Integrated Management of Networked Systems

Concepts, Architectures and their Operational Application

Table of Contents

Foreword

Part 1: Introduction and Fundamentals

  1. The Management of Networked Systems -Task Definition
  1. Fundamental Structures of Networked Systems

2.1 Terminology

2.2 Communication Architectures

2.3 Architectures for Distributed Systems

2.4 Communication Network Resources

2.5 Resources of Distributed Systems

2.6 Chapter Summary

  1. Requirements of the Management of Networked Systems

3.1 Management Scenarios

3.2 Management Functions

3.3 Organizational Aspects of Management

3.4 Time Aspects of Management

3.5 Chapter Summary

Part II - Management Architectures

  1. Management Architectures and Their Submodels

4.1 Architectures as the Prerequisite for Open Platforms

4.2 Information Model

4.3 Organizational Model

4.4 Communication Model

4.5 Functional Model

4.6 Chapter Summary

  1. OSI Management

5.1 Overview

5.2 OSI Information Model

5.3 OSI Organizational Model

5.4 OSI Communication Model

5.5 OSI Functional Model

5.6 Telecommunications Management Network (TMN)

5.7 Chapter Summary

  1. Internet Management

6.1 Overview

6.2 The Internet Information Model (SMI and MIB)

6.3 Internet Communication Model (SNMP)

6.4 Remote Monitoring MIBs

6.5 SNMP Version 3 and Other Developments

6.6 Chapter Summary

  1. CORBA as a Management Architecture

7.2 Object Model and Interface Definition Language IDL

7.3 Object Request Brokers and Inter-ORB Protocols

7.4 Organizational Model

7.5 CORBA Services

7.6 CORBA Facilities and Systems Management Facilities

7.7 Domain Interfaces

7.8 Extensions in CORBA

7.9 Chapter Summary

  1. DMTF Desktop Management Interface

8.1 Architectural and Organizational Model

8.2 Information Model

8.3 Communication Model

8.4 Functional Model

8.5 Chapter Summary

  1. Web-based Management Architectures

9.1 Motivation and Objectives

9.2 Java Management API

9.3 Web-Based Enterprise Management

9.4 Agent Technology

9.5 Chapter Summary

  1. Gateways Between Management Architectures

10.1 Different Types of Architectural Gateways

10.2 Management Gateways

10.3 ISO/CCITT and Internet Management Coexistence (IIMC)

10.4 Joint Inter-Domain Management (JIDM)

10.5 Chapter Summary

PART III: Management Tools

  1. Classification of Management Tools

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Criteria for the Classification of Management Tools

