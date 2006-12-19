Intelligent Production Machines and Systems - 2nd I*PROMS Virtual International Conference 3-14 July 2006
1st Edition
Description
I*PROMS 2005 is an online web-based conference. It provides a platform for presenting, discussing, and disseminating research results contributed by scientists and industrial practitioners active in the area of intelligent systems and soft computing techniques (such as fuzzy logic, neural networks, evolutionary algorithms, and knowledge-based systems) and their application in different areas of manufacturing. Comprised of 100 peer-reviewed articles, this important resource provides tools to help enterprises achieve goals critical to the future of manufacturing.
I*PROMS is an European Union-funded network that involves 30 partner organizations and more than 130 researchers from universities, research organizations, and corporations.
Key Features
- State-of-the-art research results
- Leading European researchers and industrial practitioners
- Comprehensive collection of indexed and peer-reviewed articles in book format supported by a user-friendly full-text CD-ROM with search functionality
Readership
Scientists and industrial practitioners involved in manufacturing, especially involving intelligent systems and soft computing techniques
Table of Contents
Chapter Headings Advanced Machine Tool Technologies. Collaborative and Responsive Manufacturing Systems. Concurrent Engineering. Digital Manufacturing. E-manufacturing E-business and Virtual Enterprises. Innovative Production Machines and Systems. Intelligent Automation Systems. Intelligent Decision Support Systems. Intelligent Design Systems. Intelligent Optimisation Techniques for Production Machines and Systems. Intelligent Supply Chains. Reconfigurable Manufacturing Systems. Robotics. Sustainable Manufacturing Systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 19th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556345
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080451572
About the Editor
Duc Pham
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, UK
Eldaw Eldukhri
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Anthony Soroka
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK