Intelligent Systems and Learning Data Analytics in Online Education
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Learning Engineering, Online education, eLearning
2. Massive online open courses (MOOCs)
3. Computer-supported collaborative learning (CSCL)
4. Conversational pedagogical agents
5. Learning data analytics
6. Agent-based software for education
7. Monitoring and analysis of individual and group data interactions
8. Knowledge-based technologies for CSCL
9. Information visualization techniques for supporting and analyzing group learning data and processes
10. Discursive data analysis for CSCL
11. Assessment data analytics for MOOCs
12. Feedback generation, support and automation for MOOCs
13. Methodologies for the design of MOOC activities, resources and tools
14. Best practices, user experiences and case studies of MOOCs
15. Self, peer and collaborative learning in MOOCs
16. Human-Computer interaction in MOOCs
Description
Intelligent Systems and Learning Data Analytics in Online Education provides novel AI and analytics-based methods to improve online teaching and learning, addressing key problems such as attrition in MOOCs and in online learning. The book explores the state-of-the-art, artificial intelligence, software tools and innovative learning strategies to provide better understanding and solutions to the different problems and challenges in e-Learning and MOOC education. By presenting stimulating theoretical and practical research from leading international experts, this advanced publication provides useful references for educational institutions, academic researchers, professionals, developers and practitioners to apply, evaluate and reproduce.
Key Features
- Presents applications of innovative artificial intelligence techniques to collaborative learning activities
- Offers strategies to provide automatic and effective tutoring to student activities
- Provides methods to collect, analyze and correctly visualize learning data in educational environments
Readership
Upper level and graduate students in Computer Science, IT researchers and practitioners, Researchers and professionals in the educational domain interested in e-learning assessment and data analytics particularly in MOOCs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128234105
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Santi Caballé
Dr. Santi Caballé is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). His research interests are Software Engineering and Web-applications for collaborative Work. He has presented at over 100 well-established international conferences and workshops such as the 6th IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Networking and Collaborative Systems and the Fourth International Workshop on Adaptive Learning via Interactive, Collaborative and Emotional Approaches (ALICE 2014) As part of his work in collaborative learning and computational intelligence he has edited nine books and dozens of journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
Stavros Demetriadis
Dr. Stavros N. Demetriadis holds a BSc degree in Physics, MSc in Electronic Physics, and PhD in Multimedia educational technology from AUTh. He teaches courses and conducts research in the broader area of technology- enhanced learning with emphasis on Computer-supported collaborative learning (CSCL), Adaptive hypermedia systems for learning, Educational robotics and Tangible interfaces for programming, Conversational agents, Multimedia learning, Cognitive training technologies. Dr. Demetriadis has published more than 150 research papers either in international scientific journals (with IF) or in international/national conference proceedings (more than 2500 third party citations and h-index: 25 reported in Google Scholar). He is member of the scientific committee in several top-ranking international Conferences each year (such as IEEE ICALT, ECTEL, CSEDU, etc.). Since 1995 he has participated in many AUTH research projects and has been project leader in some of them. Dr. Demetriadis is currently the coordinator of the ongoing research project "colMOOC" funded by the European Commission devoted to the integration of conversational agents and learning analytics in online education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Informatics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Eduardo Gómez-Sánchez
Santi Caballé. Full Professor at Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Barcelona, Spain); Prof. Santi Caballé is a Full Professor in Learning Engineering at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) based in Barcelona, Spain. Prof. Caballé holds a PhD, Master's and Bachelor’s in Computing Engineering from the UOC where he teaches on-line courses in the area of Software Engineering and conducts research activity on the interdisciplinary field of Learning Engineering by combining e-Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering and Distributed Computing. His publication record spans over 230 peer-reviewed publications, including 14 books, 50 papers in indexed journals and 140 conference papers, which have been widely cited (over 2,100 times in Google Scholar with h-index:22 and i10-index:61). Prof. Caballé has leaded and participated in over 30 research and teaching projects, and has been involved in the organization of many international research events.He also serves as editor for books and special issues of leading international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Telecommunications Engineering, Universidad de Valladolid, Valladolid, Spain
Pantelis Papadopoulos
Pantelis M. Papadopoulos. Associate Professor at Centre for Teaching Development and Digital Media at Faculty of Arts Aarhus University (Aarhus, Denmark). Dr. Pantelis Papadopoulos holds a BSc in Informatics, and MSc and PhD in Information and Communication Technologies in Education from the School of Informatics at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Before joining AU, he held postdoctoral positions at the International Institute for Software Technology at United Nations University (Macau SAR, China), and at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. He has worked in several funded research projects in Europe, Qatar, and Macau SAR. His research interests include Educational Technology, Game-Based Learning, Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Education, and Open and Distance Education. His work is published in more than 45 top ranking international peer-reviewed journals and conferences. Dr. Papadopoulos is an Associate Editor and chief-editor of research journals and books. He is a member of the scientific committee in several top-ranking international conferences and reviewer to major journals in his domain as well as a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the International Society of the Learning Sciences (ISLS), and the Association for the Advancement of Computing in Education (AACE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Instructional Technology, University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands
Armin Weinberger
Armin Weinberger. Full Professor at Department of Educational Technology and Knowledge Management at Saarland University (Saarland, Germany). Prof. Armin Weinberger is head of the Department of Educational Technology and Knowledge Management. Formerly, he was Associate Professor at the Department of Instructional Technology, Faculty of Behavioral Sciences, University of Twente, the Netherlands. He was lecturer and research fellow at the University of Munich, the University of Tübingen, and the Knowledge Media Research Center, Germany. His main research interests are educational technology, technology-enhanced learning, computer-supported collaboration scripts, argumentative knowledge construction, crosscultural education, and methodological issues in small group learning. Prof. Weinberger has a 20-year experience in designing, implementing, and investigating computer-supported collaboration scripts. He is on the editorial board of ijCSCL (International Journal of Computer Supported Collaborative Learning), one the two premier journals of the Learning Sciences field, and has extensively published in this and many other leading research journals, obtaining award-winning articles in reputed journals, such as Computers in Human Behavior and Instructional Science. Prof. Weinberger has large experience in coordinating and participating leading EU projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Educational Technology and Knowledge Management, Saarland University, Saarland, Germany
