Intelligent Production Machines and Systems - 2nd I*PROMS Virtual International Conference 3-14 July 2006 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080451572, 9780080556345

Intelligent Production Machines and Systems - 2nd I*PROMS Virtual International Conference 3-14 July 2006

1st Edition

Editors: Duc Pham Eldaw Eldukhri Anthony Soroka
eBook ISBN: 9780080556345
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080451572
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th December 2006
Page Count: 688
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
360.00
306.00
340.00
289.00
32000.00
27200.00
220.00
187.00
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

I*PROMS 2005 is an online web-based conference. It provides a platform for presenting, discussing, and disseminating research results contributed by scientists and industrial practitioners active in the area of intelligent systems and soft computing techniques (such as fuzzy logic, neural networks, evolutionary algorithms, and knowledge-based systems) and their application in different areas of manufacturing. Comprised of 100 peer-reviewed articles, this important resource provides tools to help enterprises achieve goals critical to the future of manufacturing.

I*PROMS is an European Union-funded network that involves 30 partner organizations and more than 130 researchers from universities, research organizations, and corporations.

Key Features

  • State-of-the-art research results
  • Leading European researchers and industrial practitioners
  • Comprehensive collection of indexed and peer-reviewed articles in book format supported by a user-friendly full-text CD-ROM with search functionality

Readership

Scientists and industrial practitioners involved in manufacturing, especially involving intelligent systems and soft computing techniques

Table of Contents

Chapter Headings Advanced Machine Tool Technologies. Collaborative and Responsive Manufacturing Systems. Concurrent Engineering. Digital Manufacturing. E-manufacturing E-business and Virtual Enterprises. Innovative Production Machines and Systems. Intelligent Automation Systems. Intelligent Decision Support Systems. Intelligent Design Systems. Intelligent Optimisation Techniques for Production Machines and Systems. Intelligent Supply Chains. Reconfigurable Manufacturing Systems. Robotics. Sustainable Manufacturing Systems.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080556345
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080451572

About the Editor

Duc Pham

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, UK

Eldaw Eldukhri

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Anthony Soroka

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.