Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Technologies
1st Edition
Description
Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Technologies discusses this innovative power generation technology that combines modern coal gasification technology with both gas turbine and steam turbine power generation, an important emerging technology which has the potential to significantly improve the efficiencies and emissions of coal power plants.
The advantages of this technology over conventional pulverized coal power plants include fuel flexibility, greater efficiencies, and very low pollutant emissions. The book reviews the current status and future developments of key technologies involved in IGCC plants and how they can be integrated to maximize efficiency and reduce the cost of electricity generation in a carbon-constrained world.
The first part of this book introduces the principles of IGCC systems and the fuel types for use in IGCC systems. The second part covers syngas production within IGCC systems. The third part looks at syngas cleaning, the separation of CO2 and hydrogen enrichment, with final sections describing the gas turbine combined cycle and presenting several case studies of existing IGCC plants.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth, multi-contributor overview of integrated gasification combined cycle technologies
- Reviews the current status and future developments of key technologies involved in IGCC plants
- Provides several case studies of existing IGCC plants around the world
Readership
Scientists, researchers and academics in the fields of advanced fossil fuel technology and turbine engineering, from graduate level to research professor
Table of Contents
1. An overview of IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction of IGCC
- 1.2 Layouts of key IGCC components and processes
- Detailed Description of Each Process and Component
- 1.4 Gasifiers
- 1.5 Syngas cooling
- 1.6 Gas cleanup system
- 1.7 WGS application for pre-combustion CO2 capture
- 1.8 Combined cycle power island
- 1.9 Economics
- 1.10 Cogasification of coal/biomass
- 1.11 Polygeneration
- 1.12 Conclusion
- Nomenclatures and acronyms
- References
- Biography
Part I: Fuel types for use in IGCC systems
2. Utilization of coal in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Integrated gasification combined cycle demonstration systems
- 2.3 Characteristics of coals
- 2.4 Comparison of high-rank coals versus low-rank coals properties for IGCC applications
- 2.5 Coal preparation
- 2.6 Feeding system
- 2.7 Influence of coal rank on gasifier operation
- 2.8 Utilization of other feedstocks in IGCC
- 2.9 Areas for improvement in gasification for viable use of IGCC technology
- References
- Biography
3. Petroleum coke (petcoke) and refinery residues
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Overview of petroleum coke for use in gasification plants
- 3.3 Overview of the refinery residues for use in gasification plants
- 3.4 Integration of refineries with gasification plants
- 3.5 Conclusions
- Further Reading
- Biography
4. Biomass feedstock for IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Biomass feedstocks for gasification
- 4.3 Preparation of biomass for gasification
- 4.4 IGCC Technology options for biomass fuels
- 4.5 Conclusions
- Nomenclatures and acronyms
- References
- Biographies
5. Municipal wastes and other potential fuels for use in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 5.1 Municipal solid waste and gasification technology
- 5.2 Plasma gasification technology
- 5.3 Commercial facilities (WPC plasma gasification technology)
- 5.4 Process description-IPGCC power plant
- 5.5 Environmental considerations
- 5.6 Summary/Observations
- References
- Biography
Part II: Syngas production and cooling
6. Gasification fundamentals
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Characterization of fuels
- 6.3 Classification of fuels
- 6.4 Moisture evaporation
- 6.5 Pyrolysis and volatiles release
- 6.6 Heterogenous reactions
- 6.7 Mineral matter transformations and ash deposition
- 6.8 Syngas composition
- 6.9 Air-blown versus oxygen blown
- 6.10 Summary
- References
- Biography
7. Effect of coal nature on the gasification process
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Effect of coal properties on the gasification process
- 7.3 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Biography
