Integrating Complementary Therapies in Primary Care
1st Edition
A Practical Guide for Health Professionals
Description
This book is a practical and readable guide to the integration of complementary therapies into mainstream primary care. Based on the successful experiences of the authors in a clinical setting, it offers clinicians, therapists, and other healthcare professionals a realistic routemap of the key issues, as well as practical ways in which to ensure close working, appropriate referrals, advice and treatment decisions. Patient information sheets and clinical guidance sheets for key conditions are included in full.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: BACKGROUND. 1. Complementary Medicine in Practice. Introduction. What is CAM? The present situation. Provision of CAM in mainstream medical care. Key issue to be addressed. How can CTs be integrated into primary care? Summary. 2. Models and research in CTs. Introduction. Models and theories of healing. Research. Research into specific conditions. Models and research in individual therapies. Research evidence. PART TWO: CT SERVICE IMPLEMENTATION. 3. Designing an integrated service. Introduction. Key issues and questions for practice development and clinical governance. Models of integration and delivery. People issues. Funding and resource issues. Legal considerations. Issues of learning and communication. Information for doctors on specific CT techniques, training & organization. Practitioner development. Practice professional development planning. Patient involvement. Design of material. An examples of service design: the Marylebone Health Centre (MHC) project. Key information sources. 4. Delivering and evaluating the service. Introduction. The service delivery process. Examples of integrated delivery in practice. Can complementary medicine be cost effective? New developments in the Marylebone PCG: disseminating the approach. Summary. 5. Reflecting on and adapting the service. Introduction. Feedback on the service. Reflections. Looking forward. Summary: some final pointers. PART THREE: SERVICE DOCUMENTATION AND INFORMATION SHEETS. 6. Information sheets on management of common disorders. Allergies and intolerance. Anxiety and panic attacks. Asthma. Cardiovascular disease. Headache and migraine. Infections. Irritable bowel syndrome. Mechanical back, neck and head pain. Osteoarthritis. Painful periods. Persistently aching joints and muscles. Premenstrual syndrome. Problems around the menopause. Rheumatoid arthritis. Tiredness and fatigue. 7. Patient Advice and self-help sheets. Therapies. Conditions. Exercises. Diets. 8. Blank forms and evaluation documentation. Introduction. GP to in-house CT referral form. Therapy choice questionnaire. Analysing your results. MYMOP guides and forms. The Smith Project - CP guide to clinical data entry (filemaker Pro 4.1). Staff appraisal and development form. Appendices. Appendix I: Summary and recommendations of a report by the House of Lords Select Committee on complementary and alternative medicine, November 2000. Appendix II: Useful addresses. Appendix III: Information sources. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 13th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035838
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443063459
About the Author
David Peters
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director, School of Intergrated Health, University of Westminster, London; Director, Complementary Therapies Unit and Osteopath, Marylebone Health Centre, London, UK
Leon Chaitow
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK
Gerry Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Postgraduate General Practice Education, London; Senior Lecturer, School of Intergrated Health, University of Westminster, London, UK
Sue Morrison
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Associate Dean Postgraduate General Practice, North Thames(West), London; Lead General Practitioner, Marylebone Health Centre, London; Director of Student Health Services and Visiting Lecturer, School of Integrated Health