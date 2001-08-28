Integrated Behavioral Healthcare
1st Edition
Prospects, Issues, and Opportunities
Table of Contents
N.A. Cummings, The History of Behavioral Healthcare: A perspective from a lifetime of involvement.
N.A. Cummings, A New Vision of Healthcare for America.
Chapter 2 Discussion
A.E. Fruzzetti, Medical Health Care and Mental Health Care: Integration and/or Partnership.
K. Strosahl, The Integration of Primary Care and Behavioral Health: Type II Change in the Era of Managed Care.
Chapter 3 Discussion
L. Hayes, Take Me to Your Leader!
J. Kent and M. Gordon, Programmatic Approaches to Care and Outcomes: The Medical Co-Management Group Appointment.
Chapter 4 Discussion
G. Hayes, Reinventing the Team Model: Can Quality and Lower Cost go Hand in Hand?
J.D. Slay, Jr., C. Mcleod, and J.N. Johnson, Organizing a Collaborative Healthcare Delivery System in a Medical Setting.
Chapter 5 Discussion
M. Gutride, A Review of the Collaborative Care Project.
R. Dyer, Behavioral Technologies in Disease Management: A New Service Model for Working with Physicians.
Chapter 6 Discussion
B. Kohlenberg, Persuasion Criteria in the Business of Disease Management and Behavioral Health.
T. Trabin, Accountability for Quality in the Real World: From 30,000 Feet to Ground Level and Back Up.
Chapter 7 Discussion
S. Thorp, J. Greg, R. Niccolls, and W. O'Donohue, The Best and Worst of Times for Behavioral Mental Health Practice.
I.A. Shaffer, Managed Care: Cost and Effectiveness.
Chapter 8 Discussion
O. Thienhaus, Effectiveness and Cost in Managed Care.
S.C. Hayes and J. Gregg, Practice Guidelines and the Industrialization of Behavioral Healthcare Delivery.
Chapter 9 Discussion
D. Varble, Comments on Pracice Guidelines.
S.P. Melek, Financial Risk and Structural Issues.
Chapter 10 Discussion
J. Wendel, Integrated Care: Potential Disaster or Golden Opportunity?
W.G. Troy, Program Restructuring and Curricular Enhancement for Accountable Training.
Chapter 11 Discussion
V. Follette, Continuing Education: Opportunities for Enhanced Family Relations.
M.S. Pallak, Managed Care: Implications for Clinical Training.
Chapter 12 Discussion
J.E. Fisher, J. Buchanan, and J.E. Hadden, Clinical Psychology Curriculum and the Industrialization of Behavioral Healthcare.
Index.
Description
Healthcare is now practiced in a different financial and delivery system than it was two decades ago. Currently managed care defines what is treated, how, by whom and for what reimbursement. Mental health professionals have been greatly impacted by these changes to their practice, and yet, there is little understanding of exactly what it is and where it is going. The present volume explores these issues, prospects and opportunities from the vantage of mental health /medical professionals and managed care executives who are in the very process of implementing changes to the existing system of managed care. Behavioral healthcare will be integrated into medical practice in the future for sound clinical and economic reasons. The present volume, edited by four prominent mental health professionals provides a roadmap of the emerging directions integrated behavioral healthcare is taking and lays out the steps the mental health professional needs to take--in training, and modifying her/his clinical practice--to adapt to the new system of healthcare.
Key Features
- Leading Experts in managed care
- Nicholas Cummings, Father of behavioral managed care
- Multidisciplinary approach
Readership
Mental health and medical professionals, administrators, policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 28th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508887
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121987619
About the Authors
Nicholas Cummings Author
Nicholas A. Cummings, Ph.D., Sc.D. is the President of the Foundation for Behavioral Health and Chairman of the Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Foundation, Inc. He was the founding CEO of American Biodyne (MedCo/Merck, then Merit, now Magellan Behavioral Care). He is also the former President of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Cummings was the founder of the four campuses of the California School of Professional Psychology, the National Academies of Practice, the American Managed Behavioral Healthcare Association, and the National Council of Professional Schools of Psychology. He was also the Chief Psychologist (Retired) at Kaiser Permanente. He was the former Executive Director of the Mental Research Institute. Currently, Dr. Cummings is a Distinguished Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Janet L. Cummings, PsyD., is President of the Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Foudation, Inc., and former staff psychologist at American Biodyne (MedCo, now Merit Behavorial Care). She earned her Doctorate at the School of Professional Psychology, Wright State University, 1992.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Chair in Psychology, University of Nevada, Reno; Chair, Board of Directors of The Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Foundation, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ, USA President, The Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Foundation, Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A.
Victoria Follette Author
Victoria Follette is a professor of psychology and associate dean of Arts and Science at UNR who specializes in the treatment of trauma. Dr. Follette graduated from the University of Memphis and the University of Washington and is interested in the education of psychologists for the new millennium.
University of Nevada, Reno, U.S.A.
Steven Hayes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, U.S.A.
Steven Hayes Author
Steven C. Hayes is Nevada Foundation Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychology at the University of Nevada. An author of twenty books and more than 275 scientific articles, his career has focused on an analysis of the nature of human language and cognition and the application of this to the understanding and alleviation of human suffering. In 1992 he was listed by the Institute for Scientific Information as the 30th "highest impact" psychologist in the world during 1986-1990 based on the citation impact of his writings. Dr.Hayes has been President of Division 25 of the American Psychological Association, of the American Association of Applied and Preventive Psychology and of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He was the first Secretary-Treasurer of the American Psychological Society, and is currently co-chair of the Practice Guidelines Coalition. This summer he received the Don F. Hake Award for Exemplary Contributions to Basic Behavioral Research and Its Applications from Division 25 of the American Psychological Association.
University of Nevada, Reno, U.S.A.
William O'Donohue Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, U.S.A.
William O'Donohue Author
William O'Donohue is the Nicholas Cummings Professor of Organized Behavioral Healthcare at the University of Nevada, Reno. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Philosophy. He has authored over 100 articles and chapters and co-edited more than 15 books.
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, USA