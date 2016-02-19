Instrumentation in Nuclear Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Instrumentation in Nuclear Medicine discusses both the fundamentals and the developments of important instruments used in nuclear medicine. Both theoretical and experimental aspects of the field are presented together, with specific information on its applications.
The book is divided into four parts. Part I deals with the fundamental concepts such as radioisotopes and labeled compounds; the establishment and maintenance of a radioisotope laboratory; and basic considerations in nuclear instrumentation. Part II covers topics such as Geiger-Muller and proportional counters, semiconductor detectors, and other systems for data accumulation and presentation. Part III concerns itself with measurements of biological samples, preparation of samples for liquid scintillation counting and involved equipment, and radiochromatographic counting techniques. Part IV tackles radioisotope measurements in vivo such as thyroid radioiodine uptake measurements, single and multiple detector systems for whole-body counting, and large organic scintillation detectors.
The text is recommended for medical technologists and radiologists who would like to know more about the fundamentals, applications, and advances in the instrumentation involved in nuclear medicine.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I. Fundamental Concepts
Chapter 1. Radioisotopes and Labeled Compounds
I. Radiopharmaceutical Agents in Nuclear Medicine
II. Iodinated Compounds
III. Chromium
IV. Iron
V. Phosphorus
VI. Colloids: Gold-198 and Chromic Phosphate-32P
VII. Mercury
VIII. Selenium
IX. Cobalt
References
Chapter 2. The Radioisotope Laboratory in the General Hospital
I. Establishment of a Radioisotope Laboratory
II. Starting and Maintaining a Radioisotope Laboratory
III. Records and Economics of the Radioisotope Laboratory
IV. Frequently Performed Diagnostic Procedures
Supplementary Readings
Chapter 3. Basic Considerations in Nuclear Instrumentation
I. Statistics of Radioisotope Measurements
II. Radiation Detectors
III. Recording Instruments
IV. Selection of Equipment
Part II. Systems for Radiation Analysis
Chapter 4. Geiger-Muller and Proportional Counters
I. Counter Characteristics
II. Absorption of β Rays and Detection Efficiency for β Rays and Photons
III. Counter Systems and Applications
References
Chapter 5. Semiconductor Detectors
I. Detection Mechanism of Semiconductor Detectors
II. Detector Performance
III. Medical and Biological Applications
References
Chapter 6. Sodium Iodine Scintillators
I. Scintillation Characteristics
II. Growth of Single Nal(Tl) Crystals
III. Sodium Iodide as a γ-Ray Detector
IV. γ-Ray Spectroscopy
References
Chapter 7. Systems for Data Accumulation and Presentation
I. Preamplifiers
II. Amplifiers
III. Pulse-Height Analyzers
IV. High-Voltage Power Supplies
V. Pulse Storage
VI. Data Processing
References
Chapter 8. Radiation Safety Instruments
I. Dose-Rate Monitors and Survey Meters
II. Integrated Dose Indicators
III. Calibration of Instruments
References
Part III. Measurements of Biological Samples
Chapter 9. Preparation of Samples for Liquid Scintillation Counting
I. Scintillators
II. Solvents
III. Counting Solutions
IV. Quenching
V. Solubilizing Agents
VI. Measurement of 14CO2
VII. Combustion and Oxidation
VIII. Suspension Counting
IX. Counting Activity on Paper
X. Suspended Scintillators
XI. Measurement of Inorganic Elements
XII. Measurement of β,γ-Ray Emitters
XIII. Double-Label Counting
XIV. Triple-Label Counting
References
Chapter 10. Liquid Scintillation Counting Equipment
I. Light Conversion
II. Electronic Circuitry
III. Sample Counting
IV. Automation and Data Handling
References
Chapter 11. Radiochromatographic Counting Techniques
I. Types of Chromatographic Techniques
II. Paper and Thin-Layer Radiochromatography
III. Gas and Liquid Chromatography
IV. Electronic and Recording Systems
References
Chapter 12. γ-Ray Sample Counting
I. Sodium Iodide Well-Counters
II. Counters for Large Sample Volumes
III. Double Tracer Techniques
IV. Automation of Sample Counting
References
Chapter 13. Nuclear Activation Analysis
I. Sample Preparation
II. Activation Sensitivity
III. Methods of Analysis
IV. Clinical and Biological Applications
Supplementary Readings
Part IV. Radioisotope Measurements In Vivo
Chapter 14. Tyroid Radioiodine Uptake Measurements
I. Recommendations and Comments of Consultants for the International Atomic Energy Agency
II. Single-Detector Instruments
III. Multiple-Detector Instruments
IV. Limitations of Present Methods
References
Chapter 15. In Vivo Tracer Studies by External γ-Ray Counting
I. Fundamental Concepts of the Time-Concentration Curve
II. Recording of Radioisotope Dilution Curves
III. Determination of Organ Blood Flow by the Clearance of Radioactive Tracers from Circulating Blood
IV. Measurements of Organ Function by Accumulation or Disappearance Measurements
References
Chapter 16. Radioisotope Scanning
I. Scanning Instrumentation
II. Collimator Performance
III. Collimator-Detector Sensitivity
IV. Readout Systems
References
Chapter 17. Multihole Collimators for Scanning
I. Collimator Properties
II. Collimator Structure
III. Evaluation and Comparison of Collimators
References
Chapter 18. Positron Scanning
I. Positron Emission and Annihilation
II. Instrument Design
III. Application to Brain Scanning
References
Chapter 19. Radioisotope Cameras
I. Stationary Devices for Translating Radioisotope Distribution into Visual Images
II. Description of Scintillation Camera
III. Image-Producing Collimators for Use with γ-Ray Emitters
IV. The Positron Camera: Coincidence Collimation of Annihilation Radiation from Positron Emitters
V. Recording Methods
References
Chapter 20. Single and Multiple Detector Systems for Whole-Body Counting
I. Principle of Whole-Body Counting
II. Design of Single and Multiple Nal(Tl) Detector Systems
III. Performance of Single and Multiple Nal(Tl) Detector Systems
IV. Calibration of Single and Multiple Nal(Tl) Detector Systems
References
Chapter 21. Large Organic Scintillation Detectors
I. Liquid and Plastic Scintillators
II. γ-Ray Absorption and Low-Z Detectors
III. The Los Alamos Liquid Human Counter
IV. 2π Multiple Plastic Counter
V. Small Animal Counters
VI. Arm Counters
References
Appendix
I. Electron Range and Gamma-Ray Absorption
II. Application and Radiation Dose of Radioisotopes in Medicine
III. Manufacturers of Nuclear Instruments and Their Products
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258997