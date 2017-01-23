Integrating Emergency Management and Disaster Behavioral Health
1st Edition
One Picture through Two Lenses
Description
Integrating Emergency Management and Disaster Behavioral Health identifies the most critical areas of integration between the profession of emergency management and the specialty of disaster behavioral health, providing perspectives from both of these critical areas, and also including very practical advice and examples on how to address key topics.
Each chapter features primary text written by a subject matter expert from a related field that is accompanied by a comment by another profession that is then illustrated with a case study of, or a suggested method for, collaboration.
Key Features
- Addresses the current state of the collaboration between the emergency management and disaster behavioral health communities as presented from pioneers in their respective fields
- Focuses on practical examples of what works and what doesn’t
- Stresses both legal and ethical considerations and the public-private partnerships that are important for leadership in disaster situations
- Covers Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and risk communication
Readership
Practitioners in emergency management, behavioral health, homeland security, public administration, health care administration, public health. Students in upper level classes in disaster management or disaster psychology
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Topic Selection
- Structure
- Terminology
- Section I: Context
- Section I. Context
- Chapter 1. Where Emergency Management and Disaster Behavioral Health Meet: Through an Emergency Management Lens
- Chapter 2. Where Emergency Management and Disaster Behavioral Health Meet: Through a Disaster Behavioral Health Lens
- Chapter 3. Why Is Integrating Disaster Behavior Health Essential to Emergency Management? Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 4. Why Is Integrating Emergency Management Essential to Disaster Behavioral Health? Challenges and Opportunities
- Section II: Key Areas of Integration
- Section II. Key Areas of Integration
- Chapter 5. Integration in Disasters of Different Types, Severity, and Location
- Chapter 6. Not All Disasters Are the Same: Understanding Similarities and Differences
- Chapter 7. What Can DBH Actually Do To Make Emergency Managers Jobs Easier?
- Chapter 8. Expanding the Tent: How Training and Education Partnerships with Other Professions Can Enhance Both EM and BH
- Chapter 9. Linking with Private Sector Business and Industry
- Section III: Special Opportunities to Enhance Integration
- Section III. Special Opportunities to Enhance Integration
- Chapter 10. Integration in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC)/Emergency Communications Center (ECC)
- Chapter 11. Risk and Crisis Communications
- Chapter 12. How to Navigate External Factors: Legal, Ethical, and Political Issues
- Chapter 13. Sustaining Integration: A Way Forward
- Chapter 14. Conclusion/Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 23rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036396
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128036389
About the Editor
Brian Flynn
Dr. Brian Flynn is currently an Associate Director, Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, Department of Psychiatry, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (the nation’s military Medical School). Through his career he has had a strong focus on the psychosocial sequelae of large scale disasters and emergencies. During his 31 years in the United State Public Health Service, in addition to other responsibilities, he worked in, managed, and supervised the federal government's domestic disaster mental health program. In that role, he served on-site with emergency management professionals at many, if not most, of the nation's largest disasters When he retired from the USPHS in 2002 at the rank of Rear Admiral/Assistant Surgeon General, he directed nearly all of his professional efforts toward advancing the field of preparing for and responding to large scale trauma. He provides training and consultation to both public and private entities both nationally and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, Department of Psychiatry, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Ronald Sherman
Ron Sherman spent almost 29 years as an emergency management specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He worked on over 200 federal disaster operations, including some of this nation’s most devastating events. Many times during his career he was in the role of Federal Coordinating Officer (FCO), the on-site official in charge of all Federal response and recovery efforts. After Hurricane Katrina Ron served as the FCO in Alabama before becoming the Senior Housing Official responsible for disaster housing operations for the entire Gulf Coast. After retiring in 2007 he continued his emergency management involvement by starting a Citizen Corps Council in his hometown and is now the leader of a Community Emergency Response Team. He provides emergency management consulting services to communities and emergency response training for volunteer groups. He has successfully integrated the operations of a Community Emergency Response Team with a new Medical Reserve Corps team and made Psychiatric First Aid a requisite part of the training curriculum.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency management consultant
Reviews
"Behavioral health must be recognized as an essential component of emergency response. Everyone touched by disaster, whether as a survivor or rescuer, is affected mentally and emotionally by the experience, and the psychological effects can linger. Integrating Emergency Management and Disaster Behavioral Health is the guide both emergency management and behavioral health professionals need as a foundation for any sound disaster preparedness, response, and recovery strategy." --Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, Co-Founder, the Carter Center