Interactive QuickTime
1st Edition
Authoring Wired Media
Table of Contents
Foreword by Steven Gulie Preface What This Book Is and Is Not How to Read This Book Explorations AcknowledgementsPart I Background Information
Chapter 1 What Is Interactive QuickTime? Explorations
Chapter 2 How Do You Play an Interactive Movie? Explorations
Chapter 3 The Stuff QuickTime Is Made Of What Are Atoms Tracks Samples Sprite Track Samples Sprites Scripts How to Make Interactive Sprite Tracks ExplorationsPart II Wiring Existing Movies
Chapter 4 Getting Familiar with the Tools Explorations
Chapter 5 Customizing the Presentation of an Existing Movie Explorations
Chapter 6 Digital Rights Management Explorations
Chapter 7 Adding DVD Features ExplorationsPart III Sprite Worlds
Chapter 8 A Simple World Explorations
Chapter 9 Talking with Sprites Targets Properties Actions Custom Actions Custom Properties Rotation Behavior Explorations
Chapter 10 Collision Detection Bounds Overlap Radius Overlap Point Testing Explorations
Chapter 11 Cel-Based Animation Picasso Interactive Door Looping Images Inchworm Technique Onionskinning Coordinated Animation Cel-Based Pushing Cel-Based Dragging Explorations
Chapter 12 User Interaction Pop Quiz Mouse Event Definitions Checkbox Mouse Hit Testing Mouse Enter and Mouse Exit Mouse Moved Drag Manager Double Clicks Focus Key Events Keyboard Managers Click Anywhere Keyboard Manager Key Polling Manager Explorations Answers to Quiz
Chapter 13 Scripted Motion Linear Interpolation Easing In and Out Motion along a Mathematical Function Circular Motion Paths Spline Interpolation Explorations
Chapter 14 Scripted Stretching Bar Graphs Drawing Lines Perspective Explorations
Chapter 15 Cloning Sprites Making New Sprites Cloning Sprites with Behavior Disposing of Sprites Explorations
Chapter 16 Modeling Physics Forces Friction Collisions ExplorationsPart IV User Interfaces
Chapter 17 Buttons Simple Buttons Checkboxes Components Radio Buttons Explorations
Chapter 18 Sliders Explorations
Chapter 19 Text Input Filtering the Input Text Field Component with Border Recursive Connections Multilined Text Areas Password Fields Explorations
Chapter 20 Menus ExplorationsPart V Multimedia
Chapter 21 Audio and Video Audio Video Loading Linear Media Explorations
Chapter 22 Effects Codec Effects Explorations
Chapter 23 Image Overrides Explorations
Chapter 24 MIDI Instruments SoundFonts Sampled Instruments Explorations
Chapter 25 Text Tracks Scrolling Ticker Tape LCD Clock Text Links (Hotspots) Searching Text Captions Explorations
Chapter 26 Flash Tracks Controlling QuickTime from a Flash Button Controlling a Flash Button from QuickTime Controlling Flash Movie Properties Explorations
Chapter 27 QTVR Controlling VR Multinodes, Hotspots, Cubics, and Maps Explorations
Chapter 28 MovieTracks Explorations
Chapter 29 Third-Party Tracks Explorations
Chapter 30 Other Tracks Video Tracks in Disguise Text Tracks in Disguise Timecode Tracks Modifier and Tween Tracks QuickDraw 3D Track Streaming Tracks Hint Tracks PDF Tracks Fast Tracks (FT) Cursor Tracks WorldWideVariables Tracks Base Tracks ExplorationsPart VI Communicating with the World
Chapter 31 XML and QTLists QTLists versus XML Working with QTLists Explorations
Chapter 32 Loading Data Explorations
Chapter 33 Setting Up a QTList Server About Tekadence Magik Setting Up the Test Server Explorations
Chapter 34 Sending Data to a Server Launch the Server Explorations
Chapter 35 Exchanging QTLists Explorations
Chapter 36 Communicating with the Browser Passing Data into a Movie Explorations
Chapter 37 Dynamic Media Explorations
Chapter 38 Intermovie Communication IsMovieActive Explorations
Chapter 39 Communicating with Applications Explorations
Appendices
Appendix A Useful Numbers
Appendix B Math Functions
Appendix C String Functions
Appendix D QTList Functions
Appendix E Programming Techniques Spatial Programming Breaking a Loop Exception Handling and Error Detection Functions, Methods, and Subroutines Calling Functions across Tracks and Movies Recursion Numerical Correction Floating-Point Precision Dividing by Zero (Epsilon Correction) Random Number Generation Custom Random Generator Dictionaries and Lists Debugging DebugStr Profiling Lazy Constructors Parallel Processing Sustainable Hacking Dynamic Script Evaluation Collaboration
