Intelligent Coatings for Corrosion Control
1st Edition
Description
Intelligent Coatings for Corrosion Control covers the most current and comprehensive information on the emerging field of intelligent coatings. The book begins with a fundamental discussion of corrosion and corrosion protection through coatings, setting the stage for deeper discussion of the various types of smart coatings currently in use and in development, outlining their methods of synthesis and characterization, and their applications in a variety of corrosion settings. Further chapters provide insight into the ongoing research, current trends, and technical challenges in this rapidly progressing field.
Key Features
- Reviews fundamentals of corrosion and coatings for corrosion control before delving into a discussion of intelligent coatings—useful for researchers and grad students new to the subject
- Covers the most current developments in intelligent coatings for corrosion control as presented by top researchers in the field
- Includes many examples of current and potential applications of smart coatings to a variety of corrosion problems
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers and corrosion experts working in the coatings area; researchers and graduate students.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Electrochemical Aspects of Corrosion-Control Coatings
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Corrosion
- 1.3 Coatings
- 1.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: The Importance of Corrosion and the Necessity of Applying Intelligent Coatings for Its Control
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Low Temperature Intelligent Coatings
- 2.3 Encapsulation for Self-Healing Coatings
- 2.4 Cathodic Protection
- 2.5 High Temperature Intelligent Coatings
- 2.6 Hot Corrosion
- 2.7 Surface Coating Technologies
- 2.8 Influence of Major and Trace Elements
- 2.9 Concept of Intelligent Coatings
- 2.10 Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter 3: Smart Inorganic and Organic Pretreatment Coatings for the Inhibition of Corrosion on Metals/Alloys
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Designing Smart Coatings for Corrosion Protection
- 3.3 Pretreatment Coatings
- 3.4 Nonmetallic-Inorganic Pretreatment Coatings
- 3.5 Organic Pretreatment Coatings
- 3.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Low Temperature Coating Deriving from Metal-Organic Precursors: An Economical and Environmentally Benign Approach
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition: MOCVD Variant Techniques
- 4.3 Organometallic Precursors: Economical Bulk Synthesis
- 4.4 Liquid Delivery Systems: Effect of Solvent
- 4.5 Organometallic Precursor Chemistry
- 4.6 Nucleation and Growth Mechanisms
- 4.7 Coating Damage Mechanisms
- 4.8 Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter 5: Synthesis and Evaluation of Self-Healing Cerium-Doped Silane Hybrid Coatings on Steel Surfaces
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Experimental Procedure
- 5.3 Results and Discussion
- 5.4 Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter 6: Hybrid Zinc-Rich Paint Coatings: The Impact of Incorporation of Nano-Size Inhibitor and Electrical Conducting Particles
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Experimental
- 6.3 Results
- 6.4 Discussion
- 6.5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 7: Innovative Luminescent Vitreous Enameled Coatings
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 The Most Important Properties of Vitreous Enamel
- 7.3 Luminescent Properties
- 7.4 Luminescent Porcelain Enamel Coatings
- 7.5 Materials and Experimental Procedures
- 7.6 Results and Discussion
- 7.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Anticorrosion Coatings with Self-Recovering Ability Based on Damage-Triggered Micro- and Nanocontainers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Micro- and Nanocontainers-Based Approach to the Protective Organic Coatings: Self-Healing Versus Self-Protecting
- 8.3 Types of Containers and Methods of Their Preparation
- 8.4 Release of Active Agents from Containers
- 8.5 Distribution of Containers in the Matrices of Novel Protective Coatings
- 8.6 Protective Performance of Container-Based Organic Self-Protecting Coatings
- 8.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Important Aspects Involved in Pilot Scale Production of Modern Paints and Coatings
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Definition
- 9.3 Dispersion Process
- 9.4 General Process for Paints and Coatings
- 9.5 Pilot Plants
- 9.6 Major Equipment Used in Paints and Coating Industry
- 9.7 General Checkpoints for a Paint and Coating Pilot Plant
- 9.8 General Safety Precautions in Paint and Coating Pilot Plant
- 9.9 Typical Example of Pilot Scale Trial and Scale-Up of Acrylic Latex for Coating Applications
- 9.10 Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Sol-Gel Route for the Development of Smart Green Conversion Coatings for Corrosion Protection of Metal Alloys
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Development of Smart Chemistry
- 10.3 Characterization Methodology
- 10.4 Evaluation of Coating
- 10.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Conducting Polymers with Superhydrophobic Effects as Anticorrosion Coating
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Corrosion Protection
- 11.3 Conducting Polymer as an Anticorrosion Coating
- 11.4 Superhydrophobic Coating as an Anticorrosion Coating
- 11.5 Superhydrophobic Conducting Polymers as Anticorrosion Coatings
