Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121991500, 9781483264776

Intelligence

1st Edition

Its Organization and Development

Authors: Michael Cunningham
eBook ISBN: 9781483264776
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 184
Description

Intelligence: Its Organization and Development is an account of the theory of intelligence, with emphasis on its organization and development. It proposes a formalized approach to intelligence, one that is sufficiently precise and abstract to allow a working model to be built on modern computers, but that is also sufficiently flexible and factual to allow an interpretation and unification of some of the findings and concepts of psychology.

Comprised of five chapters, this book begins with an overview of a model that reflects some psychological reality and at the same time builds computer-based systems that display some degree of intelligence. Several bodies of psychological knowledge and theory are reorganized and synthesized into this single model, which is amenable to rapid, simple, and efficient computation. The cell assembly theory of Donald Hebb is simplified to its bare essentials, and Jean Piaget's theory of the development of sensorimotor intelligence is made more concrete and explicit. Concepts such as drive and reinforcement are subsumed by the inclusion of the orienting and defense responses as variable controls on channel capacity. The structure of learning and memory is also considered, along with major sensorimotor systems.

This monograph should be a valuable resource for both psychologists and computer scientists interested in intelligence.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. An Approach to the Problem

Introduction; Two Approaches to Modeling

Joining the Two Approaches

A Formalism

Chapter 2. The Mind of a Child (Exceedeth Our Understanding)

Stage I: Reflex Exercise; Beginning from Birth

Stage II: Primary Circular Reactions; Beginning in the Second Week

Stage III: Secondary Circular Reactions; Beginning in the Fourth Month

Stage IV: Familiar Procedures in New Situations; Beginning in the Eighth Month

Stage V: Active Experimentation; Beginning in the Eleventh Month

Stage VI: Mental Recombinations; Beginning in the Second Year

Summary of the Sensorimotor Period

Chapter 3. Major Sensorimotor Systems

The Visual System

The Auditory and Vocal Systems

Chapter 4 Old Wine in the New Model

The Structure of Learning and Memory

Short Term Memory: Reverberations in the Data Structure

Conditioning as a Form of Coordination

Control: States of the Attention Span

Drive and Motive Inferred from the Model

The Cognitive Reflexes

The Underlying Reality: The Brain and its Function

Chapter 5. Elaborations and Speculations

The Assembly and its Meaning

Conceptualization

Language

Computer Implementation

Summary: No Conclusions, and Confession

References

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264776

About the Author

Michael Cunningham

