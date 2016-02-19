Instruments and Measurements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956071, 9780323160421

Instruments and Measurements

1st Edition

Editors: Birger Qvarnstrom
eBook ISBN: 9780323160421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Instruments and Measurements: Automatic Control documents the proceedings of the I&M Special Section on Automatic Control (I & MAC) held in Stockholm, Sweden on September 17-18, 1964.

This book discusses the method determining process dynamics; identification of stationary time series; and optimum nuclear rocket start-up to develop full power at exact time with consideration of noise. The principle of servo-pendulum of long natural period and its application; autopilot system for hydrofoil seacraft; and temperature gradient control in thermal conductivity determinations are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the instrumentation problems involved in the measurement of the transient response of a hydraulic servomechanism; modified cartesian manostat for precise differential pressure control; and oscilloscope sweep circuit.

This publication is beneficial to engineering students and researchers intending to acquire knowledge of automatic control.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Method Determining Process Dynamics

Numerical Identification of Stationary Time Series

On the Measurements of Parameter Variations in Automatic Control Systems

Optimum Nuclear Rocket Start-Up to Develop Full Power at Exact Time with Consideration of Noise

Principle of Servo-Pendulum of Long Natural Period and its Application

Studies on Two Methods for Pulse Rebalancing of Pendulous Accelerometers

Kleinrechner nach dem Baukastenprinzip als Bestandteil moderner Regelsysteme

An Autopilot System for Hydrofoil Seacraft

Temperature Gradient Control in Thermal Conductivity Determinations

Instrumentation Problems Involved in the Measurement of the Transient Response of an Hydraulic Servomechanism

Regelung und Eichung von Magnetfeldern mittels Kernresonanz bis auf Abweichungen kleiner als 10-5

Modified Cartesian Manostat for Precise Differential Pressure Control

A Low Drift Transistor d-c Differential Amplifier for Industrial Process Control

Oscilloscope Sweep Circuit

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160421

About the Editor

Birger Qvarnstrom

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.