11.3 A General Classification Scheme

11.4 Forms of Integration

  1. Standalone Test and Monitoring Tools

12.1 Test Devices and Interface Testers

12.2 Protocol Analyzers

12.3 Tools from the Internet Environment

  1. Management Platforms

13.1 Platform Architectures

13.2 Basic Applications

13.3 Management Applications

13.4 Selection Criteria

  1. Enterprise Tools

14.1 Enterprise Management Systems

14.2 Trouble Ticket Systems

14.3 Documentation Systems

14.4 Chapter Summary

  1. Development Tools

15.1 MIB Tools

15.2 Tools for Developing Agents

15.3 Development Environments for Management Applications

15.4 Tools for Designing User Interfaces

15.5 Chapter Summary

  1. Selected Solutions and Tools for Network and Systems Management

16.1 Network and Component Management

16.2 Systems and Software Management

16.3 Chapter Summary

PART IV: Operational Use

  1. Introduction to the Operation of a Networked System

17.1 Services Offered by Providers of Networked Systems

17.2 Current Approaches to Structuring the Operation of Networked Systems

17.3 Interfaces and Tasks of a Provider Organization

17.4 Existing Work on Structuring Operations

17.4.1 OSI Functional Areas and IT Information Library

17.4.2 Service Management in TMN

17.4.3 Framework Operating Concept

17.5 Introduction of a Process Model for Describing the Operation of Networked Systems

  1. Use of Management Tools in Operation

18.1 Types of Process-Oriented Management Means for the Operation of Networked Systems

18.2 Pragmatic Procedures for the Determination of Provider-Oriented Tool Functions

18.3 Routine Management

18.4 Problem Management

18.5 Change Management

18.6 Provider-Accepted Tool for Change Management

  1. Quality Monitoring and Assurance of Operations

19.1 Content and Processes of the Quality Level

19.2 Operational Quality Monitoring and Assurance (QMA)

19.3 Case Study: Analysis of Security Data

19.4 Future of Assistants for the Coordination of Operational Processes

  1. Two Examples of Provider-Oriented Management Products

20.1 Tivoli Management Environment

20.2 Mansys ExpertDesk

PART V: Outlook

  1. Future Requirements and Solutions for IT Management

21.1 New Applications and Requirements

21.2 New Concepts and Trends in Management

  1. Management Architectures and Information Models

22.1 Positioning of Management Architectures

22.2 Management Information Models

22.3 Software Development Processes and Implementation Languages

22.4 Architectural Gateways

  1. Management: Driving Force or Impediment?

Bibliography

Abbreviations

Index

Description

"This is a comprehensive book covering architecture, implementation, and operational use of all the current approaches to management-OSI/TMN, SNMP, CORBA, DMTF, and Web-based. It not only covers most of the modern approaches to management but also includes interoperation between these approaches and the use of stand-alone tools such as protocol analyzers. It will be very useful as a reference book for students, researchers, and industry practitioners."

-Professor Morris Sloman, Department of Computing, Imperial College of Science Technology and Medicine

"A comprehensive reference on the management of networked systems, this book is a must-have for any network or management system architect and anybody else in need of a deep understanding of network management technologies, tools, and practices. Professor Hegering and his team present a complete analysis of integrated network management architectures, tools, system development, and operational use."

-Branislav Meandzija, General Instrument Corporation

"Highly respected experts Hegering, Abeck, and Neumair offer the most comprehensive presentation of systems and network management that I've seen to date. This book provides an excellent foundation of traditional and emergent technologies that every student and industry practitioner should read."

-Lisa Phifer, Vice President, Core Competence, Inc.

Features

  • Teaches the enduring principles at work in a holistic, integrated approach to systems management.
  • Covers SNMPv3, CORBA Version 2, DMI 2.0, and CIM 2.0, as well as Java- and Web-based management architectures.
  • Presents the perspective of an IT service provider responsible for maintaining Quality of Service levels.
  • Describes the functionality of management tools used in the real world-and expert advice on choosing one right for your organization.

Key Features

  • Teaches the enduring principles at work in a holistic, integrated approach to systems management.
  • Covers SNMPv3, CORBA Version 2, DMI 2.0, and CIM 2.0, as well as Java- and Web-based management architectures.
  • Presents the perspective of an IT service provider responsible for maintaining Quality of Service levels.
  • Describes the functionality of management tools used in the real world-and expert advice on choosing one right for your organization.

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080508894
Hardcover ISBN:
9781558605718

Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Heinz-Gerd Hegering Author

Dr. Heinz-Gerd Hegering is a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Munich, Director of the Institute for Informatik, and Head of the Board of Directors of the Leibniz-Rechenzentrum of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences. His fields of active research are Communication Systems and Management of IT infrastructures.

Sebastian Abeck Author

Dr. Sebastian Abeck is a professor at the University of Karlsruhe where he gives lectures on Networking and Distributed Systems. Together with his team "Cooperation & Management" he works on provider-accepted IT management solutions. This work is tightly connected with demands from industrial partners. A second research interest concerns Web-based teaching and learning systems.

Bernhard Neumair Author

In 1998 Dr. Bernhard Neumair joined DeTeSystem GmbH, a subsidiary of German Telekom as a group manager for communications solutions. He is responsible for design and realization of solutions in the areas Internet and Intranet, Security and E-Commerce.

