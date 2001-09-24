Intelligent Communication Systems
1st Edition
Toward Constructing Human Friendly Communication Environment
Description
This book offers a thorough review of research on intelligent communication systems, focusing on the applications of artificial intelligence to telecommunications that help realize user-friendly interfaces.
Intelligent Communication Systems presents the direct result of more than a decade of the author's experiences, research activity, and education in applying artificial intelligence to telecommunications technology. In this book, several fundamental research areas are covered. Some of the areas covered are human-friendly interfaces for telecommunication services with such concepts as Telesensation and HyperReality, computer vision, and the telecommunication description method based on state space. In artificial intelligence research state space is the set of all attainable states of a problem and the possible alternative courses of action to determine the best solution to the problem.
Readership
Computer science, IT, and communications professionals, as well as communication sales professionals and investment managers.
Table of Contents
Information Technology Comunication Fundamentals Communication Network Structure Advances in Communication Networks A Variety of Telecommunication Systems Information Superhighways Newly Developed Telecommunication Services Intelligent Communication Systems Design Methodology for Telecommunication Services Basic Technology of the Intelligent Communication System Telesensation Computer Vision Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 24th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518862
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126853513
About the Author
Nobuyoshi Terashima
Affiliations and Expertise
Graduate School of Global Information and Telecom Studies, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan
Reviews
Focusing on artificial intelligence applications for telecommunications, this book describes current research on intelligent communication systems. User-friendly interfaces, computer vision, and state space description methods are all discussed. Other chapters outline basic principles, network structures, the variety of telecommunications systems, recent technological advances, and design methodology. Numerous diagrams are used to illustrate key points. Terashima teaches telecommunications studies at Waseda University.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR