Intelligent Vehicles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128008, 9780128131084

Intelligent Vehicles

1st Edition

Enabling Technologies and Future Developments

Editors: Felipe Jimenez
eBook ISBN: 9780128131084
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128008
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th September 2017
Page Count: 504
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
129.04
109.68
110.00
93.50
94.95
80.71
120.00
102.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
102.00
94.95
80.71
110.00
93.50
168.14
142.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intelligent Road Vehicles examines specific aspects of intelligent vehicles such as enabling technologies, human factors and an analysis of social and economic impacts. The book is an invaluable resource for those pursuing deeper knowledge in the intelligent vehicles field, providing readers with an idea of current and future technologies, current projects and developments and the future of intelligent vehicles.

Intelligent road vehicles are becoming a challenging area of research worldwide. Apart from the final applications and systems in vehicles, there are many enabling technologies that should be introduced. Communications and automation are two key areas for future automobiles. This book benefits from collaboration on the Thematic Network on Intelligent Vehicles led by Felipe Jimenez.

Key Features

  • Provides a general overview of different aspects related to intelligent road vehicles (sensors, applications, communications, automation, human factors, etc.)
  • Addresses the different components and building blocks of intelligent vehicles in a single, comprehensive reference
  • Explains how sensors are interpreted, including how different sensor readings are fused
  • Addresses issues involved with avoiding collisions and other factors such as pot holes, unclear road lines or markings, and unexpected weather conditions

Readership

Researchers, MsC and PhD students

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

    Part A: Enabling technologies
    2. Environmental Perception for Intelligent Vehicles
    3. Vehicular communications
    4. Positioning and digital maps
    5. Big data in road transportation and mobility research

    Part B: Application
    6. Assistance and safety systems
    7. Cooperative systems
    8. Autonomous driving

    Part C: Additional aspects
    9. Human factor
    10. Simulation tools
    11. Social and economic impacts of intelligent vehicles
    12. Future perspectives and work areas

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128131084
Paperback ISBN:
9780128128008

About the Editor

Felipe Jimenez

Dr. Jimenez leads the Thematic Network on Intelligent Vehicles that involves more than 15 research groups in Spain that work on this topic. Most of these groups would collaborate in the book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Technical University of Madrid and Head of Intelligent Transports Systems, University Institute for Automobile Research

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.