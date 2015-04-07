Integrative Approaches for Health
1st Edition
Biomedical Research, Ayurveda and Yoga
Description
Despite spectacular advances, modern medicine faces formidable global challenges in several key areas—notably the persistence of major killer diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy, and newer threats including HIV/AIDS, resistant infections, and Ebola. As such, modern medicine has not led to a significant decrease in chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and other degenerative and autoimmune diseases. The authors believe that modern medicine needs to experience a paradigm shift, an integration of traditions—in particular from the ancient systems like Ayurveda and Yoga.
Integrative Approaches for Health: Biomedical Research, Ayurveda and Yoga brings together the basic principles of interdisciplinary systems approach for an evolving construct of future medicine. Such an approach is already emerging at the cutting edge of current research in omics, bioinformatics, computational and systems biology. Several leading institutions of medicine have adopted Yoga and complementary medicine to widen their reach, and deepen effectiveness in therapeutic practices. The amalgam of modern medicine, with its strengths in scientific rigor, blended with the basic principles of life drawn from Ayurveda and Yoga might evolve into a medicine of tomorrow. Integrative approaches are no longer alternative, perhaps taking these approaches is the only possible way to heal our sick planet. This book introduces important trends and tools for biomedical researchers and physicians alike, to innovate the practice of medicine for the better.
Key Features
- Contains a harmonious confluence of ancient and modern concepts, historical perspectives, philosophical underpinnings, and a relevant review of literature supported by worldwide case studies.
- Provides a critical analysis of ancient wisdom, pointing to potential areas for future research, which provide food for thought for public debate on integrative health care for the twenty-first century.
- Explains Ayurveda knowledge, and its relevance to drug discovery, nutrition, genomics, epigenetics, regenerative biology, longevity and personalized medicine.
- Shares Yoga knowledge insights, and explains its relevance to body–mind complex relationships, psychology, neurobiology, immunoendocrinology, bioenergetics, consciousness, and cognitive sciences.
- Offers illustrations and logic diagrams for enhanced understanding of the concepts presented.
Readership
Biomedical scientists having active interest in innovative and integrative approaches in health and medicine
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- About the Cover
- Chapter 1. Advocacy for Integration
- Background
- Global Health Scenario
- The Evolution of Health Care System
- Diversity of Challenges
- Case of the United States
- Case of India
- Advances in Biomedical Sciences
- Unresolved Challenges
- Traditional and Complementary Medicine
- Nonpharmacological Approaches
- Experience and Evidence: Learning Together
- Integrative Health and Medicine
- Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, and Yoga
- Chapter 2. Evolution of Medicine
- Shamanic and Ethnomedicine
- Philosophy of Medicine
- Philosophy and Science
- Science in the West
- Science in the East
- Eastern Traditional Medicine
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Tibet
- India
- Evolution of Ayurveda and Yoga
- Science and Traditions
- Modern Medicine
- Future Approaches
- Chapter 3. Concepts of Health and Disease
- Health and Disease
- Concept of Diseases
- Disease Classification
- Definition of Health
- Health Care and Medical Care
- Determinants of Health
- Dimensions of Health
- What Is Well-being?
- Holistic Health
- Quality of Life
- Assessment of Health
- Health Promotion
- From Public to Planetary Health
- Chapter 4. Evidence-Based Medicine and Ayurveda
- What Is Evidence?
- Cause and Effect Relationships
- Accessing Evidence
- Quality and Levels of Evidence
- EBM in Practice
- T&CM and the Cochrane Approach
- The Case of Homeopathy
- Placebo and Nocebo Effects
- Evidence for Yoga
- Evidence for Ayurveda
- Concepts of Evidence in Ayurveda
- The New EBM
- High Evidence Low Ethics
- Chapter 5. Systems Biology and Holistic Concepts
- The Philosophical Basis to Systems Approach
- Biological Systems
- Omics for Studying Cells
- Open Systems
- The Emergence of Systems Biology
- The Living Cell as System
- Systems Medicine and Holistic Health
- The Example of Diabetes
- The Future of Systems Medicine
- The Systems Approach of Ayurveda
- Chapter 6. Lifestyle and Behavior
- The Epidemic of Lifestyle Diseases
- Lifestyle Modification
- Body, Mind, Consciousness
- Emerging Evidence from Research
- Yoga and Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Yoga and Exercise
- Lifestyle and Behavioral Medicine
- Salutogenesis
- Oil Massage
- Spirituality—Beyond Behavior
- Chapter 7. Food and Diet
- Historical Account
- Food and Nutrition
- Science of Nutrition and Diet
- Digestion and Gut Health
- Diet Therapy
- Dietary Advice
- Nutrigenomics and Personalized Diet
- Ayurveda Concepts of Nutrition
- Diet, Prakriti, and Chronobiology
- Calorie Restriction
- Fasting and Spirituality
- Chapter 8. Health Supplements
- Nutraceuticals and Supplements
- Nutritional and Nonnutritional Supplements
- Antioxidants
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Lipids, Oils, and Fats
- Phytochemicals
- Antioxidants and Disease Prevention
- Probiotics
- Dietary Fiber
- High Profits—Low Evidence
- Nutrition—Not in a Capsule
- Chapter 9. Drug Discovery and Ayurveda
- History of Drugs
- Drug Discovery Process
- Drug Discovery Impasse
- Why Are Drugs Failing?
