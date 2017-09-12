Intelligent Road Vehicles examines specific aspects of intelligent vehicles such as enabling technologies, human factors and an analysis of social and economic impacts. The book is an invaluable resource for those pursuing deeper knowledge in the intelligent vehicles field, providing readers with an idea of current and future technologies, current projects and developments and the future of intelligent vehicles.

Intelligent road vehicles are becoming a challenging area of research worldwide. Apart from the final applications and systems in vehicles, there are many enabling technologies that should be introduced. Communications and automation are two key areas for future automobiles. This book benefits from collaboration on the Thematic Network on Intelligent Vehicles led by Felipe Jimenez.