This textbook offers an insightful study of the intelligent Internet-driven revolutionary and fundamental forces at work in society. Readers will have access to tools and techniques to mentor and monitor these forces rather than be driven by changes in Internet technology and flow of money. These submerged social and human forces form a powerful synergistic foursome web of (a) processor technology, (b) evolving wireless networks of the next generation, (c) the intelligent Internet, and (d) the motivation that drives individuals and corporations. In unison, the technological forces can tear human lives apart for the passive or provide a cohesive set of opportunities for the knowledgeable to lead and reap the rewards in the evolved knowledge society.

The book also provides in-depth coverage of the functions embedded in modern processors and intelligent communication networks. It focuses on the convergence of the design of modern processor technologies with the switching and routing methodologies of global intelligent networks. Most of the concepts that are generic to the design of terra-flop parallel processors and the terra-bit fiber-optic networks are presented. This book also highlights recent developments in computer and processor technologies into the microscopic and macroscopic medical functions in hospitals and medical centers.