 25 Text Tracks Scrolling Ticker Tape LCD Clock Text Links (Hotspots) Searching Text Captions Explorations

Chapter 26 Flash Tracks Controlling QuickTime from a Flash Button Controlling a Flash Button from QuickTime Controlling Flash Movie Properties Explorations

Chapter 27 QTVR Controlling VR Multinodes, Hotspots, Cubics, and Maps Explorations

Chapter 28 MovieTracks Explorations

Chapter 29 Third-Party Tracks Explorations

Chapter 30 Other Tracks Video Tracks in Disguise Text Tracks in Disguise Timecode Tracks Modifier and Tween Tracks QuickDraw 3D Track Streaming Tracks Hint Tracks PDF Tracks Fast Tracks (FT) Cursor Tracks WorldWideVariables Tracks Base Tracks Explorations

Part VI Communicating with the World

Chapter 31 XML and QTLists QTLists versus XML Working with QTLists Explorations

Chapter 32 Loading Data Explorations

Chapter 33 Setting Up a QTList Server About Tekadence Magik Setting Up the Test Server Explorations

Chapter 34 Sending Data to a Server Launch the Server Explorations

Chapter 35 Exchanging QTLists Explorations

Chapter 36 Communicating with the Browser Passing Data into a Movie Explorations

Chapter 37 Dynamic Media Explorations

Chapter 38 Intermovie Communication IsMovieActive Explorations

Chapter 39 Communicating with Applications Explorations

Appendices

Appendix A Useful Numbers

Appendix B Math Functions

Appendix C String Functions

Appendix D QTList Functions

Appendix E Programming Techniques Spatial Programming Breaking a Loop Exception Handling and Error Detection Functions, Methods, and Subroutines Calling Functions across Tracks and Movies Recursion Numerical Correction Floating-Point Precision Dividing by Zero (Epsilon Correction) Random Number Generation Custom Random Generator Dictionaries and Lists Debugging DebugStr Profiling Lazy Constructors Parallel Processing Sustainable Hacking Dynamic Script Evaluation Collaboration

Appendix F Sprite and Track Geometry Coordinate System Spatial Properties Distance between Two Tracks 2.5 Dimensions Screen Updates Matrix Transformations Area of Sprites Sprite Center Two Points A Point and a Line Two Lines Regular Polygons Triangles Circles Spheres

Appendix G Graphics Modes

Appendix H Codecs

Appendix I General MIDI Instruments Drum Kits Controllers

Appendix J Components

Appendix K QTText Tags

Appendix L HTML Embed Parameters Embed Attributes

Appendix M Wired Actions

Appendix N Wired Constants

Appendix O ASCII Table

Appendix P Wired Sprites with Java

Appendix Q Web Links

Appendix R Contributing Developers

Appendix S CD Contents

Glossary Index About the Author QuickTime Developer Series

Description

Interactivity is one of the most captivating topics for today's online community. It is a fast-growing field pushed by the rapid development and dispersion of Java, Shockwave, Flash, and QuickTime. While several good books are available about the interactive capabilities of Java, Shockwave, and Flash, until now there hasn't been a book about QuickTime interactivity. A logical follow-up to QuickTime for the Web, this eagerly awaited book by Matthew Peterson details the power of QuickTime's wired media technology and provides a resource for professionals developing and deploying interactive QuickTime content. This content can extend far beyond simple movies—it can act as application user interfaces, educational multimedia, scientific display panels, musical instruments, games and puzzles, etc., and can interact with you, your browser, a server, or with other movies.

Key Features

  • Describes concepts and techniques of interactivity applicable to technologies beyond QuickTime—including Flash.
  • Features real-world, hands-on projects of progressive sophistication allowing developers to start with a project appropriate to their own level of QuickTime experience.

Readership

Web developers, multimedia authors, and game developers.

Reviews

"Matthew Peterson, one of the world's most innovative minds, infuses Interactive QuickTime with applicable insight and helpful humor. This book goes well beyond the basics, far into the best practices, with plenty of supporting scripts and sample projects. Covering a wide spectrum of topics, Interactive QuickTime: Authoring Wired Media addresses the building of UIs, repurposing already existing media, using physics for richer motion, and that's just getting started. The appendices along with the exploration of XML in QuickTime are indispensable resources for the active producer of QuickTime media. I am excited to have this resource available for QuickTime authors!" —Michael Shaff, founder of Small Hands "This book belongs on the shelf of anyone who takes multimedia development seriously. For the aspiring QuickTime media developer, it addresses the most critical authoring issues—and the techniques described are clever and applicable to multimedia development of any ilk." —Ken Loge, Oregon Research Institute "You are holding a book written by one the smartest people I have ever met—and it has been my pleasure to know some VERY smart people—a book about one of the most exciting technologies on the planet. The writing is clear and enjoyable. It starts with material suitable for beginners and proceeds steadily through intermediate, advanced, and into previously uncharted territory . . . . It's a trip, my friend. And one worth taking . . . Be warned: this is not an ordinary book. It can literally change your life." —from the foreword by Steven Gulie, author of QuickTime for the Web "This book is chock-full of useful algorithms and interesting approaches to programming interactive behaviors in QuickTime movies." - MacTech

About the Authors

Matthew Peterson Author

Matthew Peterson is a neuroscientist at the University of California, Berkeley, and is co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of the M.I.N.D. Institute, in Costa Mesa, California. Matthew has made many contributions to the QuickTime community in the form of open source projects, libraries, and applications. He is a familiar speaker at QuickTime Live!, MacWorld, and Apple's World Wide Developer Conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, and the M.I.N.D. Institute, Costa Mesa, California, U.S.A.

