Integrated Analytical Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510372, 9780080930022

Integrated Analytical Systems, Volume 39

1st Edition

Authors: Salvador Alegret
eBook ISBN: 9780080930022
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510372
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th June 2003
Page Count: 736
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Integration, a New Paradigm in Analytical Chemistry Chapter 2. Integrated Separation Systems Chapter 3. Solid-phase Spectrometric Assays Chapter 4. Continuous Flow Analytical Systems Chapter 5. Distributed Analytical Instrumentation Systems Chapter 6. Laboratory Information Management Systems Chapter 7. Chemically Modified Electrodes with Integrated Biomolecules and Molecular Wires Chapter 8. Composite and Biocomposite Materials for Electrochemical Sensing Chapter 9. Optical Sensors and Biosensors Chapter 10. Electronic Tongues: New Analytical Prospective of Chemical Sensors Chapter 11. A Taste Sensor Chapter 12. Application of Electronic Nose Technology for Monitoring Water and Wastewater Chapter 13. Integrated Optical Transducer for Chemical and Biological Sensing Chapter 14. "High Order" Hybrid FET Module for (Bio-)Chemical and Physical Sensing Chapter 15. Microdialysis Based Lab-on-a-Chip, Applying a Generic MEMS Technology Chapter 16. Design Methodology for a Lab-on-a-Chip for Chemical Analysis Resulting in the MAFIAS Chip Chapter 17. Nanosensor and Nanoprobe Systems for In Vivo Bioanalysis

Description

This book summarizes the main integration strategies currently found in analytical instrumentation or laboratories, giving a wide and updated panorama of analytical chemistry. The objective of this book is to highlight the different integration solutions, currently used in analytical chemistry, by treating them in groups of one or several chapters.

The book is aimed at graduate students and researchers in industry and academy to help them acquire a critical vision of some of the current tendencies in analytical chemistry. It is written by an international team of researchers active within the fields covered in the book. The authors come from a wide diversity of technological and scientific fields including: chemistry; electrochemistry; physics; materials science; microelectronics; electronic engineering; and the instrumentation industry, thus highlighting the multidisciplinary nature of analytical chemistry in today's world.

Key Features

· Summarizes the main integration strategies currently found in analytical instrumentation and laboratories · Written by an international team of researchers active in the fields covered in the book · Aimed at graduate students and researchers in industry and academy

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in academy and industry interested in analytical chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930022
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510372

Reviews

@qu: It is the first of its kind in the specialized literature and certainly will be appropriate for graduate students and researchers in industry and academy to help them acquire a critical vision of some of the current trends in Analytical Chemistry. @source: INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY, Volume 84, No. 8, 2004

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Salvador Alegret Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Autonomous University of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

