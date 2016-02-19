Instrumentation in Nuclear Medicine discusses both the fundamentals and the developments of important instruments used in nuclear medicine. Both theoretical and experimental aspects of the field are presented together, with specific information on its applications.

The book is divided into four parts. Part I deals with the fundamental concepts such as radioisotopes and labeled compounds; the establishment and maintenance of a radioisotope laboratory; and basic considerations in nuclear instrumentation. Part II covers topics such as Geiger-Muller and proportional counters, semiconductor detectors, and other systems for data accumulation and presentation. Part III concerns itself with measurements of biological samples, preparation of samples for liquid scintillation counting and involved equipment, and radiochromatographic counting techniques. Part IV tackles radioisotope measurements in vivo such as thyroid radioiodine uptake measurements, single and multiple detector systems for whole-body counting, and large organic scintillation detectors.

The text is recommended for medical technologists and radiologists who would like to know more about the fundamentals, applications, and advances in the instrumentation involved in nuclear medicine.