Appendix F Sprite and Track Geometry Coordinate System Spatial Properties Distance between Two Tracks 2.5 Dimensions Screen Updates Matrix Transformations Area of Sprites Sprite Center Two Points A Point and a Line Two Lines Regular Polygons Triangles Circles Spheres
Appendix G Graphics Modes
Appendix H Codecs
Appendix I General MIDI Instruments Drum Kits Controllers
Appendix J Components
Appendix K QTText Tags
Appendix L HTML Embed Parameters Embed Attributes
Appendix M Wired Actions
Appendix N Wired Constants
Appendix O ASCII Table
Appendix P Wired Sprites with Java
Appendix Q Web Links
Appendix R Contributing Developers
Appendix S CD Contents
Glossary Index About the Author QuickTime Developer Series
Description
Interactivity is one of the most captivating topics for today's online community. It is a fast-growing field pushed by the rapid development and dispersion of Java, Shockwave, Flash, and QuickTime. While several good books are available about the interactive capabilities of Java, Shockwave, and Flash, until now there hasn't been a book about QuickTime interactivity. A logical follow-up to QuickTime for the Web, this eagerly awaited book by Matthew Peterson details the power of QuickTime's wired media technology and provides a resource for professionals developing and deploying interactive QuickTime content. This content can extend far beyond simple movies—it can act as application user interfaces, educational multimedia, scientific display panels, musical instruments, games and puzzles, etc., and can interact with you, your browser, a server, or with other movies.
Key Features
- Describes concepts and techniques of interactivity applicable to technologies beyond QuickTime—including Flash.
- Features real-world, hands-on projects of progressive sophistication allowing developers to start with a project appropriate to their own level of QuickTime experience.
Readership
Web developers, multimedia authors, and game developers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 597
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 8th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495460
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607460
Reviews
"Matthew Peterson, one of the world's most innovative minds, infuses Interactive QuickTime with applicable insight and helpful humor. This book goes well beyond the basics, far into the best practices, with plenty of supporting scripts and sample projects. Covering a wide spectrum of topics, Interactive QuickTime: Authoring Wired Media addresses the building of UIs, repurposing already existing media, using physics for richer motion, and that's just getting started. The appendices along with the exploration of XML in QuickTime are indispensable resources for the active producer of QuickTime media. I am excited to have this resource available for QuickTime authors!" —Michael Shaff, founder of Small Hands "This book belongs on the shelf of anyone who takes multimedia development seriously. For the aspiring QuickTime media developer, it addresses the most critical authoring issues—and the techniques described are clever and applicable to multimedia development of any ilk." —Ken Loge, Oregon Research Institute "You are holding a book written by one the smartest people I have ever met—and it has been my pleasure to know some VERY smart people—a book about one of the most exciting technologies on the planet. The writing is clear and enjoyable. It starts with material suitable for beginners and proceeds steadily through intermediate, advanced, and into previously uncharted territory . . . . It's a trip, my friend. And one worth taking . . . Be warned: this is not an ordinary book. It can literally change your life." —from the foreword by Steven Gulie, author of QuickTime for the Web "This book is chock-full of useful algorithms and interesting approaches to programming interactive behaviors in QuickTime movies." - MacTech
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Matthew Peterson Author
Matthew Peterson is a neuroscientist at the University of California, Berkeley, and is co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of the M.I.N.D. Institute, in Costa Mesa, California. Matthew has made many contributions to the QuickTime community in the form of open source projects, libraries, and applications. He is a familiar speaker at QuickTime Live!, MacWorld, and Apple's World Wide Developer Conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, and the M.I.N.D. Institute, Costa Mesa, California, U.S.A.