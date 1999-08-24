Integrated Management of Networked Systems

"This is a comprehensive book covering architecture, implementation, and operational use of all the current approaches to management-OSI/TMN, SNMP, CORBA, DMTF, and Web-based. It not only covers most of the modern approaches to management but also includes interoperation between these approaches and the use of stand-alone tools such as protocol analyzers. It will be very useful as a reference book for students, researchers, and industry practitioners."



-Professor Morris Sloman, Department of Computing, Imperial College of Science Technology and Medicine

"A comprehensive reference on the management of networked systems, this book is a must-have for any network or management system architect and anybody else in need of a deep understanding of network management technologies, tools, and practices. Professor Hegering and his team present a complete analysis of integrated network management architectures, tools, system development, and operational use."

-Branislav Meandzija, General Instrument Corporation

"Highly respected experts Hegering, Abeck, and Neumair offer the most comprehensive presentation of systems and network management that I've seen to date. This book provides an excellent foundation of traditional and emergent technologies that every student and industry practitioner should read."

-Lisa Phifer, Vice President, Core Competence, Inc.

Features