Integration of Science and Technology with Development: Caribbean and Latin American Problems in the Context of the United Nations Conference on Science and Technology for Development discusses the science and technology (S&T) problems in developing countries of the Western hemisphere. This book is organized into five part encompassing 20 chapters. The five parts deal with the issues arising from the basic propositions of the United Nations Conference on Science and Technology for Development (UNCSTD), such as the problems involving building up S&T capability, infrastructure and technology transfer, technological problems in the Caribbean. Other issues discussed include the science and technology policies in Latin America, and the UNCSTD symposium preparations. The book ends with a presentation of a brief debate on the topics of research on science and technology in Latin America and the Caribbean, and with a report of the Symposium.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Part I Problems Involved in Building Science and Technology Capability

Chapter 1 Building Scientific and Technological Capabilities in LDCs - A Survey of Some Economic Development Issues

Chapter 2 Building National Scientific and Technological Research Capability in the Context of Underdevelopment

Chapter 3 Science, Technology, and Education The Problem of Human Resources

Part II Infrastructure and Technology Transfer

Chapter 4 Preinvestment Work and Engineering as Links Between Supply and Demand of Knowledge

Chapter 5 Multinational Corporations and the Transfer of Technology

Chapter 6 Do Multinational Corporations Really Transfer Technology?

Part III Technological Problems in the Caribbean

Chapter 7 Intermediate Technology and the Modernization of Anglophone Caribbean States

Chapter 8 Commercialization of Technology and Dependent Underdevelopment - Some Current Issues and Future Policies

Chapter 9 Caribbean Petrochemical Technology: Theory, Policy and A Case Study

Part IV Science and Technology Policies in Latin America

Chapter 10 Organization of Scientific and Technological Development in Latin America

Chapter 11 National Science and Technology Councils in Latin America: Achievement and Failures of the First Ten Years

Chapter 12 Science and Technology Planning in LDCs

Chapter 13 Science and Technology Policies in Latin America - Against a Holistic Approach

Chapter 14 Science and Technology Planning on a Regional Basis - The Central American Case

Chapter 15 Science and Technology Planning Problems in Small Caribbean Countries

Chapter 16 Science and Technology Planning Problems in a Large Circum-Caribbean Country (Mexico)

Part V The U.N. Conference on Science and Technology for Development

Chapter 17 Will the UNCSTD Break Through the Action Barrier?

Chapter 18 Predictable Failures of the UNCSTD

Chapter 19 Uncertain Prospects for the UNCSTD - Three Major Underlying Issues

Chapter 20 Summary

Index

About the Editors and Contributors