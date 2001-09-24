Intelligent Communication Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126853513, 9780080518862

Intelligent Communication Systems

1st Edition

Toward Constructing Human Friendly Communication Environment

Authors: Nobuyoshi Terashima
eBook ISBN: 9780080518862
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126853513
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2001
Page Count: 240
Description

This book offers a thorough review of research on intelligent communication systems, focusing on the applications of artificial intelligence to telecommunications that help realize user-friendly interfaces.

Intelligent Communication Systems presents the direct result of more than a decade of the author's experiences, research activity, and education in applying artificial intelligence to telecommunications technology. In this book, several fundamental research areas are covered. Some of the areas covered are human-friendly interfaces for telecommunication services with such concepts as Telesensation and HyperReality, computer vision, and the telecommunication description method based on state space. In artificial intelligence research state space is the set of all attainable states of a problem and the possible alternative courses of action to determine the best solution to the problem.

Readership

Computer science, IT, and communications professionals, as well as communication sales professionals and investment managers.

Table of Contents

Information Technology Comunication Fundamentals Communication Network Structure Advances in Communication Networks A Variety of Telecommunication Systems Information Superhighways Newly Developed Telecommunication Services Intelligent Communication Systems Design Methodology for Telecommunication Services Basic Technology of the Intelligent Communication System Telesensation Computer Vision Concluding Remarks

About the Author

Nobuyoshi Terashima

Affiliations and Expertise

Graduate School of Global Information and Telecom Studies, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan

Reviews

Focusing on artificial intelligence applications for telecommunications, this book describes current research on intelligent communication systems. User-friendly interfaces, computer vision, and state space description methods are all discussed. Other chapters outline basic principles, network structures, the variety of telecommunications systems, recent technological advances, and design methodology. Numerous diagrams are used to illustrate key points. Terashima teaches telecommunications studies at Waseda University.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR

