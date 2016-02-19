Intelligence
1st Edition
Its Organization and Development
Description
Intelligence: Its Organization and Development is an account of the theory of intelligence, with emphasis on its organization and development. It proposes a formalized approach to intelligence, one that is sufficiently precise and abstract to allow a working model to be built on modern computers, but that is also sufficiently flexible and factual to allow an interpretation and unification of some of the findings and concepts of psychology.
Comprised of five chapters, this book begins with an overview of a model that reflects some psychological reality and at the same time builds computer-based systems that display some degree of intelligence. Several bodies of psychological knowledge and theory are reorganized and synthesized into this single model, which is amenable to rapid, simple, and efficient computation. The cell assembly theory of Donald Hebb is simplified to its bare essentials, and Jean Piaget's theory of the development of sensorimotor intelligence is made more concrete and explicit. Concepts such as drive and reinforcement are subsumed by the inclusion of the orienting and defense responses as variable controls on channel capacity. The structure of learning and memory is also considered, along with major sensorimotor systems.
This monograph should be a valuable resource for both psychologists and computer scientists interested in intelligence.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. An Approach to the Problem
Introduction; Two Approaches to Modeling
Joining the Two Approaches
A Formalism
Chapter 2. The Mind of a Child (Exceedeth Our Understanding)
Stage I: Reflex Exercise; Beginning from Birth
Stage II: Primary Circular Reactions; Beginning in the Second Week
Stage III: Secondary Circular Reactions; Beginning in the Fourth Month
Stage IV: Familiar Procedures in New Situations; Beginning in the Eighth Month
Stage V: Active Experimentation; Beginning in the Eleventh Month
Stage VI: Mental Recombinations; Beginning in the Second Year
Summary of the Sensorimotor Period
Chapter 3. Major Sensorimotor Systems
The Visual System
The Auditory and Vocal Systems
Chapter 4 Old Wine in the New Model
The Structure of Learning and Memory
Short Term Memory: Reverberations in the Data Structure
Conditioning as a Form of Coordination
Control: States of the Attention Span
Drive and Motive Inferred from the Model
The Cognitive Reflexes
The Underlying Reality: The Brain and its Function
Chapter 5. Elaborations and Speculations
The Assembly and its Meaning
Conceptualization
Language
Computer Implementation
Summary: No Conclusions, and Confession
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264776