8. Major gasifiers for IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Brief overview of the gasification process
- 8.3 Generic gasifier characteristics
- 8.4 Commercial entrained flow gasifiers
- 8.5 The General Electric gasifier
- 8.6 The Shell coal gasification process
- 8.7 The Siemens fuel gasification technology
- 8.8 The CB&I E-Gas coal gasification process
- 8.9 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems gasification technology
- 8.10 The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions PRENFLO coal gasification process
- 8.11 Commercial fluid bed gasifiers
- 8.12 The HTW fluid bed gasifier
- 8.13 The Kellogg Brown and Root transport gasifier (TRIG)
- 8.14 Commercial fixed (moving) bed gasifiers
- 8.15 Chinese gasifiers
- 8.16 East China University of Science and Technology opposed multiple burner gasifier
- 8.17 The TPRI gasifier
- 8.18 Emerging technologies, and novel concepts
- 8.19 The AR/ GTI compact gasifier
- 8.20 Chemical looping gasification
- 8.21 Summary and conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Biography
9. Syngas cooling in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction: purpose of cooling syngas after gasification
- 9.2 Thermodynamic aspects of syngas cooling
- 9.3 Methods of high temperature cooling
- 9.4 Low- temperature cooling and syngas saturation
- 9.5 Potential of high temperature gas clean-up
- 9.6 Impact on the power cycle
- References
- Biography
Part III: Syngas cleaning, separation of CO2 and hydrogen enrichment
10. Wet scrubbing and gas filtration of syngas in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Contaminants removal of coal-based IGCC systems
- 10.3 Contaminants removal from biomass-based IGCC systems
- 10.4 Efficiency of IGCC systems as related to WS/PR
- 10.5 New technologies
- References
- Biography
11. Acid gas removal from syngas in IGCC plants
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Chemical solvents
- 11.3 Physical solvents
- 11.4 Hybrid solvents
- 11.5 Warm gas cleanup technologies
- 11.6 Other technologies
- 11.7 Applications of AGR technologies in commercial IGCC plants
- 11.8 Impact of sulfur recovery technology on the selection of the AGR technology
- 11.9 Conclusions
- References
- Biography
12. Hydrogen production in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction: hydrogen coproduction in integrated gasification combined cycle systems
- 12.2 Processes for hydrogen production from IGCC
- 12.3 Advanced concepts for hydrogen production
- 12.4 Advantage of hydrogen coproduction in IGCC
- 12.5 Hydrogen storage
- 12.6 Summary
- Nomenclature
- References
- Biographies
13. Integration of carbon capture in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Carbon dioxide (CO2) capture
- 13.3 Types of CCUS technology
- 13.4 Future trends for CCUS technologies for IGCC systems
- 13.5 Integration of CCUS technologies into IGCC systems
- 13.6 Conclusions
- References
- Biography
14. By-products from the integrated gas combined cycle in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Generation of residues in IGCC
- 14.3 Characterization of by-products from IGCC systems
- 14.4 Management of by-products
- 14.5 Examples
- 14.6 Future Trends
- 14.7 Summary
- 14.8 Sources and further information
- References
- Biography
Part IV: The combined cycle power island and IGCC system simulations
15. The gas and steam turbines and combined cycle in IGCC systems
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Gas turbine systems
- 15.3 Thermodynamics of the Brayton Cycle
- 15.4 Industrial heavy-frame gas turbine systems
- 15.5 Axial compressors and turbine aerodynamics
- 15.6 Turbine blade cooling
- 15.7 Thermal-flow characteristics in dump diffuser and combustor-transition piece
- 15.8 Combustion
- 15.9 Steam turbine systems
- 15.10 Heat recovery steam generator
- 15.11 Combined cycle
- 15.12 Gas turbine inlet fogging
- 15.13 Case study of various power systems fueled with low calorific value (LCV) producer gases derived from biomass including inlet fogging and steam injection (Excerpted from Yap and Wang, 2007)
- 15.14 Conclusions
- References
- Biography
Part V: Case studies of existing IGCC plants
16. A simulated IGCC case study without CCS
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Case summary and software description
- 16.3 Gasification block
- 16.4 Gas cleanup system
- 16.5 Power block
- 16.6 Steam seal and condenser
- 16.7 Results of the IGCC plant model
