Integrated Microbial Fuel Cells for Wastewater Treatment

Dr Abbassi has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and a Master and PhD of Environmental Engineering. Upon completion of his PhD, he undertook two years postdoctoral research experience in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial University and two years postdoctoral research experience in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Princeton University. He served as Senior Lecturer at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) at the University of Tasmania prior to joining the School of Engineering at Macquarie University. He is a registered professional engineer (P. Eng) in Newfoundland and Labrador (NL). His research interests lie in two interrelated fields: firstly, modelling the fate and transport of contaminants within different environmental media and secondly, developing the methodologies, models and software tools for integrated risk and safety and environmental management of large scale infrastructures. He has authored over 80 research articles in peer reviewed journals and conferences on environmental, safety, and risk engineering subjects. He is a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries and the Journal of Integrated Security Science.