Integration of Process Design and Control

Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Paper. Optimization as a tool for design/control integration (J.D. Perkins, S.P.K. Walsh). Process Controllability. Dynamic controllability and resiliency diagnosis using steady state process flowsheet data (O. Weitz, D.R. Lewin). Evaluation of achievable control quality in nonlinear processes (M. Soroush). Environments For Integrated Design and Control. Validation of prototype software for integrated control system and process design (P.A. Lant et al.). Process design and control for quality assurance (M. Storz et al.). Integration of Design and Control for Distillation Systems. Modelling, simulation and controllability analysis of a heat-integrated industrial distillation system (F. Gross et al.). Interactive plant and control design of a double-effect distillation column (J. Pohlmeier, A. Rix). Invited Industrial Paper. Industrial viewpoint on design/control tradeoffs (J.J. Downs et al.). Poster Papers. Integration of flexibility and control in process design (O.L. Chacon-Montdragon, D.M. Himmelblau). Systematic process modelling: a tool for integrating process design and control (R.W. Jone, P.J. Gawthrop). Role of combined steady-state and dynamic simulation in integration of process and control design (J. Goom et al.). Case Studies. The effects of operational and design characteristics of catalytic cracking reactors on the closed-loop performance of linear model predictive controllers (L. Kalra, C. Georgakis). Design issues related to the control of continuous crystallizers (R.A. Eek et al.). Effect of Uncertainty and Changing Operating Conditions on Design/Control Interaction. Screening plant designs and control structures for uncertain systems (R.D. Braatz et al.). Switchability analysis (V. White et al.). Author index.
The existence of interactions between the design of a process and that of its control system have been known to industrial practitioners for a long time. In the past decade academic research has produced methodologies and tools that begin to address the issue of designing processes that are flexible, can be controlled reliably, and are inherently safe. This publication unites the work of academics and practitioners with interests in the integration of process design and control, in order to examine the state of the art in methodologies and applications. The scope covers the design of chemical plants at different stages of detail. It also examines control issues from the plantwide level, where, for example, recycles between units can be important, to the specific unit level, where the availability or selection of measurements might be the most important factor.
For academics and practitioners in process engineering, control engineering and chemical engineering.
