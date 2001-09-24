This book offers a thorough review of research on intelligent communication systems, focusing on the applications of artificial intelligence to telecommunications that help realize user-friendly interfaces.

Intelligent Communication Systems presents the direct result of more than a decade of the author's experiences, research activity, and education in applying artificial intelligence to telecommunications technology. In this book, several fundamental research areas are covered. Some of the areas covered are human-friendly interfaces for telecommunication services with such concepts as Telesensation and HyperReality, computer vision, and the telecommunication description method based on state space. In artificial intelligence research state space is the set of all attainable states of a problem and the possible alternative courses of action to determine the best solution to the problem.