Instruments and Measurements
1st Edition
Description
Instruments and Measurements: Automatic Control documents the proceedings of the I&M Special Section on Automatic Control (I & MAC) held in Stockholm, Sweden on September 17-18, 1964.
This book discusses the method determining process dynamics; identification of stationary time series; and optimum nuclear rocket start-up to develop full power at exact time with consideration of noise. The principle of servo-pendulum of long natural period and its application; autopilot system for hydrofoil seacraft; and temperature gradient control in thermal conductivity determinations are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the instrumentation problems involved in the measurement of the transient response of a hydraulic servomechanism; modified cartesian manostat for precise differential pressure control; and oscilloscope sweep circuit.
This publication is beneficial to engineering students and researchers intending to acquire knowledge of automatic control.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Method Determining Process Dynamics
Numerical Identification of Stationary Time Series
On the Measurements of Parameter Variations in Automatic Control Systems
Optimum Nuclear Rocket Start-Up to Develop Full Power at Exact Time with Consideration of Noise
Principle of Servo-Pendulum of Long Natural Period and its Application
Studies on Two Methods for Pulse Rebalancing of Pendulous Accelerometers
Kleinrechner nach dem Baukastenprinzip als Bestandteil moderner Regelsysteme
An Autopilot System for Hydrofoil Seacraft
Temperature Gradient Control in Thermal Conductivity Determinations
Instrumentation Problems Involved in the Measurement of the Transient Response of an Hydraulic Servomechanism
Regelung und Eichung von Magnetfeldern mittels Kernresonanz bis auf Abweichungen kleiner als 10-5
Modified Cartesian Manostat for Precise Differential Pressure Control
A Low Drift Transistor d-c Differential Amplifier for Industrial Process Control
Oscilloscope Sweep Circuit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160421