- Inspiration from Traditions
- Reverse Pharmacology
- Phytopharmaceuticals
- Classical Ayurvedic Formulations
- Evidence-Based Formulations
- Innovative Formulation Discovery
- Network Pharmacology
- Findings from TCM
- Integrative Approaches
- Chapter 10. Longevity, Rejuvenation, and Rasayana
- Longevity and Healthy Aging
- Population Aging
- Biological Process of Aging
- The Ayurvedic Concept of Aging
- Rasayana and Stem Cells
- Rejuvenation and Kayakalpa
- Extension of Life span
- Yoga and Longevity
- Potential Areas for Future Research
- Chapter 11. Personalized Approaches for Health
- Classifying Humans
- The Science of Genomics
- Personalized Medicine and Ayurveda
- Assessment of Prakriti
- Genetic Basis of Prakriti
- AyuGenomics
- Applications for the Future
- Chapter 12. Integrative Approaches for the Future
- Foundation for Integration
- Broader Vision of Integration
- Principles for Integration
- Attempts at Integration
- Models of Integration
- Respecting Mutual Strengths
- Ayurveda and Yoga—Primer
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 7th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014349
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128012826
About the Author
Bhushan Patwardhan
Bhushan Patwardhan, PhD, received his degrees in biochemistry. He is a professor and the Director of the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, India, where he is engaged in research in biomedical sciences, pharmaceutical biology, and evidence-based Ayurveda. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India), the recipient of many prestigious orations, and founder and Editor in Chief of the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. He is the author of over one hundred scientific papers, holds eight international patents, and has received four thousand citations. His research on drug discovery and genomics has received high acclaim.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences and Director, Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune, India
Gururaj Mutalik
Gururaj Mutalik, MD, received formal education in modern medicine is a distinguished physician with basic knowledge of Ayurveda, who has witnessed transformations in clinical medicine for about six decades. He was Professor of Medicine, and Dean at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, Pune, India. He worked as a post-doctoral fellow in human genetics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He served as the Director of the WHO at the United Nations in the New York City. He was Chief Executive Officer of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, a Boston-based, international organization of physicians, which received Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. Presently, he is engaged in research in Indian knowledge systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Formerly, Dean and Professor of Medicine, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, Pune, India, Postdoctoral fellow in human genetics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD,Director of the World Health Organization at the United Nations, New York, NY, USA
Girish Tillu
Girish Tillu, MD, is trained in Ayurvedic medicine, and is pursuing research at the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule University of Pune, India. He worked as a scientist at the Center for Development of Advanced Computing, Pune and was instrumental in the development of the innovative software suite, AyuSoft, which is a decision-support system based on logic, and knowledge base of Ayurveda. He is involved in the study of Ayurveda and Yoga through interdisciplinary approaches comprising epidemiology, clinical pharmacology, and informatics. He is a recipient of the Vaidya Scientist Fellowship.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Vaidya Scientist Fellow, Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, India
Reviews
"...offers a long-awaited, revolutionary blend of holistic practice and biomedical science… completely unique in its scope, content, depth, and approach, and cannot be compared to other books. Score: 94 - 4 Stars"--Doody's
"...an extremely timely publication...It covers an incredible breadth and depth of issues...a good resource for all inquisitive readers who are interested in integrative medicine and health."--Current Science
"...can be read and used along the same lines as a valid manual, not only by those who work in the field and wish to clarify concepts which are frequently misinterpreted in the Western world but also by those not expert... we recommend one to read it."--J-AIM
"...serves an important point of drawing attention to the negative side of contemporary health care systems and practices and suggests the importance of integrating the best of modern and “ancient” wisdoms."--Proceedings of Indian National Science Academy
"The subject is well researched, meticulously documented, discussed thoroughly from historic perspective, current opportunities and challenges, as well as futuristic possibilities. The monograph should become an integral part of medical education in countries like India, for students of both allopathic as well AYUSH systems " - Gundu H.R. Rao PhD
"Integrative Approaches for Health by Patwardhan et al brings for the first time traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda within the framework of Integrative Medicine in an engaging scholarly analysis that is comprehensive and incisive." - Ram Manohar P, MD (Ay)
"The book brings together the basic principles of interdisciplinary systems approach for an evolving construct of future medicine." - The Times of India
"Authors of this book, as noted in the authors’introduction, “represent the three generations of scientific progress” and “bring a unique blend of domain expertise in each of the three components ofthis book Biomedical Research, Ayurveda and Yoga." - S. C. Lakhotia, Cytogenetics Laboratory, Department of Zoology
"I look this [Integrative Approaches for Health – Biomedical Research Ayurveda and Yoga] as a treasure and as a reference book as not only it covers India, but also touches upon many other countries in the process which also gives equal opportunity for us to understand that the evolution of modern medicine has such a strong base with the traditional wisdom that these countries in the Asian region and partially in the west Asian region has." - Dr.V. Prakash
"… a book which can be read and used along the same lines as a valid manual, not only by those who work in the field and wish to clarify concepts which are frequently misinterpreted in the Western world but also by those not expert but who wish to understand clearly and effectively the true meaning of Ayurveda and Yoga and potential that both of these offer if implemented in an interactive manner in national health systems; a difficult, but already necessary challenge. We can only conclude, therefore, by paraphrasing a quotation used by Doctors and Patwardhan et al., ‘The totality of a book is certainly more than a review of it’ and it is for this reason that we recommend one to read it." - Paolo Roberti di Sarsina, Charity for Person Centered Medicine-Moral Entity
"...an important step in the direction of informed integrative healthcare as it outlines knowledge and perspectives that can help shape strategies for disruptive innovation and leap frogging into 21st century healthcare."--Current Science