Intelligent Data Sensing and Processing for Health and Well-being Applications uniquely combines full exploration of the latest technologies for sensor-collected intelligence with detailed coverage of real-case applications for healthcare and well-being at home and in the workplace. Forward-thinking in its approach, the book presents concepts and technologies needed for the implementation of today's mobile, pervasive and ubiquitous systems, and for tomorrow’s IoT and cyber-physical systems. Users will find a detailed overview of the fundamental concepts of gathering, processing and analyzing data from devices disseminated in the environment, as well as the latest proposals for collecting, processing and abstraction of data-sets.

In addition, the book addresses algorithms, methods and technologies for diagnosis and informed decision-making for healthcare and well-being. Topics include emotional interface with ambient intelligence and emerging applications in detection and diagnosis of neurological diseases. Finally, the book explores the trends and challenges in an array of areas, such as applications for intelligent monitoring in the workplace for well-being, acquiring data traffic in cities to improve the assistance of first aiders, and applications for supporting the elderly at home.