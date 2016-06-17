Intel Xeon Phi Processor High Performance Programming is an all-in-one source of information for programming the Second-Generation Intel Xeon Phi product family also called Knights Landing. The authors provide detailed and timely Knights Landingspecific details, programming advice, and real-world examples. The authors distill their years of Xeon Phi programming experience coupled with insights from many expert customers — Intel Field Engineers, Application Engineers, and Technical Consulting Engineers — to create this authoritative book on the

essentials of programming for Intel Xeon Phi products.

Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processor High-Performance Programming is useful even before you ever program a system with an Intel Xeon Phi processor. To help ensure that your applications run at maximum efficiency, the authors emphasize key techniques for programming any modern parallel computing system whether based on Intel Xeon processors, Intel Xeon Phi processors, or other high-performance microprocessors. Applying these techniques will generally increase your program performance on any system and prepare

you better for Intel Xeon Phi processors.