- 16.8 Conclusions
- References
- Biography of the first author
17. Dynamic IGCC system simulator
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Development of an IGCC dynamic simulator with an operator training system (OTS)
- 17.3 Capabilities, features, and architecture of the IGCC dynamic simulator and OTS
- 17.4 3D virtual plant and immersive training system
- 17.5 Capabilities, features, and architecture of the IGCC 3D virtual plant and ITS
- 17.6 Leveraging the IGCC dynamic simulator and 3D virtual plant in advanced research
- 17.7 Using the IGCC OTS and ITS in engineering education and industry workforce training
- 17.8 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- References
- Biographies
18. Case study: Wabash River Coal Gasification Repowering Project, USA
- Abstract
- 18.1 Project structure and background
- 18.2 Project description
- 18.3 Environmental performance
- 18.4 Design and construction
- 18.5 Commercial operation
- 18.6 Ownership changes
- 18.7 Conclusion
- References
- Biography
19. Case study: Nuon–Buggenum, The Netherlands
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Coal milling and drying
- 19.3 Coal feeding
- 19.4 Gasification system and fly ash removal
- 19.5 Gas cleaning and sulfur recovery
- 19.6 Air separation unit
- 19.7 Combined cycle unit
- 19.8 Conclusions
- Reference
- Biography
20. Case Study: ELCOGAS Puertollano IGCC power plant, Spain
- Abstract
- 20.1 ELCOGAS description
- 20.2 Technical description of Puertollano IGCC plant
- 20.3 Operating experience
- 20.4 Lessons learned
- 20.5 R&D investment plan
- 20.6 Future prospects
- References
21. Case study: Sarlux IGCC power plant, Italy
- Abstract
- 21.1 Background—synergy and integration with the refinery
- 21.2 General description of Sarlux IGCC complex
- 21.3 Technical aspects and peculiarities of SARLUX IGCC
- 21.4 Plant performances
- 21.5 Environmental impact
- 21.6 Schedule of activities
- 21.7 Construction activities
- 21.8 Startup and performance tests
- 21.9 Key operational issues
- 21.10 IGCC complex availability and commercial operation
- 21.11 Further improvements
- Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Further Reading
- Biographies
22. Case study: Nakoso IGCC power plant, Japan
- Abstract
- 22.1 Air-blown IGCC demonstration test
- 22.2 Results and evaluation of the demonstration test
- 22.3 Operation plans after converting a demonstration plant to commercial use
- 22.4 Operation result after converting the demonstration plant to commercial use
- 22.5 Large-scale IGCC development plans by TEPCO
- Conclusion
- References
- Biography
23. Case study: Kemper County IGCC project, USA
- Abstract
- 23.1 Kemper County IGCC project description
- 23.2 Process overview
- 23.3 Technical description of Kemper County IGCC plant
- 23.4 Lignite properties
- 23.5 Expected synthesis gas composition
- 23.6 Projected environmental performance
- 23.7 Major accomplishments to date
- 23.8 Kemper IGCC demonstration period
- Conclusion
- Further Reading
- Biography
24. Improvement opportunities for IGCC
- Abstract
- 24.1 CO2 capture: opportunities for IGCC
- 24.2 Improvement of key units in IGCC with and without CCS
- 24.3 Efficiency of IGCC
- 24.4 Conclusions and outlook
- References
25. The current status and future prospects for IGCC systems
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- 25.1 Introduction
- 25.2 IGCC status
- 25.3 Polygeneration
- 25.4 IGCC outlook
- 25.5 Summary
- Sources of further information and advice
- References
- Biography
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 5th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001851
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001677
About the Editor
Ting Wang
Dr Ting Wang is the Jack and Reba Matthey Endowed Chair of Energy Research, Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at The University of New Orleans, and Director of the Energy and Conversion and Conservation Center, USA.
Energy Conversion and Conservation Center, University of New Orleans, USA
Gary Stiegel
Dr Gary Stiegel is Director of the Major Project Division at the National Energy Technology Laboratory, U.S. Department of Energy, USA. He is responsible for the Department of Energy’s commercial demonstration projects within the Clean Coal Power Initiative and Industrial Carbon Capture and Storage programs.
U.S. Department of Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory, USA