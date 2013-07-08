Intelligent Networks
1st Edition
Recent Approaches and Applications in Medical Systems
Description
This textbook offers an insightful study of the intelligent Internet-driven revolutionary and fundamental forces at work in society. Readers will have access to tools and techniques to mentor and monitor these forces rather than be driven by changes in Internet technology and flow of money. These submerged social and human forces form a powerful synergistic foursome web of (a) processor technology, (b) evolving wireless networks of the next generation, (c) the intelligent Internet, and (d) the motivation that drives individuals and corporations. In unison, the technological forces can tear human lives apart for the passive or provide a cohesive set of opportunities for the knowledgeable to lead and reap the rewards in the evolved knowledge society.
The book also provides in-depth coverage of the functions embedded in modern processors and intelligent communication networks. It focuses on the convergence of the design of modern processor technologies with the switching and routing methodologies of global intelligent networks. Most of the concepts that are generic to the design of terra-flop parallel processors and the terra-bit fiber-optic networks are presented. This book also highlights recent developments in computer and processor technologies into the microscopic and macroscopic medical functions in hospitals and medical centers.
Key Features
- Examination of the latest technologies and innovations presented from academic and industrial perspectives of the concurrent dynamic changes in computer and communication industries
- An up-to-date and coherent perspective of the developments in the wireless and fiber optic network technologies based on the experience and developments in the older copper, cable and hybrid fiber-coaxial communication systems
- Provides a set of novel concepts and methodologies for the innovators in industry
Readership
Doctoral students, engineers, researchers and practitioners working on the design of intelligent networks for medical applications
Table of Contents
Preface
Current Technological Foundation
About the Author
About the Book
Part 1: Current Technological Foundation
Current Technological Foundation
1. Information and Knowledge Revolution
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Silicon and Pentium in Processors
1.3 Silica and Erbium in Networks
1.4 Impact of Computer Systems
1.5 Impact of Networks
1.6 OSI Standards and ATM Technology
1.7 Conclusions
References
2. Processor Revolution(s)
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Earlier Processor Designs
2.3 Input/Output Processors
2.4 Display/Graphics Processor Units
2.5 NPUs and Array Processors
2.6 Digital Signal Processors
2.7 Recent Processors
2.8 Digital Object-Processing Environments
2.9 Object Processor Units
2.10 Knowledge Processor Units
2.11 The Microknowledge Processor Unit
2.12 Micromedical Processing
2.13 Conclusions
References
3. Services Networks Explosion
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Switching Systems in Services Networks
3.3 The Role of Signaling Systems
3.4 Protocol and Interfaces
3.5 OSI and ATM
3.6 TCS Functions
3.7 ATM as a Global Standard
3.8 Conclusions
References
Part 2: Intelligent Network Environments
Intelligent Network Environments
4. Transmission Media in Networks
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Traditional Copper Media
4.3 TV-Cable Media
4.4 CATV Signal Quality
4.5 Digital Capabilities of CATV Systems
4.6 Hybrid Fiber Coax Systems
4.7 Networks of the Future
4.8 Conclusions
References
5. Optical Fiber in Modern Networks
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Properties of Silica Glass Fiber Material
5.3 Single-Mode Fiber
5.4 Multimode Fiber
5.5 Effect of Larger Core Diameter
5.6 From Glass to Plastic
5.7 Conclusions
References
6. Wireless Networks
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless Technology from Older Networks
6.3 Modes of Operation in Older Technologies
6.4 American Perspective (Older Technologies)
6.5 European Perspective (Older Technologies)
6.6 Other Perspectives from Older Networks
6.7 Technological Perspective
6.8 Wireless Technologies in Other Networks
6.9 Techniques and Models
6.10 Integrated Technologies and Intelligent Platforms
6.11 Conclusions
References
7. NGMNs, 3G, and 4G Networks
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Objectives
7.3 Configurations
7.4 Five-Layer TCP/IP Reference Model
7.5 Evolving NGMN Capacity and Configurations
7.6 The Ongoing Evolution
7.7 Conclusions
Appendix 7.A List of Acronyms
References
Additional References for NGMN
Part 3: Intelligent Medical Environments
Intelligent Medical Environments
8. Evolution and Developments of Modern Intelligent Networks
8.1 Introduction
8.2 What Are INs?
8.3 Events Leading up to INS in the United States
8.4 The Evolved SS7
8.5 Global INs
8.6 Switching in Toll Environments
8.7 AT&T’s Role in Evolution of INs
8.8 The Role of Bellcore in Evolution of INs
8.9 Overview of Public Domain INS
8.10 Conclusions
References
9. Intelligent Medical Networks and Machines
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Design Constructs of an MM
9.3 Medical Processors
9.4 Evolution of Medical KBs
9.5 Design Variations of the MPU
9.6 Microprogramming in Medical Field
9.7 Conclusions
References
10. Medical Machines
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Requirements of MMs
10.3 Medical Computers and MMs
10.4 Knowledge-Based Medical Facilities
10.5 Communication of Medical Information
10.6 Network Configurations Based on INs
10.7 Alternate Architectures
10.8 Medical Applications of Supercomputers
10.9 Other Medical Systems
10.10 Intelligent Medical Environments
10.11 Conclusions
References
11. MPUs for Medical Networks
11.1 Introduction
11.2 History and Background of MPUs
11.3 Medical Knowledge Bases
11.4 Processor Designs
11.5 Knowledge Processor Units
11.6 Design of Medical Processors
11.7 Conclusions
References
12. Procedure-Based Medical Machines
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Customized MW Layer
12.3 The Medical Component
12.4 The Machine Component of Medical Machines
12.5 Comparison of the Software Arrangements
12.6 Conclusions
References
List of Abbreviations
About the Author
Syed Ahamed
Syed V. Ahamed taught at the University of Colorado for 2 years before joining Bell Laboratories. After 15 years of research, he returned to teaching as a Professor of Computer Science at the City University of New York. The author has been a Telecommunications consultant to Bell Communications Research, AT&T Bell Laboratories and Lucent Technologies for the last 25 years. He received numerous prizes for his papers from IEEE. He was elected a Fellow of the IEEE for his seminal contribution to the simulation and design studies of the High-speed Digital Subscriber Lines. He has authored and coauthored several books in two broad areas of intelligent AI-based broadband multimedia networks and computational framework for knowledge.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Science, City University of New York, New York, USA and Department of Health, University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey, USA
