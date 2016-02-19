Intelligent Software for Chemical Analysis, Volume 13
1st Edition
Various emerging techniques for automating intelligent functions in the laboratory are described in this book. Explanations on how systems work are given and possible application areas are suggested. The main part of the book is devoted to providing data which will enable the reader to develop and test his own systems. The emphasis is on expert systems; however, promising developments such as self-adaptive systems, neural networks and genetic algorithms are also described.
The book has been written by chemists with a great deal of practical experience in developing and testing intelligent software, and therefore offers first-hand knowledge. Laboratory staff and managers confronted with commercial intelligent software will find information on the functioning, possibilities and limitations thereof, enabling them to select and use modern software in an optimum fashion. Finally, computer scientists and information scientists will find a wealth of data on the application of contemporary artificial intelligence techniques.
@qu:The case studies make this book a particularly good introduction to expert systems. @source:Analytical Chemistry @qu:...would be most useful for practicing analytical chemists in industry or elsewhere, chemometricians, graduate students and software engineers. @source:Journal of Chemical Information and Computer Sciences @qu:...a very valuable book offering both a good introduction and a critical view of today's status of expert systems. @source:Monitor/Chemometrics and Intelligent Laboratory Systems
L.M.C. Buydens Editor
Catholic University of Nijmegen, Nijmegen, The Netherlands
P.J. Schoenmakers Editor
Koninklijke/Shell Laboratorium Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands