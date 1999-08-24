Integrated Management of Networked Systems
1st Edition
Concepts, Architectures and their Operational Application
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part 1: Introduction and Fundamentals
- The Management of Networked Systems -Task Definition
- Fundamental Structures of Networked Systems
2.1 Terminology
2.2 Communication Architectures
2.3 Architectures for Distributed Systems
2.4 Communication Network Resources
2.5 Resources of Distributed Systems
2.6 Chapter Summary
- Requirements of the Management of Networked Systems
3.1 Management Scenarios
3.2 Management Functions
3.3 Organizational Aspects of Management
3.4 Time Aspects of Management
3.5 Chapter Summary
Part II - Management Architectures
- Management Architectures and Their Submodels
4.1 Architectures as the Prerequisite for Open Platforms
4.2 Information Model
4.3 Organizational Model
4.4 Communication Model
4.5 Functional Model
4.6 Chapter Summary
- OSI Management
5.1 Overview
5.2 OSI Information Model
5.3 OSI Organizational Model
5.4 OSI Communication Model
5.5 OSI Functional Model
5.6 Telecommunications Management Network (TMN)
5.7 Chapter Summary
- Internet Management
6.1 Overview
6.2 The Internet Information Model (SMI and MIB)
6.3 Internet Communication Model (SNMP)
6.4 Remote Monitoring MIBs
6.5 SNMP Version 3 and Other Developments
6.6 Chapter Summary
- CORBA as a Management Architecture
7.2 Object Model and Interface Definition Language IDL
7.3 Object Request Brokers and Inter-ORB Protocols
7.4 Organizational Model
7.5 CORBA Services
7.6 CORBA Facilities and Systems Management Facilities
7.7 Domain Interfaces
7.8 Extensions in CORBA
7.9 Chapter Summary
- DMTF Desktop Management Interface
8.1 Architectural and Organizational Model
8.2 Information Model
8.3 Communication Model
8.4 Functional Model
8.5 Chapter Summary
- Web-based Management Architectures
9.1 Motivation and Objectives
9.2 Java Management API
9.3 Web-Based Enterprise Management
9.4 Agent Technology
9.5 Chapter Summary
- Gateways Between Management Architectures
10.1 Different Types of Architectural Gateways
10.2 Management Gateways
10.3 ISO/CCITT and Internet Management Coexistence (IIMC)
10.4 Joint Inter-Domain Management (JIDM)
10.5 Chapter Summary
PART III: Management Tools
- Classification of Management Tools
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Criteria for the Classification of Management Tools
11.3 A General Classification Scheme
11.4 Forms of Integration
- Standalone Test and Monitoring Tools
12.1 Test Devices and Interface Testers
12.2 Protocol Analyzers
12.3 Tools from the Internet Environment
- Management Platforms
13.1 Platform Architectures
13.2 Basic Applications
13.3 Management Applications
13.4 Selection Criteria
- Enterprise Tools
14.1 Enterprise Management Systems
14.2 Trouble Ticket Systems
14.3 Documentation Systems
14.4 Chapter Summary
- Development Tools
15.1 MIB Tools
15.2 Tools for Developing Agents
15.3 Development Environments for Management Applications
15.4 Tools for Designing User Interfaces
15.5 Chapter Summary
- Selected Solutions and Tools for Network and Systems Management
16.1 Network and Component Management
16.2 Systems and Software Management
16.3 Chapter Summary
PART IV: Operational Use
- Introduction to the Operation of a Networked System
17.1 Services Offered by Providers of Networked Systems
17.2 Current Approaches to Structuring the Operation of Networked Systems
17.3 Interfaces and Tasks of a Provider Organization
17.4 Existing Work on Structuring Operations
17.4.1 OSI Functional Areas and IT Information Library
17.4.2 Service Management in TMN
17.4.3 Framework Operating Concept
17.5 Introduction of a Process Model for Describing the Operation of Networked Systems
- Use of Management Tools in Operation
18.1 Types of Process-Oriented Management Means for the Operation of Networked Systems
18.2 Pragmatic Procedures for the Determination of Provider-Oriented Tool Functions
18.3 Routine Management
18.4 Problem Management
18.5 Change Management
18.6 Provider-Accepted Tool for Change Management
- Quality Monitoring and Assurance of Operations
19.1 Content and Processes of the Quality Level
19.2 Operational Quality Monitoring and Assurance (QMA)
19.3 Case Study: Analysis of Security Data
19.4 Future of Assistants for the Coordination of Operational Processes
- Two Examples of Provider-Oriented Management Products
20.1 Tivoli Management Environment
20.2 Mansys ExpertDesk
PART V: Outlook
- Future Requirements and Solutions for IT Management
21.1 New Applications and Requirements
21.2 New Concepts and Trends in Management
- Management Architectures and Information Models
22.1 Positioning of Management Architectures
22.2 Management Information Models
22.3 Software Development Processes and Implementation Languages
22.4 Architectural Gateways
- Management: Driving Force or Impediment?
Bibliography
Abbreviations
Index
Description
"This is a comprehensive book covering architecture, implementation, and operational use of all the current approaches to management-OSI/TMN, SNMP, CORBA, DMTF, and Web-based. It not only covers most of the modern approaches to management but also includes interoperation between these approaches and the use of stand-alone tools such as protocol analyzers. It will be very useful as a reference book for students, researchers, and industry practitioners."
-Professor Morris Sloman, Department of Computing, Imperial College of Science Technology and Medicine
"A comprehensive reference on the management of networked systems, this book is a must-have for any network or management system architect and anybody else in need of a deep understanding of network management technologies, tools, and practices. Professor Hegering and his team present a complete analysis of integrated network management architectures, tools, system development, and operational use."
-Branislav Meandzija, General Instrument Corporation
"Highly respected experts Hegering, Abeck, and Neumair offer the most comprehensive presentation of systems and network management that I've seen to date. This book provides an excellent foundation of traditional and emergent technologies that every student and industry practitioner should read."
-Lisa Phifer, Vice President, Core Competence, Inc.
Features
- Teaches the enduring principles at work in a holistic, integrated approach to systems management.
- Covers SNMPv3, CORBA Version 2, DMI 2.0, and CIM 2.0, as well as Java- and Web-based management architectures.
- Presents the perspective of an IT service provider responsible for maintaining Quality of Service levels.
- Describes the functionality of management tools used in the real world-and expert advice on choosing one right for your organization.
Key Features
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1999
- Published:
- 24th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508894
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558605718
Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Heinz-Gerd Hegering Author
Dr. Heinz-Gerd Hegering is a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Munich, Director of the Institute for Informatik, and Head of the Board of Directors of the Leibniz-Rechenzentrum of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences. His fields of active research are Communication Systems and Management of IT infrastructures.
Sebastian Abeck Author
Dr. Sebastian Abeck is a professor at the University of Karlsruhe where he gives lectures on Networking and Distributed Systems. Together with his team "Cooperation & Management" he works on provider-accepted IT management solutions. This work is tightly connected with demands from industrial partners. A second research interest concerns Web-based teaching and learning systems.
Bernhard Neumair Author
In 1998 Dr. Bernhard Neumair joined DeTeSystem GmbH, a subsidiary of German Telekom as a group manager for communications solutions. He is responsible for design and realization of solutions in the areas Internet and Intranet, Security and E-Commerce.