International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Mathematics, Volume 54: Integration of Equations of Parabolic Type by the Method of Nets deals with solving parabolic partial differential equations using the method of nets.

The first part of this volume focuses on the construction of net equations, with emphasis on the stability and accuracy of the approximating net equations. The method of nets or method of finite differences (used to define the corresponding numerical method in ordinary differential equations) is one of many different approximate methods of integration of partial differential equations. The other methods, and some based on newer equations, are described. By analyzing these newer methods, older and existing methods are evaluated. For example, the asymmetric net equations; the alternating method of using certain equations; and the method of mean arithmetic and multi-nodal symmetric method point out that when the accuracy needs to be high, the requirements for stability become more defined. The methods discussed are very theoretical and methodological. The second part of the book concerns the practical numerical solution of the equations posed in Part I. Emphasis is on the commonly used iterative methods that are programmable on computers.

This book is suitable for statisticians and numerical analysts and is also recommended for scientists and engineers with general mathematical knowledge.