Intelligent Software for Chemical Analysis, Volume 13

Various emerging techniques for automating intelligent functions in the laboratory are described in this book. Explanations on how systems work are given and possible application areas are suggested. The main part of the book is devoted to providing data which will enable the reader to develop and test his own systems. The emphasis is on expert systems; however, promising developments such as self-adaptive systems, neural networks and genetic algorithms are also described.

The book has been written by chemists with a great deal of practical experience in developing and testing intelligent software, and therefore offers first-hand knowledge. Laboratory staff and managers confronted with commercial intelligent software will find information on the functioning, possibilities and limitations thereof, enabling them to select and use modern software in an optimum fashion. Finally, computer scientists and information scientists will find a wealth of data on the application of contemporary artificial intelligence techniques.