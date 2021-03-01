COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Intelligent Image and Video Compression - 2nd Edition

Intelligent Image and Video Compression

2nd Edition

Communicating Pictures

Authors: David Bull Fan Zhang
Paperback ISBN: 9780128203538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 522
Description

Intelligent Image and Video Compression: Communicating Pictures, Second Edition explains the requirements, analysis, design and application of a modern video coding system. It draws on the authors’ extensive academic and professional experience in this field to deliver a text that is algorithmically rigorous yet accessible, relevant to modern standards and practical. It builds on a thorough grounding in mathematical foundations and visual perception to demonstrate how modern image and video compression methods can be designed to meet the rate-quality performance levels demanded by today's applications and users, in the context of prevailing network constraints.

Key Features

  • An approach that combines algorithmic rigor with practical implementation using numerous worked examples.

  • Explains how video compression methods exploit statistical redundancies and knowledge of human perception to improve performance.

  • Uses contemporary video coding standards (HEVC and H.264/AVC) as a vehicle for explaining block-based compression.

  • Provides broad coverage of important topics such as visual quality assessment and video transmission.

New to this edition:

  • Coverage of new more immersive applications: it explains video compression requirements and solutions for HDR and UHDTV, VR, AR and MR.

  • Description of new methods capable of measuring viewer engagement and immersion in these applications.

  • An introduction to machine learning algorithms and coverage of how these can be used to optimize compression tools, create new coding architectures and enhance quality metric performance.

  • Inclusion of the latest advances in perceptual metrics, such as VMAF, and how these can be exploited inside and outside of the coding loop.

  • Description of new and extended databases for video quality evaluation and for training machine learning systems; including the use of synthesis and augmentation to enhance coverage.

  • Coverage of recent innovations and standards to support adaptive video streaming.

  • A more detailed review of the perceptual influences of dynamic range including descriptions of perceptual quantization, processing and coding with HLG, PQ, HDR10 and HDR10+.

  • A comprehensive update on recent compression standards to include coverage of the key attributes of new and emerging standards such as AV1, VVC and AV2.

Researchers, advanced undergraduate and graduate students in the field of image and video processing, computer vision

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. The human visual system
3. Discrete-time analysis for images and video
4. Digital picture formats and representations
5. Transforms for image and video coding
6. Filter banks and wavelet compression
7. Lossless compression methods
8. Coding moving pictures: motion prediction
9. The block-based hybrid video codec
10. Measuring and managing picture quality
11. Communicating pictures: delivery across networks
12. Video coding standards
13. Communicating pictures - the future

No. of pages:
522
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128203538

About the Authors

David Bull

David Bull is the Chair in Signal Processing and Head of the Visual Information Laboratory at the University of Bristol, and Director of the Bristol Vision Institute. His research interests are focused on image and video communications and analysis for wireless, internet and broadcast applications. He has published over 450 academic papers, various articles, three books and numerous patents, many of which have been exploited commercially. He has undertaken a wide range of consultation activities for both industries and governments around the world.

University of Bristol, UK

Fan Zhang

Dr. Zhang received her MSc and PhD degree in Navigation, Guidance and Control in 2012 and 2017 form School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University respectively. Her research focuses on the dynamic and control of Tethered Space Robot and maneuverable Tethered Space Net.

School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University, China

