Intelligence in Energy
1st Edition
Description
In a world of increasing population, this book explores the ways in which technological progress can provide smart energy management strategies to maximize resources.
Energy is essential to the survival and development of mankind. Increased pressure on existing resources now requires wiser energy management, in addition to the discovery of new resources. Challenges such as the global trend of “cheaper”, exponentially increasing demand in new geographies, and current climate change policies now call for new approaches and ways of thinking about energy use which consider the impact on all involved actors, and on nature.
Energy generation and management can be made more efficient by making use of technological progress and sharing global experience in the smart use of this resource. This book presents a knowledge-based review of the past, present and future of energy usage, with mathematical, modeling, economic, technological and environmental perspectives. The ideas and experiences shared here propose wiser energy management as a system component of natural ecosystems.
Key Features
- Explores the evolution of intelligence methods used in the energy field with a knowledge-based approach
- Reviews the history of methodologies used, with ontologies and knowledge maps of examples
- Presents case studies showing both the techniques and achievements of modern methodologies
- Describes regional approaches in search of alternative energy resources, aimed at reducing the use of fossil energy and enhancing the use of renewable energy
Readership
Young entrepreneurs interested in investing in the energy field, academics and students within energy engineering, energy policy and sustainable practice
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Foreword
- Introduction
- 1: Humans and Energy
- Abstract
- 1.1 History of heating
- 1.2 Landscape of energy
- 1.3 Evolution of energy use in business
- 1.4 Impact of technological development
- 1.5 Industrial leaning
- 1.6 Environmental constraints
- 2: Technology for Energy
- Abstract
- 2.1 Technology for the energy generation
- 2.2 Technology for energy distribution
- 2.3 Technology for improving energy use
- 2.4 Optimization techniques for energy
- 3: Intelligence for Energy
- Abstract
- 3.1 Artificial intelligence
- 3.2 Machine learning
- 3.3 Hybrid algorithms
- 4: Greening and Innovating with Renewable Energies
- Abstract
- 4.1 Agenda 21 to COP21
- 4.2 Training for greening
- 4.3 Innovation for greening
- 5: Future of Energy
- Abstract
- 5.1 Paradox of technology and human
- 5.2 Industrial renewal
- 5.3 From greening to smarting and wisening
- 5.4 Managing the uncertainty of dynamic demand
- 5.5 From collective to individual – some trends and experiments
- 5.6 New trends
- Energy and the Future
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480393
About the Author
Gülgün Kayakutlu
Gülgün Kayakutlu currently teaches Operations Research and Intelligent Optimization courses in the Industrial Engineering Department at the Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. She has previously worked for the International Energy Agency, and founded Sybase Turkey. She conducts and supervises joint university-company PhD projects on energy optimization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Industrial Engineering Department, Istanbul Technical University, Istanbul, Turkey
Eunika Mercier-Laurent
Eunika Mercier-Laurent is currently Associate Researcher at University Jean Moulin, Lyon, France. She is the Founder of Global Innovation Strategies, President of Innovation3D, and a teacher and e-teacher of the “knowledge approach” in engineering schools and universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Researcher, IAE, Lyon University, Lyon, France