- 11.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: Smart Protection of Polymer-Inhibitor Doped Systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Rebar Concrete Application
- 12.3 Electrospun Smart Coating
- 12.4 Sol-Gel Coatings for Corrosion Control
- 12.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Properties and Applications of Thermochromic Vanadium Dioxide Smart Coatings
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction and Properties of VO2
- 13.2 Applications
- 13.3 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: One-Part Self-Healing Anticorrosive Coatings: Design Strategy and Examples
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Design Strategies of One-Part Self-Healing Anticorrosive Coatings
- 14.3 Examples of One-Part Self-Healing Anticorrosive Coatings
- 14.4 Concluding Remarks and Perspectives
- Chapter 15: Intelligent Stannate-Based Coatings of Self-Healing Functionality for Magnesium Alloys
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Types of Magnesium Alloys
- 15.3 Common Forms of Magnesium Corrosion
- 15.4 Mitigation of Magnesium Corrosion Using Stannate Conversion Coatings
- 15.5 Conclusion and Future Remarks
- Chapter 16: Electroactive Polymer-Based Anticorrosive Coatings
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Corrosion
- 16.3 Measures of Corrosion Prevention
- 16.4 Polymer Coatings
- 16.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 17: Corrosion Protective Coatings for Ti and Ti Alloys Used for Biomedical Implants
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Surface Modification Methods
- 17.3 Sol-Gel Method
- 17.4 Laser Oxidation
- 17.5 Anodic Oxidation
- 17.6 Plasma Electrolytic Oxidation
- 17.7 Electrolytic Deposition
- 17.8 Combined Methods
- 17.9 Protective Films
- 17.10 Corrosion Studies
- 17.11 Conclusions
- Chapter 18: Optical Sensors for Corrosion Monitoring
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Optical Fiber Interrogation Principles
- 18.3 Corrosion Measurements
- 18.4 Conclusion and Future Trends
- Chapter 19: Characterization of High Performance Protective Coatings for Use on Culturally Significant Works
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Experimental Details
- 19.3 Testing and Characterizing the Performance of Chemically Intelligent Coatings
- 19.4 Characterizing Physically Intelligent Coatings
- 19.5 Testing the Performance of Physically Intelligent Coatings
- 19.6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter 20: Monitoring Corrosion Using Vibrational Spectroscopic Techniques
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Principles
- 20.3 Methods and Equipment
- 20.4 Applications of In Situ Raman Spectroscopy in Corrosion Science
- 20.5 Applications of In Situ FTIR in Corrosion Science
- 20.6 Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 24th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115347
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124114678
About the Editor
Atul Tiwari
Dr. Tiwari specializes in the development of novel materials, such as coatings for corrosion protection, bio-inspired biocompatible materials, hybrid materials for fiber reinforced composites, graphene films and coatings. He has invented seven international patent-pending technologies that have been transferred to industries, including a unique non-carcinogenic corrosion protection coating SiloXelTM that is targeting the $300 million non-chromate conversion coating market. He has been actively engaged in various fields of polymer science, engineering, and technology and has published several scientific peer reviewed journal papers, book chapters and books related to material science. He is an active reviewer of several leading international journals and acts as associate editor of the journal Advances in Chemical Engineering and Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Hawaii, Manoa, USA
Lloyd Hihara
Dr. Hihara is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He has a Ph.D. in Metallurgy from M.I.T. Dr. Hihara’s research interests include corrosion behavior of advanced materials in Hawaii’s micro-climates, corrosion behavior of SiC/Al, boron carbide/Al, alumina/Al, and Si/Al metal-matrix composites, corrosion of microelectromechanical systems, and materials compatibility of metal alloys coupled to polymer-matrix and ceramic-matrix composites. He has published extensively in the areas of corrosion science and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
James Rawlins
Dr. Rawlins is an Associate Professor in the School of Polymers and High Performance Materials at the University of Southern Mississippi. From 2000 to 2004 he was Senior Research Chemist/Technical Marketing Manager of Powder Coating Raw Materials at Bayer Corporation. He owns more than ten patents, including several in the area of coatings. His research interests include polymer design for thermosetting systems; polymer-coated surfaces; polymer interpenetrating networks; compatible and incompatible blending in crosslinked polymer systems; forensic analysis of polymers, coatings, adhesives, fibers, films; Structure property-relationships with crosslinked polymer systems; raw material development from natural and renewable resources; chemical and biological agent permeability with crosslinked systems, and intelligent and responsive polymers. Dr. Rawlins has a Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Polymers and High Performance Materials, The University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, USA