Integument, Pigments, and Hormonal Processes
1st Edition
Volume 9: Integument, Pigments and Hormonal Processes
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
General Acknowledgments
Preface to Volume 9
Acknowledgments to Volume 9
Classification of the Decapoda
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Dynamics of the Integument
I. Introduction
II. Histology and Fine Structure
III. Molecular Structure
IV. Determining the Stages of the Intermolt Cycle
V. Functions of the Epidermis
VI. The Tegumental Glands
VII. The Egg Cuticle
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
2. Molting and Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. Stages of the Molt Cycle
III. Terminal Anecdysis
IV. "On" and "Off" Stimuli to Molting
V. X-Organ Sinus Gland Complex
VI. Y-Organs
VII. Mandibular Organs
VIII. Studies on Y-Organs and Mandibular Organs in Same Species
IX. Cephalic Glands
X. Titers of Ecdysteroids during Molt Cycle
XI. Effects of Exogenous Ecdysteroids
XII. Regeneration
XIII. Multiple Limb Loss and Intensive Regeneration
XIV. Multiple Limb Autotomy and Y-Organs
XV. Conclusions and Questions
References
3. Reproduction and Its Control
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Reproduction
III. Factors Influencing Reproduction
IV. Conclusions
References
4. Sexual Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Segregation of the Germinal Line and Formation of the Genital Rudiments
III. Morphological Sexual Differentiation in Malacostracans
IV. Control of Sexual Differentiation in Malacostracans
V. Hermaphroditism in Malacostracans
VI. Conclusions
References
5. Structural and Biological Aspects of Pigments
I. Introduction
II. Pigments with a Respiratory Function
III. Pigments with a Chromatic Function
IV. Pigments with a Visual Function
V. Conclusions
References
6. Pigmentary Effectors
I. Introduction
II. Chromatophores and Color Changes
III. Retinal Screening Pigment Movements
IV. Comparative Aspects
V. Perspectives
References
7. Biochemistry of Crustacean Hormones
I. Introduction
II. General Methods for Characterizing and Purifying Crustacean Hormones
III. Pigmentary Effector Hormones from the Eyestalk
IV. Hyperglycemic Hormone (HGH)
V. Hormones Involved in Molt
VI. Gonadal and Gonadotropic Hormones
VII. Pericardial Organ Hormone
VIII. Neurodepressing Hormone (NDH)
IX. Conclusions
References
Systematic Index
Subject Index
Description
The Biology of Crustacea is a comprehensive treatise, which should become the standard reference in its field. Incorporating the contributions of a distinguished international group of scientists, it encompasses the significant findings - including methods - in three general areas of crustacean research: systematics, morphology, evolution, and the fossil record; physiology, ecology, and behaviour; applied biology, including fisheries, mariculture, and pathology. The state-of-the-art presentations provide both background information and vital perspective. The complete set, and the individual volumes, will be of value to zoologists, marine biologists, fisheries biologists, physiologists, ecologists, environmentalists, endocrinologists, anatomists, neurobiologists, and paleontologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th March 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139229
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Dorothy Bliss Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The American Museum of Natural History, New York, U.S.A.
About the Series Volume Editors
Linda Mantel Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
City College of the City University of New York and The American Museum of Natural History, New York, U.S.A.