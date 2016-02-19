The existence of interactions between the design of a process and that of its control system have been known to industrial practitioners for a long time. In the past decade academic research has produced methodologies and tools that begin to address the issue of designing processes that are flexible, can be controlled reliably, and are inherently safe. This publication unites the work of academics and practitioners with interests in the integration of process design and control, in order to examine the state of the art in methodologies and applications. The scope covers the design of chemical plants at different stages of detail. It also examines control issues from the plantwide level, where, for example, recycles between units can be important, to the specific unit level, where the availability or selection of measurements might be the most important factor.