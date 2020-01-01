Integrated Microbial Fuel Cells for Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Description
Integrated Microbial Fuel Cells for Wastewater Treatment is intended for professionals who are searching for an innovative method to improve the efficiency of their wastewater treatment processes by exploiting the potential of microbial fuel cells technology. Divided into four parts, the book begins with an overview of the “state-of-the-art” electrochemical systems, the fundamentals of MFC technology, and its potential to enhance treatment efficiency and reduce electricity generation cost. The book's editors discuss the integration, installation and optimization of MFC into conventional wastewater treatment processes such as activated sludge process, lagoons, constructed wetlands and membrane bioreactors.
Finally, the book explores the application of MFC integrated systems for large scale wastewater treatment and the challenges which are inherent in scale up process.
Key Features
- Describes the latest techniques for integrating MFC into traditional wastewater treatment processes such as activated sludge process, lagoons, constructed wetlands, and membrane bioreactors
- Discusses the fundamentals of bio-electrochemical systems for degrading contaminants from municipal and industrial wastewater
- Covers methods for the optimization of integrated systems
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Process Engineering, Engineers in Renewable Energy Systems
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
1. Historical background and state of the art on Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC)
2. Design and development of Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC): need for continuous improvement
Part II: Integration of MFC with wastewater treatment processes
3. Integration of MFC with activated sludge process
4. The effects of MFC integration into constructed wetlands
5. A microbial fuel cell-membrane bioreactor integrated system
Part III: Large-Scale MFC Integration: Potentials and challenges
6. Scaling up MFC for bio-energy production
7. Challenges and outlook to enhance efficiency in large scale MFC integrated process
Part IV: Application to Industrial Wastewater treatment
8. MFC integrated systems for treating oilfield wastewater
9. MFC integrated systems for removing dyes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174937
About the Author
Rouzbeh Abbassi
Dr Abbassi has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and a Master and PhD of Environmental Engineering. Upon completion of his PhD, he undertook two years postdoctoral research experience in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial University and two years postdoctoral research experience in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Princeton University. He served as Senior Lecturer at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) at the University of Tasmania prior to joining the School of Engineering at Macquarie University. He is a registered professional engineer (P. Eng) in Newfoundland and Labrador (NL). His research interests lie in two interrelated fields: firstly, modelling the fate and transport of contaminants within different environmental media and secondly, developing the methodologies, models and software tools for integrated risk and safety and environmental management of large scale infrastructures. He has authored over 80 research articles in peer reviewed journals and conferences on environmental, safety, and risk engineering subjects. He is a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries and the Journal of Integrated Security Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Macquarie University, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan is recipient of President Outstanding Research Award of 2012–2013 and 2013-2014, the CSChE National Award on Process Safety Management of 2014, and Society of Petroleum Engineer award for his contribution in health, safety, and risk engineering. He has authored seven books and over 300 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences on safety, risk, and reliability engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Head, Process Engineering, and Director, Centre for Risk, Integrity and Safety Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Canada
Asheesh Yadav
Asheesh Yadav Dr. Yadav has M.Sc. in Environmental Sciences and M.Tech in Environmental Science and Engineering. He earned his doctoral degree in same subject from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher
Vikram Garaniya
Vikram Garaniya Dr Vikram Garaniya is a Course Coordinator for B.Eng programme at the Australian Maritime College (an institute of UTAS). He completed BE (Chemical) from India in 2003 and has obtained PhD degree in Engineering from the University of Tasmania in 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher