Integrated Population Biology and Modeling Part B, Volume 40
1st Edition
Section VI: Agent Based Models, Capture-Recapture Methods and Multi-Species Mutualism
1. An Agent-Based Model of the Spatial Distribution and Density of the Santa Cruz Island Fox
Shelby M. Scott, Casey E. Middleton and Erin N. Bodine
2. Capture–Recapture Methods and Models: Estimating Population Size
Ruth King and Rachel McCrea
3. Mathematical Modeling of Multispecies Mutualism: From Particular Models Toward a Generalization of the Concept
Paul Georgescu, Daniel Maxin, Laurentiu Sega and Hong Zhang
Section VII: Stochastic Complexity and Structural Dynamics
4. Stochastic Models for Structured Populations
Shripad Tuljapurkar and David Steinsaltz
5. Studying Complexity and Risk Through Stochastic Population Dynamics: Persistence, Resonance, and Extinction in Ecosystems
Anuj Mubayi, Christopher Kribs, Viswanathan Arunachalam and Carlos Castillo-Chavez
6. Analyzing Variety of Birth Intervals: A Stochastic Approach
Ram Chandra Yadava and Piyush Kant Rai
Section VIII: GWAS, Species Divergence and Bayesian Item Response Theory
7. Detection of Quantitative Trait Loci From Genome-Wide Association Studies
David A. Spade
8. Bayesian Item Response Theory for Cancer Biomarker Discovery
K. Ramachandra Murthy, Salendra Singh, David Tuck and Vinay Varadan
9. Effects of Phenotypic Plasticity and Unpredictability of Selection Environment on Niche Separation and Species Divergence
Narayan Behera
Section IX: Aging and Age-structured Population Dynamics
10. Backward Probabilities Estimated From Cross-Longitudinal Surveys and How Age-Specific Backward Prevalences Could Help Analyzing Trends in Aging Societies
Nicolas Brouard
11. Behavior of Stationary Population Identity in Two-Dimensions: Age and Proportion of Population Truncated in Follow-up
Arni S.R. Srinivasa Rao and James R. Carey
12. Demographic Situation of Manipur, India
Moirangthem Hemanta Meitei
Section X: Collective Behaviors in Ecology
13. Deriving Mesoscopic Models of Collective Behavior for Finite Populations
Jitesh Jhawar, Richard G. Morris and Vishwesha Guttal
14. Collective Behavior and Ecology
Glenn R. Flierl
Integrated Population Biology and Modeling: Part B, Volume 40, offers very delicately complex and precise realities of quantifying modern and traditional methods of understanding populations and population dynamics, with this updated release focusing on Prey-predator animal models, Back projections, Evolutionary Biology computations, Population biology of collective behavior and bio patchiness, Collective behavior, Population biology through data science, Mathematical modeling of multi-species mutualism: new insights, remaining challenges and applications to ecology, Population Dynamics of Manipur, Stochastic Processes and Population Dynamics Models: The Mechanisms for Extinction, Persistence and Resonance, Theories of Stationary Populations and association with life lived and life left, and more.
- Studies human and animal models that are studied both separately and throughout chapters
- Presents a comprehensive and timely update on integrated population biology
Graduate students to senior researchers in statistics and applied mathematicians who wish to refer to very rich and authentic collection in population models and their analytical solutions to their real-world applications. Research scientists and quantitative biologists would find it fascinatingly replicative information stored in this volume
- No. of pages:
- 653
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2019
- Published:
- 6th February 2019
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641533
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641526
Arni S. R. Srinivasa Rao Series Volume Editor
Division of Epidemiology, Department of Mathematics, Department of Medicine-Division of Infectious Diseases, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University Laboratory for Theory and Mathematical Modeling, Medical College of Georgia Previously, Dr. Rao conducted research and/or taught at Indian Statistical Institute (1998-2002, 2006-2012), Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford (2003, 2005-07), Indian Institute of Science (2002-04), University of Guelph (2004-06). Until 2012, Dr. Rao held a permanent faculty position at the Indian Statistical Institute. he has won the Heiwa-Nakajima Award (Japan) and Fast Track Young Scientists Fellowship in Mathematical Sciences (DST, New Delhi). Dr. Rao also proved a major theorem in stationary population models and chicken walk models on grid graphs.
Professor, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Georgia, USA
C.R. Rao Series Volume Editor
C. R. Rao is a world famous statistician who earned a place in the history of statistics as one of those “who developed statistics from its adhoc origins into a firmly grounded mathematical science.”
He was employed at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in 1943 as a research scholar after obtaining an MA degree in mathematics with a first class and first rank from Andhra University in1941 and MA degree in statistics from Calcutta University in 1943 with a first class, first rank, gold medal and record marks which remain unbroken during the last 73 years.
“At the age of 28 he was made a full professor at ISI in recognition of his creativity.” While at ISI, Rao went to Cambridge University (CU) in 1946 on an invitation to work on an anthropometric project using the methodology developed at ISI. Rao worked in the museum of archeology and anthropology in Duckworth laboratory of CU during 1946-1948 as a paid visiting scholar. The results were reported in the book “Ancient Inhabitants of Jebel Moya” published by the Cambridge Press under the joint authorship of Rao and two anthropologists. On the basis of work done at CU during the two year period, 1946-1948, Rao earned a Ph.D. degree and a few years later Sc.D. degree of CU and the rare honor of life fellowship of Kings College, Cambridge.
He retired from ISI in 1980 at the mandatory age of 60 after working for 40 years during which period he developed ISI as an international center for statistical education and research. He also took an active part in establishing state statistical bureaus to collect local statistics and transmitting them to Central Statistical Organization in New Delhi. Rao played a pivitol role in launching undergraduate and postgraduate courses at ISI. He is the author of 475 research publications and several breakthrough papers contributing to statistical theory and methodology for applications to problems in all areas of human endeavor. There are a number of classical statistical terms named after him, the most popular of which are Cramer-Rao inequality, Rao-Blackwellization, Rao’s Orthogonal arrays used in quality control, Rao’s score test, Rao’s Quadratic Entropy used in ecological work, Rao’s metric and distance which are incorporated in most statistical books.
He is the author of 10 books, of which two important books are, Linear Statistical Inference which is translated into German, Russian, Czec, Polish and Japanese languages,and Statistics and Truth which is translated into, French, German, Japanese, Mainland Chinese, Taiwan Chinese, Turkish and Korean languages.
He directed the research work of 50 students for the Ph.D. degrees who in turn produced 500 Ph.D.’s. Rao received 38 hon. Doctorate degree from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. He received the highest awards in statistics in USA,UK and India: National Medal of Science awarded by the president of USA, Indian National Medal of Science awarded by the Prime Minister of India and the Guy Medal in Gold awarded by the Royal Statistical Society, UK. Rao was a recipient of the first batch of Bhatnagar awards in 1959 for mathematical sciences and and numerous medals in India and abroad from Science Academies. He is a Fellow of Royal Society (FRS),UK, and member of National Academy of Sciences, USA, Lithuania and Europe. In his honor a research Institute named as CRRAO ADVANCED INSTITUTE OF MATHEMATICS, STATISTICS AND COMPUTER SCIENCE was established in the campus of Hyderabad University.
University of Hyderabad Campus, India