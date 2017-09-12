Intelligent Vehicles
1st Edition
Enabling Technologies and Future Developments
Description
Intelligent Road Vehicles examines specific aspects of intelligent vehicles such as enabling technologies, human factors and an analysis of social and economic impacts. The book is an invaluable resource for those pursuing deeper knowledge in the intelligent vehicles field, providing readers with an idea of current and future technologies, current projects and developments and the future of intelligent vehicles.
Intelligent road vehicles are becoming a challenging area of research worldwide. Apart from the final applications and systems in vehicles, there are many enabling technologies that should be introduced. Communications and automation are two key areas for future automobiles. This book benefits from collaboration on the Thematic Network on Intelligent Vehicles led by Felipe Jimenez.
Key Features
- Provides a general overview of different aspects related to intelligent road vehicles (sensors, applications, communications, automation, human factors, etc.)
- Addresses the different components and building blocks of intelligent vehicles in a single, comprehensive reference
- Explains how sensors are interpreted, including how different sensor readings are fused
- Addresses issues involved with avoiding collisions and other factors such as pot holes, unclear road lines or markings, and unexpected weather conditions
Readership
Researchers, MsC and PhD students
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Part A: Enabling technologies
2. Environmental Perception for Intelligent Vehicles
3. Vehicular communications
4. Positioning and digital maps
5. Big data in road transportation and mobility research
Part B: Application
6. Assistance and safety systems
7. Cooperative systems
8. Autonomous driving
Part C: Additional aspects
9. Human factor
10. Simulation tools
11. Social and economic impacts of intelligent vehicles
12. Future perspectives and work areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131084
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128008
About the Editor
Felipe Jimenez
Dr. Jimenez leads the Thematic Network on Intelligent Vehicles that involves more than 15 research groups in Spain that work on this topic. Most of these groups would collaborate in the book.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Technical University of Madrid and Head of Intelligent Transports Systems, University Institute for Automobile Research