Integration of Distributed Energy Resources in Power Systems
1st Edition
Implementation, Operation and Control
Description
Integration of Distributed Energy Resources in Power Systems: Implementation, Operation and Control covers the operation of power transmission and distribution systems and their growing difficulty as the share of renewable energy sources in the world’s energy mix grows and the proliferation trend of small scale power generation becomes a reality.
The book gives students at the graduate level, as well as researchers and power engineering professionals, an understanding of the key issues necessary for the development of such strategies. It explores the most relevant topics, with a special focus on transmission and distribution areas.
Subjects such as voltage control, AC and DC microgrids, and power electronics are explored in detail for all sources, while not neglecting the specific challenges posed by the most used variable renewable energy sources.
Key Features
- Presents the most relevant aspects of the integration of distributed energy into power systems, with special focus on the challenges for transmission and distribution
- Explores the state-of the-art in applications of the most current technology, giving readers a clear roadmap
- Deals with the technical and economic features of distributed energy resources and discusses their business models
Readership
power engineering graduate students, researchers and professionals interested in power transmission, distribution and control, especially those involved in the integration of renewable energy sources to the electrical grid.
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Distributed generation resources
- 1.3. Renewable energy sources
- 1.4. Energy storage systems
- 1.5. Smart grid
- Chapter 2: Integration of distributed energy resources in distribution power systems
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Interconnection issues and countermeasures
- 2.3. Role of ICT in the integration of distributed energy resources
- 2.4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 3: Operational aspects of distribution systems with massive DER penetrations
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Control objectives
- 3.3. Control method
- 3.4. Particle swarm optimization
- 3.5. Simulation results
- 3.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Prediction of photovoltaic power generation output and network operation
- Abstract
- 4.1. Needs for forecasting photovoltaic (PV) power output in electric power systems
- 4.2. Power output fluctuation characteristics
- 4.3. Forecasting methods
- 4.4. Examples of forecasted results
- 4.5. Smoothing effect on forecast accuracy
- 4.6. Power system operation considering PV power output fluctuations
- 4.7. Energy management examples of smart house with PV
- Chapter 5: Prediction of wind power generation output and network operation
- Abstract
- 5.1. Need for forecasting wind power output in electric power systems
- 5.2. Power output fluctuation characteristics
- 5.3. Power output smoothing control
- 5.4. Forecasting methods
- 5.5. Examples of forecasted results
- 5.6. Forecasting applications
- Chapter 6: Energy management systems for DERs
- Abstract
- 6.1. Basic concepts of home energy management systems
- 6.2. Control strategies for energy storage systems
- 6.3. Control strategies for EVs as storage
- 6.4. Use of smart meter data
- Chapter 7: Protection of DERs
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Protection in distribution system
- 7.3. Power system disturbances
- 7.4. Impact of DER on protection system
- 7.5. Protection schemes for distribution systems with DER
- 7.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Lightning protections of renewable energy generation systems
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Lightning protection principle
- 8.3. Lightning protection for wind power generation systems
- 8.4. Lightning protection of wind farms
- 8.5. Lightning protection for photovoltaic power generation systems
- Chapter 9: Distributed energy resources and power electronics
- Abstract
- 9.1. Power electronics in PV power generation systems
- 9.2. Power electronics in wind power generation systems
- 9.3. Power electronics in battery energy storage systems
- 9.4. Power quality problems with related to DERs
- Chapter 10: AC/DC microgrids
- Abstract
- 10.1. Basic concept of AC microgrids
- 10.2. Battery charge pattern and cost
- 10.3. Supply and demand control of microgrids
- 10.4. Basic concept of DC microgrids
- 10.5. Examples of microgrids in the world
- 10.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Stability problems of distributed generators
- Abstract
- 11.1. Voltage stability in distribution systems
- 11.2. Stability problem with DGs connected to a weak power system
- 11.3. Stability problem with power electronics in DGs
- 11.4. Stability problems in microgrids
- Chapter 12: Virtual synchronous generators and their applications in microgrids
- Abstract
- 12.1. Basic concepts of virtual synchronous generators
- 12.2. Control schemes of virtual synchronous generators
- 12.3. Applications for microgrids
- Chapter 13: Application of DERs in electricity market
- Abstract
- 13.1. Basic concept of electricity market and DERs
- 13.2. Electricity market reform and virtual power plan
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 17th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032138
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128032121
About the Editor
Toshihisa Funabashi
Toshihisa Funabashi received the B.S. degree in electrical engineering from Nagoya University, Aichi, Japan, in 1975. He received the Doctor degree in electrical engineering from Doshisha University, Kyoto, Japan, in 2000. In 1975, he joined Meidensha Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, where he was engaged in research on power system analysis and also distributed generation applications in power systems. Since April 2014, he is a professor of Nagoya University, Aichi, Japan. Prof. Funabashi is a Chartered Engineer in the UK, a member of IET, a senior member of IEEE and a member of IEE Japan, as well as member of the editorial board of Elsevier’s journal Sustainable Energy, Grids and Networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at Nagoya University, Aichi, Japan. Chartered Engineer in the UK, a senior member of IEEE and a member of IEE Japan, as well as member of the editorial board of Elsevier’s journal Sustainable Energy, Grids and Networks.